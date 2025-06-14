Snap AR glasses: Specs take on Meta with 2026 refresh

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jun 14, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Snap’s AR glasses got some hate, but the new Specs look promising. Let’s see what happens.

Snap AR glasses: Specs take on Meta with 2026 refresh
Snap’s Spectacles AR glasses

“I worked on these for about a year at Snap, and I have a million negative things to say about the experience and the device, but I think the product speaks for itself and is obviously bad,” said Sterling Crispin, a former design engineer at Snap, about the Spectacles augmented-reality glasses. He kept the finer points to himself due to NDA rules, but tech outlets took the words and ran wild. Snap’s reputation took a hit, and the backlash might even follow the upcoming Snap AR glasses—Specs. The wearables shrink in size and feel lighter than the version Snap gave to developers last year.

Despite the rough feedback, Snap isn’t sitting still. The folks behind Snapchat aim to roll out their first pair of consumer AR glasses before Meta. If one company comes in stronger than the other, studies say early launch wins. Delaying could crush the brand with less trust. To me, Snap’s playing it cool—and that’s rare. Back in 2018, The New York Times reported only 15% of people show true humility. So in a room of 10 CEOs, you might only spot one who keeps it real. Maybe that kind of mindset will give Snap an edge.

Snap Specs design and features

Evan Spiegel at AWE USA 2025
Evan Spiegel at AWE USA 2025

Snap Specs will come in smaller and lighter than Spectacles. Just so you know, Spectacles 5 weigh 7.97 oz. The new Specs won’t need an outside battery, and the design will focus on making them comfy and easy to use. At first, the glasses will come in black, and there might be special editions later, said CEO Evan Spiegel in an interview.

The Specs include an AI assistant, let you play games with friends, and offer a “workstation” where you can browse the web and watch videos. With Spectacles, you could already use the companion app to turn your phone into a game controller with Lenses, start Spectator Mode so friends without Spectacles can join in, mirror your phone screen, and more.

I get the feeling Snap AR glasses will put more effort into comfort and usability. The company hinted in a press release that they wanted something different from smartphones. “The tiny smartphone limited our imagination. It forced us to look down at a screen, instead of up at the world,” Snap said.

Thanks to a Snap OS update, Specs will work with different AI models, including ones from OpenAI and Google, so developers can build AI-powered Lenses that respond to various inputs right away. The device will also handle features like AI text translation, currency conversion, and recipe suggestions based on what’s in your fridge. I like that Snap provides camera access with privacy in mind through their own Remote Service Gateway.

Keeping an eye on Meta and the competition

Ray-Ban Meta
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses / Image Credit: Bloomberg, Getty Images

Snap has been working on smart glasses for a long time, but early versions focused more on capturing photos and videos instead of augmented reality. With Meta seeing success from its Ray-Bans glasses and planning to launch AR glasses called Artemis in 2027, Snap feels a new push to bring hardware to regular users.

People often talk about Google, Apple, and Meta racing to make AR glasses, but others are in the game, too. XREAL is developing its own pair called Project Aura. Beyond knowing it will run on Android XR, details remain scarce. At Augmented World Expo 2025, XREAL didn’t show new images or demos, but shared that Aura won’t rely on a phone for processing. Instead, it will connect to a separate puck-like device for its computing power. Past AR glasses have struggled with short battery life, limited uses, and steep prices, so I’m curious how demanding Aura will be on power.

Parting thoughts

So that’s where we’re at with Snap and the future of AR glasses. I’ve seen the ups and downs firsthand, and while the road’s bumpy, Snap’s not tapping out. They’re aiming for something that fits into people’s lives, not just another tech flex. Between the design tweaks, AI smarts, and that quiet confidence, I think Snap’s taking a smart swing.

Tech NewsWearable Tech

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

AWE USA 2025 highlights: My top 6 VR finds you should know about
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
AWE USA 2025 highlights: My top 6 VR finds you should know about
Augmented World Expo USA 2025 (AWE) brings together over 250 exhibitors, all showing off the newest tech in spatial computing. It calls itself the top XR event around—and yeah, that feels accurate. You get to explore next-gen tools and try gear that..
DELLA Vario Series review: The smart mini split that made me ditch the thermostat wars forever
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
DELLA Vario Series review: The smart mini split that made me ditch the thermostat wars forever
If there’s one thing my household does better than cook dinner or lose remotes, it’s argue over the thermostat. Someone’s always too hot, someone else is freezing, and I’m usually in the middle—sweating in one room and wrapped in a..
Not just a case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—the PITAKA PinButton Case is a full-on upgrade
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Not just a case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—the PITAKA PinButton Case is a full-on upgrade
Recently, PITAKA launched the PinButton Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Staying true to PITAKA’s signature craftsmanship, this case integrates three NFC-powered shortcut buttons on the side. These buttons allow users to customize actions for quick access to their..
What’s Coming Next in Wearables and Are We Ready to Wear Them Yet?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
What’s Coming Next in Wearables and Are We Ready to Wear Them Yet?
Let’s be honest. Wearables have been around long enough to feel normal now. We’ve accepted smartwatches telling us we’re lazy. Fitness rings whispering our sleep score every morning? Sure. Glasses that record video? Not quite there. But we’re inching closer..
Meet Euvola, the first emotional AI that listens, remembers, and feels like someone you miss
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet Euvola, the first emotional AI that listens, remembers, and feels like someone you miss
We live in a world wired for productivity. Smart assistants handle our schedules. Smart homes dim our lights. Smart watches buzz with reminders. But in the spaces between all that smartness, something else lingers: loneliness. Not the loud kind. The..

Popular Blog Posts

Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

Best Ethernet cable for gaming: Say goodbye to lag and hello to consistency
Buyer's Guide
By Sargis Avagyan
Best Ethernet cable for gaming: Say goodbye to lag and hello to consistency
Wi-Fi is fine, until it isn’t. One moment you’re top fragging in Warzone, the next you’re watching your ping spike into oblivion because someone in the next room decided to stream a 4K llama documentary. Cute, but not ideal. That’s..
Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language
The worst-kept secret just dropped at WWDC—say hello to Apple’s Liquid Glass software interface. This shiny new design will now stretch across all Apple gadgets, giving everything a unified, smooth look. Some say Apple’s trying to shift the spotlight away from..
When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
5G arrived in my city in December of 2020 and, wow, what a change for the better! Before, streaming on the go always came with considerable lag—there was no guarantee you’d finish that Game of Thrones episode. But now, the..
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
As someone who’s spent more time with metaphors than machine learning, I didn’t expect to delve into the world of AI tools for software engineers. But here we are. My Gadget Flow team asked me to write an AI assistant..
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Apple Park buzzed with excitement as WWDC 2025 kicked off, with CEO Tim Cook warmly welcoming the global audience to Apple’s annual tech extravaganza. This year’s keynote was packed with innovations spanning software, AI, design, and user experience. They all..
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Travel always pulls me in. There’s nothing like tasting new food, exploring fresh views, and swapping stories with people from places I’ve never been. But let’s be honest—language barriers can slow you down. I’ve had plenty of moments where I’m stuck..