Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: I didn’t expect Apple to be the cheaper headphones

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If you’d told me a year ago that I’d write the phrase “Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max 2” and the AirPods would come out as the budget pick, I would’ve laughed you out of the room. Apple does not do “cheaper.” Apple generally assumes your credit card is connected to a gold mine. And yet here we are.

Sony’s 10th-anniversary ANC headphones—the WH-1000XX, branded “The ColleXion”—are reportedly landing at $649 in the US, while the AirPods Max 2 sit at $549. Both are gorgeous, both are premium, and if you’ve narrowed it down to these two, you’re not confused—you’re just stuck between two premium picks.

One catch before we dig in: the ColleXion isn’t official yet, so everything I say about it comes from leaked images and marketing slides—I’ll update this piece with confirmed specs and hands-on impressions the moment Sony makes it real. Treat the Sony column as though I wrote it in pencil, not pen. Now let’s untangle it.

Quick Verdict

Short answer: AirPods Max 2 if you live in the Apple ecosystem and want the best ANC-plus-features package for $100 less. Sony ColleXion if you want longer battery life, lighter weight, and you’re willing to drop sizable cash on a limited-run flagship. Apple wins on price and integration. Sony—based on what we’re seeing—wins on the practical day-to-day stuff Apple keeps refusing to fix. The rest of this article is me proving that.

Head-to-Head Breakdown

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Price (and the plot twist)

Here’s the headline doing all the heavy lifting. The AirPods Max 2 launched at $549 in the US—same price as the 2020 original, which is almost suspiciously restrained of Apple. The leaked ColleXion, meanwhile, is pegged at $649, which is $200 more than Sony’s own WH-1000XM6 flagship cost at launch.

So yes: as of today, the math says Apple is the cheaper option by a clean hundred bucks. Now, fairness check—the ColleXion is an anniversary edition, not Sony’s everyday flagship. You’re paying a tax for the fancy leatherette and the limited-run cachet. Sony’s standard XM6 still undercuts both. But if your decision is literally these two headphones, the AirPods Max 2 is the value pick…and I need a moment to sit down.

Verdict: For pure price, the AirPods Max 2 wins—it’s $100 cheaper than the leaked ColleXion price.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Battery Life

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This is where Apple’s $549 starts to feel less like a steal. The AirPods Max 2 provide just 20 hours with ANC on—identical to the 2020 model, which reviewers have been politely (and not-so-politely) calling embarrassing. What Hi-Fi flat-out noted that 20 hours feels paltry when Sony and Bose flagships already deliver 30, and SoundGuys pointed out that rivals from Sony and Sennheiser blow past the 35-hour mark.

The leaked ColleXion specs claim up to 24 hours with ANC on, or up to 32 hours with ANC off. So even the rumored anniversary Sony beats Apple by a few hours ANC-on, and obliterates it ANC-off. Translation: the AirPods Max 2 will tap out before a long-haul flight; the ColleXion probably won’t. Worth one honest note, though: that 24-hour figure is actually a slight step down from the WH-1000XM6’s 30 hours, per MacRumors—so the ColleXion only wins this round because Apple set the bar on the floor. Speaking of which:Apple also still hasn’t added a power button, so the Max 2 drains unless you stuff them in the case—a six-year-old complaint that survived into gen two.

Verdict: For battery life, the leaked Sony ColleXion wins, offering up to 24 hours of ANC playback versus the AirPods Max 2’s 20.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Noise cancellation

Both of these are elite, so this is a Apple says the AirPods Max 2’s ANC is up to 1.5x more effective than the original, powered by the new H2 chip. Reviewers largely agree it’s genuinely excellent—Tom’s Guide said the ANC has improved massively. It’s worth noting, though, that SoundGuys’ review was more measured, saying the 1.5x claim is a bit of a stretch even though attenuation did improve, especially in the mids.

Sony, for its part, doesn’t exactly slouch at ANC—its 1000X line has traded the noise-cancelling crown back and forth with Apple for years. The leaked ColleXion reportedly adds a V3 co-processor alongside the QN3 processor already used in the XM6, feeding a 12-mic array. That suggests a step up over an already class-leading platform. Until someone reviews it, I’m calling this a draw with a slight question mark in Sony’s favor.

