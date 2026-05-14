RingConn Gen 3 vs Oura Ring 5: I’m not sure waiting is worth it

RingConn

Okay, so here’s the situation: the RingConn Gen 3 just opened preorders, it looks kind of great, and it ships May 29. But in the back of my head, a little voice keeps whispering “but what about the Oura Ring 5?—because apparently that’s in the pipeline too, leaks and all.

If you clicked on this RingConn Gen 3 vs. Oura Ring 5 comparison, I’m willing to bet you’re stuck in the same spiral. Because this isn’t like impulse-buying a phone case at 1 a.m. Smart rings are expensive. We’re talking real-money territory here, especially once we start talking subscriptions. Nobody wants to drop a few hundred dollars on a wearable only to get immediate buyer’s remorse.

So, I want to look at this the way actual people shop: What do we really know about the Oura Ring 5 so far? What does RingConn Gen 3 already do right now? And most importantly, which one are you more likely to genuinely enjoy wearing every single day?

Quick Verdict: Should You Buy RingConn Gen 3 or Wait for Oura Ring 5?

Buy the RingConn Gen 3 now to get the latest in vascular health tracking, industry-leading battery life, zero subscription fees, and a ring you can actually wear on your finger before summer. Wait for the Oura Ring 5 only if you’re a diehard Oura loyalist who’s willing to hold out—potentially until late 2026 or even 2027—for incremental design tweaks and a subscription model that’s not going anywhere. For most people doing this comparison right now, the RingConn Gen 3 is the stronger buy.

What We Know About the Oura Ring 5 Leaks So Far

Oura/ Oura Ring 4

Before we get into it, I want to be completely transparent about something: the Oura Ring 5 doesn’t exist yet—at least not officially. What we have are render leaks, an FCC filing published in April 2026 (under ID 2AD7V-OURA2602), and a cheeky slip on Oura’s own sizing page where a video briefly displayed “Oura Ring 5” before someone presumably got a Slack message about it. So everything on the Oura side is based on current leaks and rumors, and I’ll flag that clearly as we go.

RingConn Gen 3 vs. Oura Ring 5: What Actually Matters

RingConn Gen 3 Battery Life vs. Oura Ring 5: Which Ring Lasts Longer?

This is the RingConn Gen 3’s most obvious flex, and it’s a big one. According to RingConn, the Gen 3 is rated for 11–14 days of battery life in standard usage—and some real-world testing has clocked it even higher, closer to 17 days. Powered by RingConn’s new EcoPower Tech 2.0, the ring improves on its predecessor’s already-strong battery density while keeping the form factor slim.

The Oura Ring 4—the current benchmark—manages 5–8 days. Based on current leaks for the Oura Ring 5, there’s no indication that battery life is getting a major upgrade. The focus of the Ring 5 leaks has been on design refinements and improved optical sensors, not a battery overhaul.

For practical, day-to-day life, this matters more than it sounds. Charging my wearable every four or five days while trying to sleep with it on is genuinely disruptive. The Gen 3’s battery life means you charge it about twice a month. That’s it. That’s the whole job.

My verdict: RingConn Gen 3—by a mile.

Oura Ring Subscription Cost vs. RingConn’s No-Fee Model

RingConn

Let’s do some math that isn’t fun.

The Oura Ring 4 costs $349 upfront, plus $5.99/month (or $69.99/year) for an Oura Membership—which is required to access most of the advanced health features that make the ring worth buying. Over two years, that’s $349 + ~$140 = roughly $489 in real cost. Fortune reported in February 2026 that Oura’s CEO has defended the subscription model, comparing it to Peloton and Tesla’s software ecosystems (which is either reassuring or deeply concerning depending on your relationship with those brands).

The RingConn Gen 3 costs $349 at retail—and that’s the entire cost, forever. There’s no membership or monthly fee to pay for. No awkward moment six months from now when you realize you’re paying $72 a year to see your sleep score. All features—vascular trend tracking, sleep apnea monitoring, heart rate, SpO2, women’s health tracking—are included in the one-time price.

Based on what we know so far, there’s no indication that the Oura Ring 5 will change this subscription structure. Oura’s business model is built around recurring revenue, and that’s not going away.

My Verdict: RingConn Gen 3—and it’s by a lot.

Health Tracking Comparison: Can RingConn Gen 3 Actually Beat Oura?

Both rings cover the standard suite: heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep tracking, activity, stress, and temperature. Here’s where it gets interesting.

The RingConn Gen 3 introduces vascular trend tracking—new territory for consumer smart rings. Built on over a decade of vascular algorithm research, the system combines user-input blood pressure data with ring-derived vascular load indicators to track cardiovascular patterns over time. It monitors vascular load during sleep or periods of low motion and factors in circadian rhythms, post-exercise recovery, and sleep respiratory health.

The Oura Ring 5, based on current leaks, is expected to feature larger optical sensors with additional red and green LEDs, which should improve heart rate and SpO2 precision. There are also hints of AI-driven health recommendations. But whether it introduces anything as genuinely differentiated as vascular trend tracking? We don’t know yet.

Oura’s app ecosystem remains best-in-class. Its Readiness Score, sleep staging, and cycle tracking are arguably the most polished in the category, and it keeps improving via software updates funded by—you guessed it—your subscription.

My Verdict: It’s a draw, with an asterisk. RingConn Gen 3 wins on the novelty of vascular tracking. Oura wins on app polish and ecosystem maturity. Oura Ring 5 could close the gap, but we don’t have the receipts yet.

