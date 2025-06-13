AWE USA 2025 highlights: My top 6 VR finds you should know about

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jun 13, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

I didn’t think I’d geek out over glasses and shoes, but here we are—AWE USA 2025 changed that. Now I’m rethinking what “everyday tech” even means.

AWE USA 2025 highlights: My top 6 VR finds you should know about
AWE USA 2025

Augmented World Expo USA 2025 (AWE) brings together over 250 exhibitors, all showing off the newest tech in spatial computing. It calls itself the top XR event around—and yeah, that feels accurate. You get to explore next-gen tools and try gear that pushes digital interaction forward. Virtual reality isn’t just some sci-fi dream anymore. People now create full-blown digital worlds with stunning detail. A lot of features that once needed AR could now work in VR instead.

Sure, I get the appeal of strolling through a mall or riding a coaster at a theme park. That experience still hits different. But if I just want to pick up a microwave, I don’t care about fancy music or cool displays. I just want speed and ease. With the tech rolling out at AWE, it looks like that kind of shopping could happen inside a headset soon. So maybe, what felt like a far-off future isn’t so far anymore.

1. AR glasses: Snap Specs

Evan Spiegel at AWE
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel at AWE 2025

AR glasses might not seem like a big deal yet, but I can see them getting there. If Meta opened up access to the Orion glasses for regular users instead of keeping them exclusive to developers, I’d be first in line. That’s where Snap changes the game.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel made a bold claim at AWE 2025: “We’ve spent 11 years and invested more than $3 billion in building augmented reality glasses.” That level of effort shows real commitment.

Snap has aimed higher for a long time. While Snapchat brought a new way of connecting through short messages, the company always imagined something beyond the screen. “The tiny smartphone limited our imagination. It forced us to look down at a screen, instead of up at the world,” Snap said in a press release.

Now, Snap is preparing to launch its 5th generation of Spectacles, currently slated for a 2026 release. Developers are already working on new features, expanding what these glasses can do. The company calls them Specs, and they will combine an ultrapowerful wearable computer with a lightweight design and see-through lenses.

Snap is also updating Snap OS with tools from OpenAI and Gemini. Gemini handles images well. OpenAI brings powerful reasoning. It helps to have both.

2. Freeaim VR Shoes

Freeaim VR Shoes
Freeaim VR Shoes will launch around mid-2025

Look around, phones, TVs, and games cost more than ever. But why does VR hit the wallet so hard? A big part of it comes from how new the technology still is.

Developing motion systems, building custom hardware, and refining the experience all take time and resources. That’s where Freeaim steps in. Their latest VR shoes challenge the trend by offering a more budget-friendly option without cutting corners. They’ve managed to blend solid engineering with real comfort, bringing smooth VR movement closer to more people.

The Freeaim VR Shoes mark a major step forward. They feel light, fit well, and stay tough without losing the wow factor of virtual worlds. I’m impressed that they now connect to a PC in 2 different ways. Before, they only used Bluetooth. Now, they’ve added Wi-Fi. That gives the Freeaim VR Shoes more flexibility indoors and out. For gamers, this means smoother movement through digital spaces.

The shoes work with SteamVR, all its titles, and some Quest games. You can pick them up for about $1,000. For businesses, it’ll cost more—but Freeaim is clearly aiming big.

“Over the coming years Freeaim’s VR Shoes will help take VR to the next level by introducing easy-to-use, natural and limitless movement,” said Ashley Foxcroft, founder and CEO of Freeaim.

3. Android-based spatial computer: Play for Dream MR

Play for Dream MR headset
Play for Dream MR

Play for Dream rolled out 3 standout features at AWE after showing off the MR headset at CES. They’re branching out with mixed reality for arcades, eye-tracking tools for healthcare, and seamless SteamVR support for gamers.

Apple may be making headlines with the Vision Pro, but it isn’t the only player in spatial computing. Play for Dream is stepping up with an Android-powered headset that includes an 8K Micro-OLED display, 14ms VST latency, and both hand and eye tracking. The Play for Dream MR is shaping up to be a serious competitor.