Verdict: For noise cancellation, the AirPods Max 2 is a proven top-tier performer today; the ColleXion’s new V3 co-processor is promising but unverified — call it a tie pending hands-on testing.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Comfort, weight, and that case

Apple

The AirPods Max 2 are beautiful and built like a luxury watch—and they weigh like one too. They tip the scales at 386 grams (13.6 ounces), which SoundGuys notes is heavier than both the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, with strong clamping force that can get uncomfortable on long sessions. Apple also kept the mesh headband—the one notorious for stretching and sagging.

The leaked ColleXion images, by contrast, show thicker leatherette padding and “generously sized” earcups versus current Sony models—the headband looks visibly more pillowy. And Sony’s 1000X line traditionally folds flat into a compact case, where the AirPods Max 2 do not. The leaked ColleXion case is its own vibe—a handbag-style carry case with a built-in handle and magnetic closure—but at least, per The Verge, it doesn’t look like underwear.

Verdict: For all-day comfort and travel-friendliness, the leaked Sony ColleXion looks like the better bet—lighter, more padded, and foldable, where the 386g AirPods Max 2 stay heavy and bulky.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Features and Smarts

This is the AirPods Max 2’s home turf, if you own an iPhone. The H2 chip unlocks Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation—plus head-gesture Siri controls, a camera remote, and 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio over the USB-C cable. For Apple users, the integration is frictionless and genuinely useful.

The catch: a lot of that magic evaporates the second you pair to an Android phone. We don’t have the ColleXion’s full software story yet, but Sony’s app-based features (Adaptive Sound Control, multipoint, EQ) are famously platform-agnostic. Sony also reportedly leaned hard into audio tuning here, partnering with Battery Studios, Sterling Sound, and Coast Mastering—studios behind Grammy-winning records—to tune the ColleXion’s bespoke drivers.

Verdict: For smart features, the AirPods Max 2 wins decisively for iPhone users; for everyone else, the ColleXion’s platform-neutral approach is likely the safer pick.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Sound quality

Apple

Both will sound fantastic—this is the tier where there are no bad options, only flavor preferences. The AirPods Max 2 got near-universal praise: Tom’s Guide called the sound industry-leading.The honest asterisk: even glowing reviews note Apple sticks to AAC and SBC codecs with no hi-res codec support—your wireless audio caps unless you go wired.

The ColleXion is a total unknown sonically until it’s reviewed, but the Grammy-studio tuning partnership is at least a sign Sony is taking the audio seriously rather than coasting on the anniversary badge.

Verdict: The AirPods Max 2 is a confirmed excellent-sounding headphone today; the ColleXion’s sound is unverified — I’ll update this section once it’s been properly tested.

Where the AirPods Max 2 Wins

If you own an iPhone, the AirPods Max 2 is the easy call—and now it’s the cheaper call too, which still feels illegal to type. At $549 it undercuts the leaked ColleXion by $100, gives you proven best-in-class ANC, and includes handy ecosystem features like Live Translation and Conversation Awareness that just work the second you put them on. It’s the better choice if you’re an Apple-device household and you mostly listen at a desk or on a commute where 20 hours of battery is survivable. You’re buying a sure thing.

Where the Sony ColleXion Wins

If you’re on Android, travel a lot, or just want the headphone that fixes the stuff Apple keeps ignoring, the leaked ColleXion looks like your pick—even at the higher $649. The rumored 24-hour ANC battery (32 with ANC off) means it actually survives a long-haul flight (with normal-length layovers included), and the thicker, more pillowy padding make it the friendlier travel and all-day companion versus Apple’s heavy 386g cans. Its features don’t get gutted on non-Apple phones, and the Grammy-studio driver tuning suggests Sony is chasing serious sound. It’s the better choice if you want the collector’s-edition flagship and the extra $100 doesn’t make you flinch.

Sony ColleXion vs AirPods Max: Which Premium Headphones Should You Actually Buy?

For most people comparing these two, the AirPods Max 2 is the better buy— and writing that sentence still breaks my brain a little. At $549 it costs $100 less than the leaked ColleXion price, delivers proven top-tier ANC, and—if you’re one of the roughly everybody who owns an iPhone—slots into your life with zero friction. The 20-hour battery is a legitimate, eye-rolling flaw, but it’s doable for the desk-and-commute crowd.

That said, the ColleXion is the smarter pick for two specific people: the frequent traveler who needs that bigger battery, and the Android user who’d watch half of Apple’s feature set vanish on pairing. Important caveat: every ColleXion claim here is based on leaks. I’ll update this article—battery, ANC, sound, the works—the moment Sony makes it official tomorrow and reviewers get hands-on. Until then, Apple’s the value play, and I need to go lie down.