Smart Ring Design and Comfort: Which Ring Looks & Wears Better?

The RingConn Gen 3 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and it’s been engineered for 24/7 wearability. IP68 water resistance up to 100 meters means it handles swimming, showers, and yes, that time you forgot to take it off before washing dishes. The refined brushed finish— created by a laser-engraving process—gives it a more premium feel. It comes in five pretty finishes: Future Silver, Royal Gold, Matte Black, Brushed Silver, and Brushed Rose Gold.

The Oura Ring 5, based on leaks from Android Headlines, will feature a slightly more rounded outer edge. The sharper edge on the Oura Ring 4 has been known to scratch phone screens (something Oura users complain about more than you’d expect). The Ring 5 appears to address this. Six finishes are expected: gloss black, gloss silver, gloss gold, matte black, brushed silver, and a new Deep Rose replacing the previous Rose Gold.

In a nutshell, both rings look like jewelry. Neither screams “fitness tracker.” That’s the right call.

My Verdict: Slight edge to Oura Ring 5 (based on leaks) for the scratch-prevention redesign and wider color range.

RingConn Gen 3 Smart Alerts: The Feature Oura Still Doesn’t Have

RingConn

This is new for RingConn with the Gen 3, and I want to give it its due.

The subtle vibration alerts mean the ring can tap your finger—silently—when it detects prolonged inactivity, a low battery, or key health changes. In a meeting. At work. During a conversation. While you’re in a yoga class and your phone is across the room. It’s the kind of feature that sounds minor until you actually use it, and then you can’t imagine going back.

The alerts are fully customizable. You can turn them off entirely, or dial in exactly what you want to be notified about. It’s discrete and contextual.

The Oura Ring 4 does not have haptic alerts. The Oura Ring 5—based on what we know so far—has not confirmed this feature either. It’s possible it’ll be added, but there’s no leak evidence for it yet.

My Verdict: RingConn Gen 3—for introducing a feature the Oura ecosystem still doesn’t have.

The RingConn Gen 3: available now for preorder, ships May 29, 2026.

Oura Ring 5: The FCC filing‘s 180-day confidentiality window points to early September 2026 as the outer deadline for hidden documentation, which hints at a possible late summer/autumn 2026 launch.

However, earlier leaks and broader industry speculation had placed it in Q4 2027. An official Oura sizing video accidentally referenced “Oura Ring 5” in April 2026, suggesting it might be closer than previously thought—but Oura hasn’t confirmed anything.

Bottom line: you could be waiting anywhere from four months to over a year. And you’d be waiting without any official confirmation of price, final specs, or subscription structure.

My Verdict: RingConn Gen 3—because it’s a real product you can actually buy.

Who Should Buy the RingConn Gen 3?

The RingConn Gen 3 is for people who are done subsidizing wearable companies with recurring fees. If you’ve ever canceled a Peloton subscription and felt vindicated, you’re the target customer here. The no-subscription model alone saves you $70–$140 a year indefinitely, and at $349 (or $314 on preorder), the ring is competitively priced against Oura’s hardware before you even factor in membership costs.

But beyond the pricing, the Gen 3 makes a compelling technological argument. Vascular trend tracking is a real differentiator—a health monitoring capability that most smart rings, including the current Oura Ring 4, don’t offer. Paired with best-in-class battery life (11–14 days) and haptic alerts that actually vibrate on your finger, this is a ring that earns its keep for health-conscious buyers.

Buy the RingConn Gen 3 if: you’re tired of subscriptions, you want the best battery life currently on the market, vascular health insights feel genuinely useful to you, or you simply don’t want to wait six months to a year for a product that may or may not justify the delay.

Who Should Wait for the Oura Ring 5?

Here’s the honest version: Oura has something no competitor has fully replicated yet, which is years of ecosystem refinement. The Oura app’s Readiness Score, sleep staging, and guided health insights are the most polished consumer health ring experience available. If the Oura Ring 5 brings AI-driven recommendations alongside bigger, more accurate optical sensors, it could meaningfully extend that lead.

The design improvements are also real. They show that Oura is paying attention to how people actually wear and use the ring. If haptic alerts make it into the Ring 5, that would close one of the few hardware gaps with RingConn.

Wait for Oura Ring 5 if: you’re already in the Oura ecosystem and love the app, you want the market leader’s next iteration and aren’t in a hurry. Just know that you’re committing to a subscription model that isn’t going away—and a launch window that remains unconfirmed.

Final Verdict: The Better Smart Ring for Most People Right Now

For most people reading this comparison in May 2026, the RingConn Gen 3 is the smarter buy right now. It’s a fully realized product with a confirmed shipping date, best-in-class battery life, an innovative vascular tracking feature, and a no-subscription pricing model. The preorder discount (10% off through June 10th) sweetens the deal.

The Oura Ring 5 is exciting. But it’s an idea, not a product. If you’re already an Oura user who loves the ecosystem and can afford to wait, checking back in Q3 or Q4 2026 to see if Oura makes an official announcement makes sense. For everyone else? The RingConn Gen 3 is ready when you are.

Disclosure: All Oura Ring 5 information in this article is based on leaks, render images, and FCC filing analysis as of May 2026. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Oura. Spec comparisons to Oura Ring 4 use publicly available data. RingConn Gen 3 specs and pricing sourced from the official RingConn press release and website.