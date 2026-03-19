AirPods Max 2 vs. AirPods Max: I thought Apple would do more, but here’s the truth

Image Credit: Apple

If you thought Apple wrapped up March, think again. After rolling out the first-generation AirPods Max in 2020, the Cupertino gaint drops the AirPods Max 2. A lot has changed since then—my Theia the Labrador came into my life and will turn six this October. So if you kept cash aside for Apple’s top-tier headphones, you want that wait to count. That’s where my AirPods Max 2 vs. AirPods Max guide steps in.

I had plenty of good things to say about the MacBook Neo, but the Max 2 tells a different story. The headphones sound good, no doubt. They just should have shown up a year earlier, at least.

Design

Image Credit: Apple Apple AirPods Max 2 Up to 1.5x more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation Get it for $ 549.00

The first thing I noticed? The AirPods Max 2 shows up in the same colors. You get starlight, midnight, blue, purple, and orange. Another brand might have switched things up. I expected Apple to bring fresh shades like it did with the MacBook Neo. Color can push buyers toward one model over another. Apple could have leaned on design changes here, since hardware or software upgrades don’t show up.

The first-gen Max uses aluminium and stainless steel, which feel premium but push the weight to 384.8 grams (13.6 ounces). The Max 2 sticks to that same build and weight. Some early users mention ear cups that feel odd at first, but once you set them right, the headphones feel comfortable for long sessions. Tilt your head, and the cups shift a bit while the mesh band stays in place.

Performance

The AirPods Max 2 may look the same, but Apple packed the H2 chip inside. That chip powers features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation.

The H2 chip also brings tools like Siri head gestures and Camera Remote. Loud Sound Reduction joins the list as well, cutting down harsh sounds like sirens or construction noise.

You’ll find the standout upgrade in Active Noise Cancellation, which Apple claims works 1.5x better. The first AirPods Max already blocks noise at a high level, handling road hum, fans, and other background sounds on par with Bose and Sony. I expect the Max 2 to push that even further.

Sound quality

As I said, sound and noise canceling see a boost, but let’s dig into why sound gets better on the Max 2.

A new high dynamic range amp plays a big role. It lets the headphones push cleaner sound with less distortion and more detail. You’ll hear that when you raise volume. I want to test this with “Wild Horses” by the UK band Hurts. That track has a pull that makes it feel fresh, almost like a new take on “Wonderful Life.”

Battery Life

Apple hasn’t revealed the battery life for the AirPods Max 2 yet. The original Max lasts around 20 hours with noise cancellation on, and even longer with it off, which put it on par with Bose’s NCH 700. But newer headphones have pushed that benchmark higher. For example, Sony’s 2025 flagship WH-1000XM6 delivers over 30 hours with ANC active. I hope Apple has made improvements here. Battery life matters a lot to me. Headphones should fit into my day, not dictate it. I want freedom, not the constant need to hunt for a charger.

Connectivity and controls

Apple moves to Bluetooth 5.3 from Bluetooth 5 on the last Max. That feels odd when the $500 MacBook Neo packs Bluetooth 6. You get a full MacBook for less money and better connection.

Related: MacBook Neo vs. M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what changes when Apple uses a phone chip

There is still no power button. To shut them down, you place them in the case to trigger low-power mode. That case still draws hate, and no other way exists to turn them off.

Buttons stay the same. You get the Digital Crown and the Noise Control button. The H2 chip adds new ways to interact through voice and motion.

Siri Head Gestures: Nod to say yes or shake to say no when Siri asks for input.

Nod to say yes or shake to say no when Siri asks for input. Camera Remote: Use the Digital Crown as a shutter for your iPhone or iPad. Press the crown in the camera app to snap a photo or start and stop video. That’s perfect for group shots from a distance.

Adaptive Audio Suite: The Max 2 adds three control features missing from the first model.

Conversation Awareness lowers music and boosts voices when you speak.

Personalized Volume adjusts sound based on your habits and surroundings.

Adaptive Audio blends Transparency and ANC based on your environment.

Price and availability

The $549 AirPods Max 2 keeps the same price as the previous model and will be available to order starting March 25. You can expect to see the Max 2 in stores in early April.

Image Credit: Apple Apple AirPods Max Wireless over-ear headphones Get it for $ 549.00 $ 449.99 -18%

Verdict

A lot stays the same with the AirPods Max 2, including the price, which could have served as a chance to reshape the story. The only clear change comes from the H2 chip. Yes, the same H2 chip that appeared in the AirPods Pro second generation.

Related: Nothing Headphone (1) vs. AirPods Max: Is Apple finally outweirded?

With that said, if you don’t own the original AirPods Max, the Max 2 stands as the clear choice. The H2 chip makes it a stronger option at the same price. But if you already own a pair, I don’t see a reason to invest in the Max 2.