Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 29, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Upgrade your cheese board with the Revel cheese knife. It combines 3 blades and a fork in a high-quality steel design made in France.

Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife
Revel cheese knife product design

Make serving cheese easier with the Revel Cheese Knife. This fromage knife replaces multiple cheese knives with its clever 3-blades-and-1-fork design.

Revel cheese knife product design

Love cheese plates? Then you know you need a soft cheese knife for Brie, a cleaver for semi-hard cheeses like cheddar, and a spade knife for hard cheeses like Parmesan.

While these knives are helpful, they take up space in your drawers and are a pain to dig out when you need them. That’s where the Revel Cheese comes in. Combining multiple cheese tools, it makes slicing and serving cheese easier. Let’s check it out!

Revel cheese knife product demo

It keeps you prepared for any cheese situation

Cheese is a gastronomic delight. But to enjoy it properly, you must choose your knife wisely because a soft cheese knife isn’t going to be strong enough to slice through a hard Gruyère.

And while a serrated knife is perfect for fresh cheeses, you really need a soft cheese knife for brie.

So if you love cheese, it can feel like you need a closet full of knives. But with the Revel Cheese Knife, all you need is one.

This means you can meet a friend for a cheese picnic in the park and only bring one knife with you. Or, when you have friends for dinner, you only need to get 1 knife to the table.

It cuts out the hassle (pun intended) and stress of serving cheese, so you can sit back and enjoy it.

Revel cheese knife cutting through a block of cheese

Combines 3 blades and a fork

The most important feature of this fromage knife is its 4-in-1 design. It combines 3 blades and one fork, putting all your cheese accessories in your hand.

In one cheese knife, you get a smooth-bladed knife, an ax, and a saw. The smooth-bladed knife can tackle semi-soft cheeses like camembert, while the axe slices through hard cheeses with a crust, like comté.

The saw is ideal for soft, fresh cheese (think chèvre), and the fork, or point, allows you to prime the cuts and pick up cheeses.

Features a handmade steel blade

The creator consulted blacksmiths from Thiers, a French city famous for knife making, to create this high-quality knife.

The business partners settled on a steel blade. It’s made from steel heated to 1976°F in a kiln. The piece is then cut, cold calibrated, and undergoes heat treatments and soaking.

Then, the knife goes to the goldsmith, where it is further calibrated, polished, sharpened, notched, vibrated, and fitted with a handle. Here, the blade also goes through numerous quality controls.

Made from premium material and formed by trade experts, this fromage knife stays sharp and is easy to sharpen. It’s a rare find and a worthwhile addition to any kitchen.

It uses an olive wood handle

For the handles, the creator works with a Meilleur Ouvrier de France, a craftsperson who has been awarded the title for excellence in their field. It’s one of France’s highest professional honors.

Together with the craftsperson, the creator selected an olive wood handle. Light-colored and durable, the knife not only cuts well but looks good in your kitchen or at your dining table.

Adds a modern look to your cheese board

And while the Revel cheese knife is made using traditional materials and techniques, it has a modern, innovative look.

That’s due to its matte steel blade and brushed appearance. Further still, the open design and mixture of curved and straight edges lend a steampunk style.

It’s a cheese knife you’ll be proud to bring out to guests because it looks so darn cool!

Cuts other delicacies, not just cheese

Even better, this knife has more uses than just cutting cheese. Thanks to its serrated edge, it can delicately handle foie gras, terrines, and bread.

So it’s the ultimate dinner party accessory, letting you slice and serve pretty much any delicatessan product with style and elegance.

Keeps you safe with the finger guard and other elements

What’s more, this fromage knife includes a finger guard, giving you peace of mind. It extends the bolster and protects the hand by stopping it from slipping on the blade.

Also, the bolster is the mark of high-quality forged knives, keeping the knife balanced. Meanwhile, the rivets permanently attach the handle to the tang, the extension of the blade through the handle. In knife-making, it’s the ultimate guarantee of solidity.

Enhances your at-home parties and get-togethers

Pulling off the perfect cheese board for parties becomes so much easier with a kitchen accessory like the Revel cheese knife. It gives you the necessary cheese blades in 1 elegant design.

And, impressively, the knife has been created with precise attention to detail. The creator has cut no corners, working with experts in their fields and using the best techniques and materials.

The Revel cheese knife is a worthwhile investment if you want to add to your entertaining game or give a great gift to a gourmand

Love the Revel cheese knife? Back for $141.50 on Kickstarter. What’s your favorite kitchen tool? Let us know!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life

Christmas is less than a month away. So if you have a little scientist or engineer, you’re scouring reviews for the best STEM gadgets. And that’s where this roundup comes in. If you want to give gifts that go beyond..
Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night

If you’ve ever played baseball or catch, you know how easy it can be to lose track of the time. Once the sun goes down, it can be quite difficult to track a pitch or stray ball without decent lighting...
Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web

Cyber Monday marks the height of the holiday shopping season. Deals are often better today than on Black Friday, and you can score them while sitting in front of your computer, listening to Christmas music. But in the swarm of..
Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind...
Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has..
Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley

If you’re into tabletop board games, you’re in luck. This week’s game roundup focuses on them entirely. From cute animal fantasy worlds to psychology-themed puzzles, these titles bring old-fashioned tabletop fun to game night. We mentioned cute animal games. This..
Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station

Ensure your home and outdoor devices have plenty of power with the Growatt INFINITY 1500. Boasting 1,512 Wh capacity and 2,000 W output, this versatile portable power station handles a wide range of power-hungry devices. Are winter blackouts a concern..
Best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays

Cooking Christmas dinner for the whole family? Maybe you’re hosting New Year’s Eve. So it helps to plan the menu—and the tools you need for it—in advance. We’re here to help with the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the..
Meet Ucon Creative, a VR training platform designer for education, jobs & martial arts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Ucon Creative, a VR training platform designer for education, jobs & martial arts

Help students learn, regardless of their location, with Ucon Creative’s metaverse educational programs: EduCore, Taekwon Master, and JobTeacher. These platforms help bridge educational gaps worldwide. Could your student benefit from online courses or job training? Online education and metaverse interaction..
Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life

Want to impress the gamer in your life? Our holiday gift guide to the best gaming gadget gifts for geeks should help. These gifts combine quirky designs with the capabilities your gamer needs to prevail on the battlefield, race track,..