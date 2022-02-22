Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Think you've seen it all when it comes to wireless earbuds? Think again! Sony's got a new pair of buds that introduce an innovative design and a brand-new control mode. If you're all about wireless music devices, you need to see this. Read on to find out more!

Sony LinkBuds bring cool new ideas to wireless earbuds

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at least say they’re quite unique. So what do the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds bring to the table that sets it apart from competitors? An intriguing hardware design, Alexa support, and a nifty Speak-to-Chat feature. Let’s take a gander at these and see what they’re all about.

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds are compact in size

Features an innovative open-ring design

Easily the most significant feature of the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds is its brand-new open-ring design. It’s an innovative and unique concept that allows ambient noise from outside the earbuds and digital sound from inside to blend more naturally. It’s not a far cry from a transparency mode, but it does it without using microphones to pass audio through. Instead, the open rings let exterior sound in without losing your audio’s dynamism.

Provides impeccable sound and call quality

There’s a particularly effective array of technology that helps to improve the quality of sound in the Sony LinkBuds. These earbuds use an Integrated Processor V1 to limit distortion in music playback while enhancing details. There are also AI machine-learning capabilities that tap into over 500-million voice samples to reduce ambient noise, along with Precise Voice Pickup technology. This technology uses efficacious signal processing to ensure you’re clearer during calls—even if you’re in a noisy area. Lastly, there’s even Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) support that further boosts original compressed music tracks.

Official Promo for Sony’s LinkBuds wireless earbuds

Offers lots of control, plus Speak-to-Chat

One great feature that comes with the Sony LinkBuds is called Speak-to-Chat. What this allows is for the wireless earbuds to pause audio automatically when you start speaking. It brings smart functionality to conversations by eliminating the need to remove your LinkBuds. When you’ve finished talking, the music will begin to play again.

Other control features include Wide Area Tap, which helps balance tap-controls with the small size of the earbuds, and adaptive volume controls that self-adjust volume levels based on exterior environments. Then, of course, there’s the inclusion of voice assistance. Alexa and Google Assistant are both supported, so you can issue voice commands when you need to.

Includes good battery life and an IPX4 rating

Interested buyers will be happy to know that the LinkBuds have IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance, along with 5.5-hours of battery life. With its included charging case, this brings battery life up to as much as 17.5-hours. Quick-charging capabilities ensure you can receive 90-minutes’ worth of battery from a 10-minute charge.

The LinkBuds feature a new open-ring design

LinkBuds bring new ideas to listeners’ ears

It’s easy to be particular about what you like in a pair of headphones or earbuds. This is why we can understand anyone who’s uncertain about such a new design. However, for those who like exploring new ideas, the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds seem to offer plenty for those with higher expectations in performance and sound quality. After all, the battery life is solid, the control options are bountiful, and the open-ring feature seems like it can provide a natural adaptation that not all earbuds can. Add to that its robust sound enhancement capabilities, stable Bluetooth connectivity, and sustainable materials, there’s a lot here to appreciate.

If you’re interested in giving these a try, you can get the Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds here for $179.99.