For gamers, the headset supports SteamVR titles like Half-Life: Alyx. Wi-Fi 7 and Virtual Desktop enhancements help deliver sharp visuals and smooth gameplay, all without needing to plug into a PC.

What stands out is the pricing. While the Vision Pro starts at $3,499, Play for Dream’s 512 GB model lands at $1,999. Even so, Meta Quest 3 starts much lower at $499.99.

Weight remains an issue. At 1.43 pounds, the MR headset feels just as bulky as the Vision Pro. Support bands can help, but the pressure doesn’t vanish.

4. VR gloves: UDEXREAL UDCAP

UDEXREAL UDCAP VR gloves
UDEXREAL UDCAP

UDEXREAL makes some of the lightest and thinnest VR gloves out there. They focus on elastic sensors and smart gear that help capture movement with pinpoint accuracy. Whether you’re into robotics, fitness, or simulation, their tech covers it all.

UDEXREAL’s signature glove, the UDCAP, weighs just 1.6 ounces. You can bend, stretch, and move with ease, all while your fingers get tracked in fine detail. It makes you feel like your hands are right there inside the virtual world. Think concerts, poker nights, or anything else that calls for full immersion.

Old-school industrial gloves don’t cut it. They’re big, stiff, and wear out too fast. Plus, they cost a lot and need special setups. UDEXREAL’s glove breaks through all that. It sells for $699 on the official website, but early birds can grab one for $539 to $599 until July 31.

The UDCon controller kit looks like a smart combo. It blends joystick control with hand gestures, which could open up more natural movement in VR. In games like Rogue Ascent VR, that setup could keep arms and shoulders in constant motion.

5. VTouch WIZPR RING

VTouch WIZPR RING
VTouch WIZPR RING

Over the past few weeks, I’ve had to hop on buses and trains instead of riding my bike. It’s wild how many people feel okay watching videos or listening to music out loud. Some even talk to ChatGPT using audio, and honestly, not everyone needs to hear your questions to an AI. Good thing VTouch came up with something cool.

The WIZPR RING lets you whisper commands quietly to AI helpers like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Alexa. It keeps what you say private and away from anyone nearby. Just bring the ring close to your mouth and speak your command. No more typing on tiny keyboards when you can talk straight into your ring.

Say your kid’s asleep and the lights are still on. Ask the ring to shut them off. As soon as the mic gets close to your lips, it activates and listens. The moment you finish talking, it takes care of the rest. Quiet. Quick. Just how it should be.

6. Microdisplay products: Samsung Display

Samsung Display's latest OLEDoS products
Samsung Display’s latest OLEDoS products AWE USA 2025

Samsung Display rolled into AWE USA with some serious heat. Right at the center of the action stood its 1.4-inch RGB OLEDoS panel. This tiny screen packs a wild punch—5,000 pixels per inch crammed into something the size of a watch face. You get crisp, clean visuals that beat out even a 4K TV. And yeah, it even leaves the Meta Quest 3 in the dust.

OLEDoS microdisplays power everything from AR and VR headsets to smart glasses and wearables. They’re the kind of tech that makes digital worlds feel sharp and real.

Samsung didn’t stop there. They pulled out a 1.3-inch version with 4,200 PPI and a peak brightness of 20,000 nits. That one features Micro Lens Array tech. By using convex lens shapes, it boosts the image and widens the view. So whether you’re looking straight ahead or from an angle, the picture stays sharp.

AWE USA 2025 highlights: Final thoughts

Augmented World Expo USA 2025 highlights how close virtual reality is to changing everyday life. Snap’s AR glasses and Freeaim’s VR shoes aren’t just fancy gadgets—they make you rethink what’s possible right now. The WIZPR Ring, letting you whisper commands, offers a glimpse into a quieter, smoother future. It’s wild how quickly these innovations are moving from “maybe someday” to “right now.”

