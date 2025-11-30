Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
Cyber Monday phone deals: Save up to 43% on Samsung, Google, Nothing, or Motorola

Cyber Monday phone deals: Save up to 43% on Samsung, Google, Nothing, or Motorola

Nov 30, 2025, 5:37 pm EST
4 min read

Still shopping for a new phone? Cyber Monday’s discounts might land you the perfect one—for way less.

Cyber Monday phone deals: Save up to 43% on Samsung, Google, Nothing, or Motorola
Image Credit: Samsung

If you missed out on Black Friday, no worries—Cyber Monday phone deals are here to save the day. Whether you’re into Samsung, Google, Nothing, or Motorola, your perfect phone is ready. Some models are even half off, so let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 (20% OFF at $1,599.99) is 8.9 mm thick when closed, about the same as a regular phone, except for the camera bump. I love that typing messages, making calls, getting directions, and snapping photos all feel just like using any other handset.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Image Credit: Samsung

If you’re after a huge (6.9-inch) OLED screen, a beast of a processor, a stylus, and a sleek titanium body, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the smartphone to get. It’s pricey, though… but that’s where Cyber Monday deals come in. You can score Samsung’s top-tier phone with 256 GB memory at 31% OFF for just $899.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung’s small (6.2-inch display) and affordable S25 might turn out to be the smart pick. It brings strong performance, fresh AI tricks, and shows that a compact Android can still shine.

The Galaxy S25 (18% OFF at $706.83) runs the newest One UI 7 on top of Android 15, same as the S25 Ultra, with a bunch of upgraded AI tools for writing, quick summaries, and fun drawing features that first came in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S25 FE (25% OFF at $534.99) comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate. I love that the 45W cable power gives a jump in charge speed. Users say the phone can hit full power in about an hour with a ZTE 65W PPS charger.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL offers impressive hardware alongside futuristic AI features, like live call translations and natural-language photo editing. Android 16 ties it all together, and I love the design and all the customization options. At just $899 with a 25% discount, the Pixel 10 Pro XL matches the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Google Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 (28% OFF at $649) has a stunning display. It’s one of the best you’ll find on any phone. Google doesn’t give enough credit to how bright and sharp their screens are.

Photography is another area where the Pixel 10 shines. Even as a budget phone, it captures images comparable to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is famous for its top-tier camera. The shots feature excellent exposure and a rich level of detail.

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing Phone (3)
Image Credit: Nothing

As Nothing’s first high-end Android in years, the Phone (3) has all the key features of a flagship. The back stands out, showing icons, battery or volume levels, and notifications like WhatsApp messages. If you vibe with the Nothing Phone (3) and its quirky vibe, you can boost your style for $719 with 20% OFF.

Motorola razr (2024)

The Motorola razr (2024) has a sleek flip design and comes in stylish colors with soft vegan leather, offering a durable and comfortable feel. You can send messages, play music, and more on the 3.6-inch external display. Thanks to a generous 43% discount, you can get the razr (2024) for just $399.99.

Bottom line

Cyber Monday gives you a rare chance to get a top-tier phone without paying full price, and the variety feels better than ever. You can go for a powerful flagship, a compact Android, or even something stylish and different, all while saving a good chunk of money. 

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

