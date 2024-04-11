PROTECTiQ Pro review: this rim guard preserves your car’s look

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 11, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Protect your rims from scuffs and scratches with the PROTECTiQ Pro. It acts like a defender for your wheels and has a universal fit.

PROTECTiQ Pro review: this rim guard preserves your car’s look
The PROTECTiQ PRO is a bodyguard for your rims

Streetside parking is a nightmare in my city, so I understand the pain and frustration of scratched car rims. Thankfully, there’s a new solution: the PROTECTiQ Pro by RIMiQ. This clever rim guard covers pristine and scratched rims, prolonging their lifespan.

According to the company, this product works like an invisible barrier against curb scratches, scuffs, and dings from rocks. Engineered using the latest technology, it has a stylish look with bold colors. Plus, it’s easy to install and affordable.

All that sounds great to me. If you, too, want to safeguard your rims from street curbs, rocks, and typical wear and tear, see my in-depth review below!

https://youtu.be/kcrtdxMzyRM
PROTECTiQ Pro in a video

Defend your rims against scratches and scuffs

In my city, the streets are so narrow that I park with my tire touching the curb. However, it’s easy to overshoot and nick or scrape my rims against the concrete. Therefore, a rim guard like the PROTECTiQ Pro is a game-changer.

The PROTECTiQ Pro is made of rigid, OEM-grade materials that provide industry-level protection for car rims. What’s more, the interior 3M tape ensures a strong, long-lasting bond for protection I don’t have to worry about. Meanwhile, the product’s patented blueprint won a SEMA award. So, I know this car accessory is high quality.

With this product on my car rims, I can parallel park with less stress and get as close to the curb as I want. The PROTECTiQ Pro covers the rims, so nothing happens to them. They keep my car looking new, and the bright colors add a sporty look.

PROTECTiQ Pro in lifestyle scenarios

Protect any vehicle’s rims up to 24″

This rim guard easily covers the wheels of my compact car. But it’s not just great for me. Thanks to a universal fit, it also suits the rims of motorcycles, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

The package comes with 26 feet of material, which can cover up to four 24″ wheels. So, whether you drive rocky backcountry roads with a truck or zip off to work on your motorcycle, you can protect your rims with the PROTECTiQ Pro and keep your vehicle looking great.

Install the PROTECTiQ yourself

I typically don’t repair or install anything on my car. My husband works with industrial machines, so he’s the repair guy in our family. However, the PROTECTiQ Pro is so user-friendly that I don’t even have to ask for his help.

Installing this rim guard only takes 4 steps. First, you clean the wheels with special wipes provided. Next, you peel off the 3M liner and stick the trim to the edge of the rim. Third, you cut and seal the joining section with the included clear strip. Finally, you press over all sections to ensure a good seal.

That’s it! There’s no need to remove your tires or hammer anything into place. In fact, you can install this rim guard in your garage or driveway. The easy setup allows everyone to drive with blemish-free rims.

Ride in style with this rim protector

After 4 years of city life, the scratches and dings on my car rims make it look older than it is. Luckily, the PROTECTiQ Pro covers them completely, and now my vehicle looks surprisingly polished and cared for.

And I can honestly say that I love the look of the PROTECTiQ Pro. Available in 6 bright colors: blue, yellow, white, silver, black, and red, it adds personality to my ride. I’ve always loved sportier cars, so I’m happy this rim protector adds some fun color.

Go for a lifelong guarantee and an affordable price

I write about gadgets for a living, and I can tell you that it’s a rare day that I find one with a lifelong warranty. But this rim guard has one. RIMiQ is so confident about its product that they’ve given it an industry-leading warranty.

In addition to a long warranty, this rim protector is also a great value. It’s currently just $78 on Kickstarter, which is quite a decent price for something that protects your rims. Many similar products sell for more. This makes the PROTECTiQ Pro a cost-effective way to defend your car.

My final thoughts on the PROTECTiQ Pro

Living in a city with narrow streets and tight parking spots, I often worry about damaging my rims against curbs. However, with the PROTECTiQ Pro, I can park with confidence, knowing that my rims are protected by its durable, OEM-grade materials and strong 3M tape bond.

The easy installation process, universal fit for various vehicle types, and vibrant color options make this product even more appealing. Not only does it provide peace of mind on the road, but it also adds a stylish touch to my vehicle.

With its lifelong warranty and affordable price, the PROTECTiQ Pro is a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to keep their car looking pristine for years to come. Preorder yours today for $78 on Kickstarter!

 

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Terrain 365 review: these outdoor knives are 100% rustproof
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Terrain 365 review: these outdoor knives are 100% rustproof

When my husband and I go camping, we always pack a couple of good outdoor knives. The most important items in our pack, we use them for everything from cutting twigs to cleaning fish. Recently, in my work with Gadget..
BOLOTOR Bolo Packs review: a multipurpose hiking backpack for any adventure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

BOLOTOR Bolo Packs review: a multipurpose hiking backpack for any adventure

I love hiking with my family, so you can imagine how thrilled I was to see the BOLOTOR Bolo Packs on my list of products to review this week. This multipurpose hiking backpack combines a backpack, removable cooler, and versatile..
Earth Day 2024—8 great products from top eco-friendly brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earth Day 2024—8 great products from top eco-friendly brands

Earth Day 2024 is almost here, eco-conscious readers! So, it’s a great time to tweak your shopping habits and take action toward creating a sustainable future. And what better way to do so than by incorporating products from the top..
Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed

Gear up, tech enthusiasts! It’s time to explore the world of smart eyewear. Today, I’m rounding up the best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed, and man, are these frames cool! Yes, from smart assistant-equipped sunglasses to AR frames for professional..
Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful

Is your bedroom a space where you can relax and decompress? If not, a few thoughtfully selected gadgets can help. These bedroom gadgets make your room more calm and peaceful. They create that soft, cozy atmosphere you’re after. Related: Protect..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

UGREEN NASync review: a private cloud storage solution for any need
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

UGREEN NASync review: a private cloud storage solution for any need

As a professional who works from home, I always look for ways to improve my network’s security, storage, and speed. Thankfully, I’ve stumbled on some promising tech with the UGREEN NASync Series. Keep reading for my review of this private..
XbotGo Chameleon review: a sports-tracking phone mount with AI
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

XbotGo Chameleon review: a sports-tracking phone mount with AI

I enjoy playing golf, but my swing needs work. While my husband volunteers to be my cameraman, capturing footage of my moves at the driving range—I know he wants to practice, too. In a situation like ours, the XbotGo Chameleon,..
AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AOHi The Future Starship review: it powers your devices while recharging itself

My power bank is always out of power when I need it most. Yes, its battery is reliably at 4% when I’m packing for an international trip or heading out the door for a coffee shop work session. But now..
Safety first–Ensuring longevity with laptop protection measures
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Safety first–Ensuring longevity with laptop protection measures

In an era where laptops have become indispensable companions in both professional and personal spheres, safeguarding these devices is paramount. With the increasing reliance on these devices, ensuring their longevity and protecting them from potential risks has become more important..
5 Dash cams every driver should have right now
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky

5 Dash cams every driver should have right now

Dash cams are great to have if something goes wrong while you’re driving. With more lawsuits happening around us, I always believe that it’s important to have proof of our actions. It’s better to be safe than sorry about certain..
4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

4 Cryptocurrency trends for 2024 and beyond

Keeping up with the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market is handy for investors looking to maximize their investments. Doing so enables you to make smart investment choices while maximizing profits. For that reason, we’re highlighting the top 4 cryptocurrency..