Tech NewsWearable Tech

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

DELLA Vario Series review: The smart mini split that made me ditch the thermostat wars forever
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
DELLA Vario Series review: The smart mini split that made me ditch the thermostat wars forever
If there’s one thing my household does better than cook dinner or lose remotes, it’s argue over the thermostat. Someone’s always too hot, someone else is freezing, and I’m usually in the middle—sweating in one room and wrapped in a..
Not just a case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—the PITAKA PinButton Case is a full-on upgrade
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Not just a case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra—the PITAKA PinButton Case is a full-on upgrade
Recently, PITAKA launched the PinButton Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Staying true to PITAKA’s signature craftsmanship, this case integrates three NFC-powered shortcut buttons on the side. These buttons allow users to customize actions for quick access to their..
What’s Coming Next in Wearables and Are We Ready to Wear Them Yet?
Product Reviews
By Sargis Avagyan
What’s Coming Next in Wearables and Are We Ready to Wear Them Yet?
Let’s be honest. Wearables have been around long enough to feel normal now. We’ve accepted smartwatches telling us we’re lazy. Fitness rings whispering our sleep score every morning? Sure. Glasses that record video? Not quite there. But we’re inching closer..
Meet Euvola, the first emotional AI that listens, remembers, and feels like someone you miss
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Meet Euvola, the first emotional AI that listens, remembers, and feels like someone you miss
We live in a world wired for productivity. Smart assistants handle our schedules. Smart homes dim our lights. Smart watches buzz with reminders. But in the spaces between all that smartness, something else lingers: loneliness. Not the loud kind. The..
Best Ethernet cable for gaming: Say goodbye to lag and hello to consistency
Buyer's Guide
By Sargis Avagyan
Best Ethernet cable for gaming: Say goodbye to lag and hello to consistency
Wi-Fi is fine, until it isn’t. One moment you’re top fragging in Warzone, the next you’re watching your ping spike into oblivion because someone in the next room decided to stream a 4K llama documentary. Cute, but not ideal. That’s..

Popular Blog Posts

Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Switch 2 launch: Here’s how to get Nintendo’s new gaming console
Gamers everywhere, from Asia to North America, lined up for the Switch 2 launch, turning it into a huge global moment. It’s been years since a gadget created this kind of buzz. The original Switch started it all, mixing console and..
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
12 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..

You Might Also Like

Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Liquid Glass software interface: Get to know Apple’s new design language
The worst-kept secret just dropped at WWDC—say hello to Apple’s Liquid Glass software interface. This shiny new design will now stretch across all Apple gadgets, giving everything a unified, smooth look. Some say Apple’s trying to shift the spotlight away from..
When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
When is 6G coming out? What we know (and don’t) about the next wireless revolution
5G arrived in my city in December of 2020 and, wow, what a change for the better! Before, streaming on the go always came with considerable lag—there was no guarantee you’d finish that Game of Thrones episode. But now, the..
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
As a non-dev, I tried every AI coding tool—here’s the one that made me feel smart
As someone who’s spent more time with metaphors than machine learning, I didn’t expect to delve into the world of AI tools for software engineers. But here we are. My Gadget Flow team asked me to write an AI assistant..
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Apple WWDC 2025: A new era of Apple Intelligence, Liquid Glass design, and seamless integration
Apple Park buzzed with excitement as WWDC 2025 kicked off, with CEO Tim Cook warmly welcoming the global audience to Apple’s annual tech extravaganza. This year’s keynote was packed with innovations spanning software, AI, design, and user experience. They all..
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
3 Best translator earbuds for work meetings and global adventures
Travel always pulls me in. There’s nothing like tasting new food, exploring fresh views, and swapping stories with people from places I’ve never been. But let’s be honest—language barriers can slow you down. I’ve had plenty of moments where I’m stuck..
Giving tech a second chance: Gadget Salvation’s contribution to electronics’ circular economy
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Giving tech a second chance: Gadget Salvation’s contribution to electronics’ circular economy
Summary: The rapid evolution of technology over the past two decades has undeniably transformed our lives. With this accelerated pace of innovation comes a significant opportunity for us all to engage with the circular economy. This model of production and..