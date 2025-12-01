Cyber Monday TVs I’d grab even if I didn’t need a new TV

Missed Black Friday? Don’t stress—Cyber Monday has some seriously good TV deals you won’t want to skip. From big-screen stunners to budget-friendly picks, there’s something for every room and every wallet. TOSHIBA

Missed Black Friday TV deals? No stress. Maybe you were chilling with family or decking the halls early—either way, it’s all good! Today’s your last shot at pre-holiday steals, and I’ve got the lowdown on Amazon’s Cyber Monday TV deals. Whether you want a jaw-dropping living room screen or just a solid kitchen TV, I’ll help you cut through the clutter and grab the deals that actually matter.

Because this Cyber Monday, the deals are actually good. So good, I’d buy one, even if I didn’t need a new TV. I’m talking about a TOSHIBA 50″ Class C350 Series LED TV for 51% the original price, and a Hisense 65-inch Canvas TV slashed down to $847.99.

Whether you’re looking for a big-screen stunner or a just something nice for the guest room, these Cyber Monday TV deals have you covered!

What’s on sale?

TOSHIBA TOSHIBA 50-inch Class C350 LED TV Get it for $ 349.99 $ 169.99

If you’re looking to upgrade your living room without blowing your budget, the Toshiba 50″ C350 Series LED is such an easy win. The REGZA Engine ZR makes everything look sharper and more detailed than you’d expect at this price, and the AI 4K upscaler does a seriously good job turning regular HD content into something that looks almost 4K. Pair that with Dolby Vision + Atmos, and suddenly movie nights feel way more cinematic.

Samsung Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED S90F Get it for $ 1997.99 $ 1397.99

If you’re thinking about going big for your next TV upgrade, the Samsung 65″ Class OLED is one of those screens that immediately makes everything you watch look unreal. Samsung’s new AI processor (yep, the one with 128 neural networks) does a ton of work behind the scenes—sharpening details, cleaning up motion, and boosting clarity so even older content looks like it belongs in 2025. The 4K upscaling is noticeably good, and the brightness + contrast combo makes every scene pop without washing anything out.

If you’re hunting for a solid budget TV this Cyber Monday, the Insignia 40″ F40 Series is honestly a great little pick. It’s full HD, which is perfect for bedrooms, guest rooms, or anywhere you don’t need the whole home-theater treatment. The Fire TV interface is super easy to use, everything’s right on the home screen, and with over a million movies and shows available, there’s always something to watch. The Alexa Voice Remote is also a nice touch.

If you want a big-screen upgrade without dropping premium TV money, the Insignia 50″ F50 Series 4K Fire TV is a super solid Cyber Monday grab. The 4K HDR10 picture is way sharper than you’d expect at this price. It even upscales your older HD shows so they look cleaner and more detailed. Colors pop, blacks look deep (not gray), and overall it just feels like a major step up from a basic TV.

Sony Sony BRAVIA 5 65-Inch TV Get it for $ 1499.99 $ 998.00

If you’ve been eyeing a premium TV upgrade, the Sony BRAVIA 5 (65″) is the kind of screen that instantly spoils you. The Mini LED panel gets insanely bright, and Sony’s backlight control makes contrast look almost OLED-level—highlights shine, shadows stay detailed, and nothing looks blown out. Colors are gorgeous too, thanks to XR Triluminos Pro, which delivers a lifelike experience.

If you want a massive, theater-level upgrade for game days and gaming nights, the Hisense 75″ U8 Mini-LED is basically built for showing off. This thing gets unbelievably bright (up to 5000 nits) with thousands of Mini LEDs and over 5,000+ dimming zones, so highlights pop, shadows stay detailed, and glare barely stands a chance. Sports, movies, whatever—you see every detail.

Hisense Hisense 65-Inch S7N Canva TV Series Get it for $ 1.30 $ 847.99

The Hisense 65-Inch S7N Canva TV Series doubles as a piece of art when it’s off, so it’s perfect if you want a screen that blends into your space. The 4K QLED panel delivers vibrant colors, and the Hi-Matte display keeps reflections at bay. It makes both movies and artwork look stunning. Hang it flush with the ultraslim wall mount, swap out magnetic frames for a new look, and dive into gaming with 144Hz Game Mode Pro, FreeSync, and low-latency modes.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50 Inch Omni Get it for $ 469.99 $ 279.99

If you want a bright, colorful TV that makes streaming, gaming, and live sports pop, the 50″ Omni QLED is a great pick. It delivers rich 4K color and HDR support. With the Fire TV system, everything you love is in one easy-to-use place. Stream over 1 million movies and shows from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or free platforms like Pluto TV and Tubi.

The last line

Whether you’re upgrading your living room or grabbing a solid TV for the guest room, these Cyber Monday deals helps you save. Act fast—once the deals are gone, they’re gone!