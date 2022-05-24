The coolest robots you can buy for your home and family in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 24, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Looking to add some robotic help to your home? Whether they clean your floors or enthrall your kids, these cool robots are fun to work with and make life around the house easier.

ClicBot kids’ coding robot has a cool product design

You love robots. And maybe you even own a robot vacuum or lawnmower while your kids have coding robots. But the coolest robots you can buy for your home take these capabilities to another level: imagine a vacuum robot that becomes handheld or a kids’ robot that acts like a pet. They exist, and we rounded them up below.

Robots offer a realm of possibilities for household help. And we’re amazed by the Amazon Astro. This household robot moves autonomously around your house, showing you what’s happening when you’re not there.

Even better, robots are great educational tools for kids, teaching them the fundamentals of coding and logical thinking. And one of the coolest for teaching these concepts is the ClicBot. We love how easily the modular pieces snap together.

Elevate your home and family life with any of these cool robots.

1. The Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot 2-in-1 gadget works as both a robot vacuum and a handheld cyclonic for versatile cleaning use.

Coral One Ultra in use

Use your robot vacuum to spot clean your car with Coral One Ultra cleaning smart robot 2-in-1 gadget. It’s a robot vacuum and a cyclonic handheld, giving you more cleaning options. And with 2.7k Pa of suction, it picks up everything from cookie crumbs to pet hair.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

2. The ClicBot kids’ coding robot helps children discover the joy of coding and interacts like a pet. It also dances, races, walks, and more.

ClicBot with a child outdoors

Get your kids excited about coding with the ClicBot kids’ coding robot. This interactive bot becomes your child’s new pet since it responds to gestures and actions. Meanwhile, ClicBot’s modular design is simple for children to click together. According to your child’s skill level, you can build onto the robot with additional kits.

Get it for $449.99 on the official website.

3. The gita and gitamini cargo-carrying robots are ideal shopping companions: they can cart your purchases for up to 21 miles.

gita and gitamini in an outdoor shopping area

You won’t have to lug groceries and gear long distances with the gita and gitamini cargo-carrying robots. In fact, these are some of the coolest robots you can buy for your home since they transport up to 20 pounds of stuff. So if you live close to shops, you might not need to drive your car as much.

Get it for $1,850 on the official website.

4. The iRobot Create 3 buildable robot helps your child learn ROS 2 and comes with plenty of smart tech like sensors and modules.

A kid working on an iRobot Create 3

Support your child’s creativity with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. This educational robot has everything your child needs to advance their ROS 2 skills since it’s loaded with tech. It takes them from beginner to more advanced applications.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum and mop keeps your floors sparkling with its 2-in-1 design and Smart Dynamic Navigation.

eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid in a video

Your floors will be spotless when you add the eufy RoboVac G20 Hybrid robot vacuum to your cleaning arsenal. Its technology ensures no debris goes unnoticed, while BoostIQ automatically increases power when transitioning to different types of flooring.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

6. The Snowbot S1 smart snowblower robot clears up to 99% of snow from your walkways and driveway. It also navigates autonomously.

Snowbot S1 clearing snow

Shoveling your driveway during snowstorms can be a thing of the past if you have the Snowbot S1 smart snowblower. It’s one of the coolest robots you can buy for your home since it eliminates a major wintertime hassle. And with its advanced positioning algorithm, it plans its own path.

Get it for $1,999 on the official website.

7. The Amazon Astro household robot moves around your home and provides Alexa, AI, and computer vision in one adorable design.

Amazon Astro product video

For smarter home monitoring, go for the Amazon Astro household robot. Its advanced navigation tech helps it find its way around your home and you can even send it to check on people, rooms, and other things while you’re out. And, of course, it sends you notifications if it sees or hears something unfamiliar.

Request yours for $999.99 on Amazon.

8. The iRobot Root rt0 coding robot provides hours of fun for the whole family, and you don’t need any prior coding experience to program it.

iRobot Root rt0 on a table

Adults and kids alike will enjoy programming the iRobot Root rt0 coding robot. It comes with 3 learning levels for beginners up to advanced users. You can also set this robot to adapt to your changing skills. Teach it to draw, drive, respond to touch, and do so much more.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

9. The eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop boasts 2,000 Pa of suction power. Set it and forget it for spotless floors every day.

eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid vacuuming a living room

Program the eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid 2-in-1 vacuum and mop with your schedule, and you can return home to clean floors every day. Meanwhile, the powerful suction tackles pet hair while the laser navigation remembers your house’s layout, making it one of the coolest robots you can buy for the home.

Get it for $649.99 on the official website.

10. The Richtech Robotics ADAM dual-arm robotic system can pour you a drink or make you a coffee and boasts a range of potential uses.

Richtech Robotics ADAM dual-arm robotic system in a bar

Although the Richtech Robotics ADAM dual-arm robotic system is primarily for commercial food and drink preparation, its makers say the robot fits in numerous environments. So if you have a massive bar that you use for large-scale entertaining, it would be one of the coolest robots you could buy for your home. It engages with users and has 2 ARM modules that provide precise handling.

This gadget is available—contact the official website for its price.

These cool household robots will undoubtedly add some fun—and much-needed help—to your home life. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

