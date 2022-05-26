These smart room sensors make your home smarter than you can imagine

Give your home serious smarts with these cool room sensors. From radon levels to motion, they let you know what's happening at home.

Airthings View Radon is a smart radon monitor

Sure, your home is full of smart gadgets, but are the rooms themselves actually intelligent? Unless you’ve decked them out with sensors, probably not. So today we’re rounding up smart room sensors that make your home smarter than you thought possible.

Yes, your home can understand when you’re out of the house and adjust the heating and cooling accordingly with the Wyze Room Sensor.

Then, your home can test the air quality all by itself when you have AirThings View Radon. It samples the air every 5 minutes and the radon level every hour.

Enjoy a smarter home with any of the sensors below.

1. The Wyze Room Sensor communicates continuously with your thermostat, eliminating cold and hot spots throughout the house.

Wyze Room Sensor on a wall

Every home has one room that doesn’t heat or cool well. The Wyze Room Sensor solves the issue by communicating with your thermostat to balance the temperature. Then, the Motion Sensing Comfort mode understands when you’re not in the room and adjusts the temperature accordingly.

Get it for $24.99 on the official website.

2. The Airthings View Radon smart radon monitor shows your home’s air pollution levels, temperature, and humidity right on the E-Ink display.

Airthings View Radon in a home office

View your home’s air quality at a glance with the Airthings View Radon. It boasts an advanced radon detector that samples the air every hour. Meanwhile, a color-coded indicator makes it easy to understand your home’s overall air quality.

Get it for $199.99 on the company’s official website.

3. The Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor keeps an eye on your glass windows and doors for break-in attempts and sends smartphone notifications.

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor near a window

Your windows can notify you of a break-in attempt if you install the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor. It listens for the sound of breaking glass. If detected, the sensor sends you a mobile alert or sounds your Ring Alarm Siren, making it one of our favorite smart room sensors for security.

Get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

4. The Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners replaces the remotes for window, ductless mini-split heat pumps, or portable air conditioners.

Mysa Smart Thermostat in a video

Your window air conditioner’s remote probably isn’t that efficient. But with the Mysa Smart Thermostat for Air Conditioners, you can monitor humidity, cool, and heat from anywhere with your phone or tablet. It also offers scheduling and geofencing for more convenience. Even better, this gadget calculates your AC use and identifies ways to save.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

5. The Arlo Chime 2 works with your Arlo doorbell, giving you instant chime alerts when someone rings.

Arlo Chime 2 in an outlet

Install the Arlo Chime 2 for Arlo doorbells & cameras throughout the house to get notified about visitors, even when you don’t have your phone. It plugs into any wall outlet and connects to Wi-Fi thanks to its wireless design. A built-in siren deters unwanted guests.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

6. The Airthings View Plus smart air quality device 2 , VOCs, and more.

Airthings View Plus with a person

Not sure about your home’s air quality? Get a complete picture with the Airthings View Plus smart air quality device. It monitors particulate matter, carbon dioxide, radon, VOCs, humidity, and air pressure. Meanwhile, it integrates with your smart home via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT, making it one of the best smart room sensors for air pollution.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Cync Smart Thermostat lets you control your home’s thermostat even when you’re away and works with voice assistants for hands-free use.

Cync Smart Thermostat in a home

Want more control over your home’s temperature? Check out the Cync Smart Thermostat. It gives control even when you’re away from home without a hub. And with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, you can adjust the temperature from bed.

Get it for $97.05 on Amazon.

8. The Ring Alarm Pro home security system offers full customization to fit you and your home and has a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router for reliable internet.

Ring Alarm Pro near a table

Choose security that works with you and your home: the Ring Alarm Pro home security system. This kit comes with 4 Contact Sensors for windows and doors, 1 Motion Detector, 1 Alarm Range Extender, and more, letting you add smart capabilities where you need them. You can also add extra components like alarms, cameras, and eero 6 extenders at any time.

Get it for $239.99 on Amazon.

9. The Hive Motion Sensor detects and records motion while you’re away. Connect it to other Hive devices for even more smart controls.

Hive Motion Sensor with a lamp

The Hive Motion Sensor sends a notification to your device the moment it detects activity. Plus, if you’ve been away for days, you can see when motion happened in your absence. Impressively, you set your smart lights to turn on when the sensor detects you walking through the hallway, making it one of our favorite smart room sensors in 2022.

Get it for about $36 on the official website.

10. The Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor

Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor on a door

You won’t have to drive back home just to check that you closed the windows when you have the Netatmo x Matter Smart Security Sensor. It allows you to remotely check each window and door’s open or closed status and sends an alert if one is open. And, with MATTER compatibility, it works with other connected products.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

Your home will have the smarts of your dreams with these helpful sensors. Do you own a sensor you love? Tell us about it!

