Cyber Monday laptop deals: Biggest savings on Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more

If Black Friday slipped by, don’t stress—Cyber Monday laptop deals are picking up the slack. With savings up to 30% off, it’s the perfect time to upgrade. Image Credit: ASUS

Buying a laptop is a serious investment, whether you’re upgrading your work grind or leveling up your gaming. By the time Black Friday’s over, most people are staring at their empty carts like, “What happened?” Enter Cyber Monday laptop deals: the last-minute hero for procrastinators everywhere. You’ll find top models up to 30% off, but don’t expect to walk away with a laptop for the price of a coffee.

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025)

The standout feature of the Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M4, 2025) is its support for up to two external displays. Unlike the M3 version, the M4 (21% OFF at $949) lets you use two monitors without needing to close the laptop.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M4, 2025)

A lot of people love the 15-inch MacBook Air for the extra screen space. It’s perfect for keeping all their work in front of them. But after trying both the 13-inch and 15-inch models, I much prefer the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (25% OFF at $749). It’s just easier to carry around.

Budget laptop: Dell 15 DC15250

If you’re on the hunt for a budget laptop for browsing, creating docs, and checking email, the Dell 15 DC15250 (30% OFF at $279.99) is a solid choice. Setting it up is a breeze, and once it’s ready, the 120 Hz display makes everything look smooth and clear.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook Plus (15% OFF at $425) works well for everyday tasks. It weighs only 3.3 pounds, so it’s easy to carry, and the battery lasts through a full workday.

Business laptop: HP 255 G10

Most people don’t need a super-powerful or pricey laptop for everyday tasks. These days, even budget CPUs handle regular work just fine as long as the laptop has enough RAM and an SSD. Take the HP 255 G10 (15% OFF at $619.65), for example. With an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 32 GB of RAM, and a 2 TB SSD, it’s a solid choice for business use.

Touch screen business laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2

The ThinkPad E16 Gen 2 (20% OFF at $799) blends plastic and aluminum, giving it a strong yet stylish look. It also performs well. Features like the TrackPoint Quick Menu and Tap-to-Select make multitasking and navigating the large screen easy. Plus, the bigger touchpad boosts both productivity and the overall experience.

Gaming laptop: ASUS ROG Strix G16

In 2025, gaming laptops are often crazy expensive, but the ASUS ROG Strix G16 G615 series (20% OFF at $1,199.99) delivers strong performance without the steep price tag. If you need a 16-inch laptop for gaming, this one’s a great option. Just be aware of its unique keyboard layout and design—it might take some time to adjust.

Budget gaming laptop: Acer Nitro V 15

The Acer Nitro V 15 might not lead the pack, but it’s a solid choice for a budget gaming laptop. For just $579.99, you get over 60 fps performance, thanks to a sweet 23% discount.

Parting thoughts

Whether you’re after a lightweight MacBook Air for everyday use, a budget-friendly option like the Dell 15 DC15250, or a high-performance gaming laptop like the ASUS ROG Strix G16, there’s something for everyone. While you may not find a laptop for pocket change, these Cyber Monday discounts make upgrading or buying your next laptop much more affordable.