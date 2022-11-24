Best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays

Getting ready for holiday cooking? Check out these kitchen gadgets. From thermometers to coffee makers, they help you create meals everyone will remember.

Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven in black

Cooking Christmas dinner for the whole family? Maybe you’re hosting New Year’s Eve. So it helps to plan the menu—and the tools you need for it—in advance. We’re here to help with the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays.

If you don’t have a stand mixer, the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand mixer is a worthwhile purchase. It folds, mixes, kneads, shreds, or beats dense ingredients, simplifying holiday baking.

Then, you can elevate your holiday mixed drink game with the Hay Sowden Juicer. It works with all citrus fruits and adds a retro touch to your kitchen.

Ace your holiday parties and get-togethers with these helpful kitchen gadgets.

1. The KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer takes your baking skills to next level. A true workhorse, it kneads, folds, whips, and mixes tough ingredients.

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer in red

Elevate your Christmas cookie game with the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. Its professional design includes a 3-point locking bowl, 11 speeds, and 10+ mixer attachments. What’s more, it easily blends dense ingredients, helping you get uniform baking results.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

2. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle lets you ace post-dinner pour over with its pouring control feature and stylish design.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle demo

Brew your guests a perfect pour over coffee with the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro electric kettle. Its sleek shape is the brand’s most advanced pour over kettle yet. It offers customized brew settings, precision temperature, and updates over Wi-Fi.

Get it for $195 on the official website.

3. The HAY Sowden Juicer squeezes juice from any citrus fruit and adds a warm retro style to your kitchen. It’s super easy to use with its drip-free spout.

HAY Sowden Juicer product design

Whether you’re mixing salad dressing or mimosas, the HAY Sowden Juicer is a useful and beautiful gadget to own. It squeezes and filters citrus juice with just a push. The thoughtful colors and design add joy to everyday moments. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $100 on the official website.

4. The SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker brings homemade sparkling water to your holiday celebrations.

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker in white

Serve your guests fresh sparkling water the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Cordless, it doesn’t take up much space in your kitchen. Just a touch of a button is all it takes to dispense delicious fizzy water and reduce your use of plastic bottles.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

5. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro guides you through holiday recipes for great results. It even works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro on a kitchen top

Need an extra hand in the kitchen around the holidays? The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro provides it. It offers 13 pre-set cooking functions, plus an air fryer and a dehydrator. It helps you cook confidently with step-by-step recipes from New York Times Cooking, Serious Eats, and more.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

6. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe tells you exactly when your meat is ready. Say goodbye to overdone holiday meat forever.

Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe in use

Your casseroles could be spot on, but if the turkey is dry, you’ll hear about it. To prevent overcooked meat, get the Tappecue AirProbe 2 wireless meat probe. It actually reads both the meat and the oven’s temperature, ensuring tender results. What’s more, this thermometer also works with grills, air fryers, pressure cookers, and more. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $79 on Amazon.

7. The OXO Triple Kitchen Timer

OXO Triple Kitchen Timer by the kitchen top

Any cook will tell you that timing is key when it comes to preparing a great holiday feast. Ensure casseroles, pies, and roasts are all cooked to perfection with the OXO Triple Kitchen Timer. It combines 3 100-hour timers, taking the load off your oven timer.

Get it for $26.75 on Amazon.

8. The GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker

GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker on a table

Impress your guests right until you serve the coffee with the GE Appliances Café Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. It has a 10-cup capacity and an elegant look. You can operate it via Alexa, Google, and the SmartHQapp thanks to the built-in Wi-Fi.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

9. The Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer in use

Don’t have a hand mixer? Get the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer. It offers 7.4 volts of power, enough to help you power through ingredients and get the consistency you want. It’s cordless design is super portable, making it one of the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender in white

While the Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender is a pretty gadget, it packs a punch. It’s 700-watt motor blends even stubborn ingredients together. Plus, the stainless steel blades are durable and the long power cord is convenient.

Get it for $134.95 on Amazon.

Cook delicious holiday foods better and faster this year with these kitchen gadgets. Which ones will you buy? Let us know.

