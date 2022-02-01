What Apple products do we expect to see in 2022? iPhone SE, AirPods Pro, and more

It goes without saying that Apple will release new products and upgrades this year. The bigger question is which devices will be receiving new versions and whether any unexpected gadgets are on the way. Today we take a look at the current rumors and discuss what to expect in 2022.

Every year we count on Apple to release new products. These days there’s enough variance between the gadgets Apple has to offer that there are plenty of rumors to sort through throughout the year. For example, where there used to only be a single iPhone and iPad, we now have several kinds of phones and tablets available. Add to that headphones and earbuds and watches and so forth. There is a myriad of possibilities in which products we’ll get to see updated each cycle. So what Apple products do we expect to see coming in 2022? Let’s dig into the rumors and see what’s on the horizon.

iPhone SE 5G may be getting a new upgrade

iPhone SE 5G (3rd Gen) may feature a new chip and a 4.7-inch display

One of the first items on our list falls into the iPhone category. While the iPhone 14 is, of course, projected for the fall of 2022, we may see another arrival. What other iPhone could show up other than the iPhone 14? You guessed it: The iPhone SE. This 3rd-generation upgrade may include a faster processing chip, a 4.7-inch display, a Touch ID home button, and 5G connectivity. If you’re interested in a newer SE model iPhone, you’ll likely appreciate this news.

iPad Air (5th Gen) could bring a 12 MP Ultra Wide front facing camera

If you missed the previous version of the iPad Air, you may be in luck. A newer 5th-generation iPad Air is being projected for any time as early as this spring. If so, there’s a high probability that it will include many of the same features as the recent 6th-generation iPad Mini. This means the new Air model could see an A15 Bionic chip, 5G cellular connectivity, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera, Quad-LED True Tone flash capabilities, and support for Center Stage. I personally love my 4th-generation iPad Air, so if you’re planning to hold off until the next one, I highly doubt you’ll be anything less than satisfied with your upgrade.

iMac Pro is expected to see Apple’s advanced M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

The next rumor involves Apple’s iMacs. Some expect to see a bigger iMac this year boasting the official “Pro” branding. The potential iMac Pro will likely have Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, along with an overall design much akin to the previous version. Some speculation even suggests that a Mac Mini device could make an appearance that would bring some high-end specs as well, though we’ll have to wait for more information before we can say for sure.

AirPods Pro may get a slew of upgrades and quality-of-life improvements

Are you a fan of Apple’s AirPods lineup? Because if so, you’ll be happy to know that there may be a significant update coming to the AirPods Pro wireless headphones. The new AirPods Pro earbuds may see an upgrade from the existing H1 chip which could improve audio performance and even features like noise cancellation and battery life. Another possibility is lossless audio, which will be enjoyable for those with a keen ear for detail. Lastly, water resistance and more location-finding capabilities are also possible.

Exciting new products to look forward to this year for all Apple users

It seems probable that every Apple fan will have something to consider this year. It’s only February and we’re already looking at a potential update to 4 of Apple’s most popular products for 2022. With more likely to come in the latter portion of this year, it’s highly likely we could see new devices across the board. With a new iPad, iPhone, iMac, and AirPods Pro rumored for new releases, we have plenty to be excited about already. As always, we’ll be keeping you up to date with the latest Apple news as it becomes available, so stay tuned!

