Sony LinkBuds S offer spatial audio and Alexa support, plus voice pickup technology

By Mark Gulino on May 31, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for new earbuds? Sony's got you covered—well, your ears at least. The new Sony LinkBuds are here and they're loaded with great features. From their ergonomic design to ultra-clear audio and easy controls, they've got everything you need. Read on to learn more about them.

A person wearing the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds

Walk into any Best Buy, and there’s no shortage of great earbuds to choose from. Among the top brands you’ll find yourself looking at, Sony is likely to be one of them. This is because of their fantastic track record for creating solid-quality electronics—especially audio products. Now, you have another set of earbuds you can buy: the Sony LinkBuds S. Let’s check them out!

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds in their charging cases

Brings noise cancellation and phenomenal audio quality

Sony’s new earbuds bring superior sound with the Integrated Processor V1. It helps to create immersive audio, which is pivotal to any listening product. There’s also support for spatial audio. You can also switch between listening modes automatically, like noise cancellation, for example.

They’ll intelligently learn from your usage behaviors as well, adjusting the audio to better suit the moment. All of this makes for a highly optimized listening experience.

Provides touch and voice control with IPX4 resistance

If you tend to be out and about with your headphones or you like to use them at the gym, no worries. The LinkBuds S provides intuitive touch controls, plus Alexa voice control support. This makes it easy to pause, skip tracks, take phone calls, and so forth. IPX4 water resistance can help protect against both rain and sweat—handy for active lifestyles.

Official Promo for Sony LinkBuds S

Features Speak-To-Chat and voice pickup technology

The LinkBuds S features Speak-To-Chat and voice pickup technology which lets the earbuds automatically pause audio if you begin speaking to someone. They also have Advanced Voice Signal Processing to keep your calls crystal clear. Communication is important, and Sony’s earbuds are all about it this time around.

Offers suitable battery life and fast charging capabilities

Power is important with any mobile product, and the Sony LinkBuds S are no exception. They deliver 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with the included charging case. With quick charging, a 5-minute charge can get you as much as 60-minutes of audio playback.

LinkBuds S have a comfortable, ergonomic design

A slew of great features make for a great pair of earbuds

If you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds, you’ll definitely want to give Sony’s latest offering a closer look. They offer a slew of great features, from super-clear audio quality to hands-free control and a comfortable ergonomic design.

They’re easily one of the best options out there right now at a price that’s not far from the rest of the competition. Not to mention Sony is a notoriously reliable brand, so you won’t be settling for less. Anyone seeking a high-end alternative can and should check them out on the official website.

You can get the Sony LinkBuds S earbuds here for $198.

Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
