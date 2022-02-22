Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

By Mark Gulino on Feb 22, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Think you've seen it all when it comes to wireless earbuds? Think again! Sony's got a new pair of buds that introduce an innovative design and a brand-new control mode. If you're all about wireless music devices, you need to see this. Read on to find out more!

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Sony LinkBuds bring cool new ideas to wireless earbuds

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at least say they’re quite unique. So what do the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds bring to the table that sets it apart from competitors? An intriguing hardware design, Alexa support, and a nifty Speak-to-Chat feature. Let’s take a gander at these and see what they’re all about.

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds are compact in size

Features an innovative open-ring design

Easily the most significant feature of the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds is its brand-new open-ring design. It’s an innovative and unique concept that allows ambient noise from outside the earbuds and digital sound from inside to blend more naturally. It’s not a far cry from a transparency mode, but it does it without using microphones to pass audio through. Instead, the open rings let exterior sound in without losing your audio’s dynamism.

Provides impeccable sound and call quality

There’s a particularly effective array of technology that helps to improve the quality of sound in the Sony LinkBuds. These earbuds use an Integrated Processor V1 to limit distortion in music playback while enhancing details. There are also AI machine-learning capabilities that tap into over 500-million voice samples to reduce ambient noise, along with Precise Voice Pickup technology. This technology uses efficacious signal processing to ensure you’re clearer during calls—even if you’re in a noisy area. Lastly, there’s even Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) support that further boosts original compressed music tracks.

Official Promo for Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds

Offers lots of control, plus Speak-to-Chat

One great feature that comes with the Sony LinkBuds is called Speak-to-Chat. What this allows is for the wireless earbuds to pause audio automatically when you start speaking. It brings smart functionality to conversations by eliminating the need to remove your LinkBuds. When you’ve finished talking, the music will begin to play again.

Other control features include Wide Area Tap, which helps balance tap-controls with the small size of the earbuds, and adaptive volume controls that self-adjust volume levels based on exterior environments. Then, of course, there’s the inclusion of voice assistance. Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported, so you can issue voice commands when you need to.

Includes good battery life and an IPX4 rating

Interested buyers will be happy to know that the LinkBuds have IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance, along with 5.5-hours of battery life. With its included charging case, this brings battery life up to as much as 17.5-hours. Quick-charging capabilities ensure you can receive 90-minutes’ worth of battery from a 10-minute charge.

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
The LinkBuds feature a new open-ring design

LinkBuds bring new ideas to listeners’ ears

It’s easy to be particular about what you like in a pair of headphones or earbuds. This is why we can understand anyone who’s uncertain about such a new design. However, for those who like exploring new ideas, the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds seem to offer plenty for those with higher expectations in performance and sound quality. After all, the battery life is solid, the control options are bountiful, and the open-ring feature seems like it can provide a natural adaptation that not all earbuds can. Add to that its robust sound enhancement capabilities, stable Bluetooth connectivity, and sustainable materials, there’s a lot here to appreciate.

If you’re interested in giving these a try, you can get the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds here for $179.99.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays..
Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster

It’s never a bad time to install a security system. While some security-tech companies tend to dominate a larger corner of the market, others are easy to miss. Unfortunately for both smaller companies and consumers, there are some really great..
The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

Everyone wants to leave behind a clean, healthy planet for future generations. The trouble is, today’s current food packaging and waste disposal processes just aren’t cutting it. You’re not powerless, though, which is why we’re featuring the most sustainable kitchen..
Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements

Sony’s back with a brand-new music player for fans of their long-running Walkman brand. We get it—you have a cell phone, so why would you need yet another device? Well, that answer can vary from person to person, however, some..
Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers

It’s safe to say that drones are not only a hit, but they’re here to stay. Every day they prove to be effective tools for a broad spectrum of tasks and a wide range of recreational activities. In fact, fewer..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more

Streaming is big nowadays. For some, it’s a profession and a way of life. Others simply enjoy it as a hobby. Regardless of who you are, one thing is for sure: you can’t stream without embracing technology. This is because..
Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners

A spring home tune-up doesn’t have to be a pain. The best smart home vacuums and cleaners out there have intelligent features to help you blast through your chores, letting you enjoy the longer days and warmer weather. Related: Best..
Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

Level up your gaming in 2022 with these must-have gaming keyboards and mice. They keep you gaming comfortably and precisely so that you can make the most of every move. Your keyboard is your command hub, and an ideal one..
Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away

You’ve planned your summer vacay, but there’s just one problem: your home security gadgets aren’t up to your standards. Whether you want a full-home system of sensors or would rather focus on specific entry points, these are some of the..
Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?

From your car to your home security devices, Alexa is everywhere. But that’s not a bad thing, since it frees up your hands so effectively. So, to get the most from your setup, you likely wonder which Alexa gadgets you..
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

These days, we tend to have a lot of devices. Desktop PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and all kinds of other electronic gadgets likely have a place in your workstation. Of course, all these various devices can present a challenge when..