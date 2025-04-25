Sony LinkBuds S review: what no one tells you about these tiny earbuds in 2025

Are the Sony LinkBuds S worth it? Some see them as a letdown compared to their quirky open-ear predecessor—but I wanted to find out for myself. In this Sony LinkBuds review, I'm diving into what these earbuds actually offer and who they're really for.

The original Sony LinkBuds made waves back in 2022 with their open-ear design and donut-shaped shaped speakers. In contrast, the Sony LinkBuds S have always seemed pretty, well, regular. There’s no barrier-free connection to the outside world, no futuristic design. But, the ANC is quite good for the price, and rounded buds rest easily in the ear. So do these earbuds deserve their reputation for being a bit of a letdown? Or is there more to them than meets the eye? I’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. And, as a tech writer with over 5 years of experience, you can trust my opinion. Here’s my honest Sony LinkBuds S Review.

Comfortable, Compact Earbud Design

I have small ears, so finding a comfortable pair of earbuds that fit is quite a task. Most are either too big and fall out immediately, or loosen after a few minutes, negating any ANC seal. But the Sony LinkBuds S is different. Because the round shape sits flush with the ear, buds stay in comfortably for longer periods.

As for the case, it’s compact and easy to travel with. However, it doesn’t have wireless charging, just USB-C charging. So, if you were planning to power them on the same device as your iPhone, you’re out of luck. And to be honest, many earbuds at the some pricepoint support wireless charging, so that’s a bit of a bummer…

Overall, I like the design. Sure, they’re not as flashy as the LinkBuds, but they do have a modern look. They’re available in 4 colors: White, Black, Earth Blue, and Violet. The Black and White colors have a matte finish which looks quite nice—they dress up or down.

Nice, Natural Sound

If you’re like me—not exactly an audiophile but someone who appreciates clear, natural-sounding music—then the Sony LinkBuds S will be a good choice for you. Their overall sound profile is balanced, with clear mids and punchy bass. My favorite songs of the moment sound better than ever, and so do my calls. All that from drivers that are just 5mm.

Some reviewers have been disappointed in the LDAC codec, the feature that brings hi-res audio compatibility to the LinkBuds S. They’ve noted that the sound difference on a selection of devices was barely perceptible. But this could signal just how capable Sony’s DSEE upscaling tech is.

Capable Active Noise Cancellation

Every now and then, my husband has a work-from-home day. Unlike me, he has a ton of calls, so I gauge a set of earbuds’ ANC by how well they block out his chats. I’m happy to report that the Sony LinkBuds ANC did a very good job. With them in my ears, I couldn’t hear a call going on in the same room.

The same technology muffles traffic from outside, and you can even walk beside road work without having to increase your volume. Windy days, also won’t interfere with your podcasts or your calls. The transparency is solid—not quite as excellent at what you get from the AirPods Pro, but very similar to the WF-1000XM4. Best of all are the controls for the transparency plus the extra settings in the Headphones app.

Smart Features & App Integration

Don’t let the minimalist design fool you—the Sony LinkBuds S have advanced tech under their casing, especially with the Sony Headphones Connect app. And, in fact, it’s the app really makes these buds shine.

First, let’s talk about the adaptive sound control. This feature auto-adjusts your ANC and ambient sound levels depending on your environment. It can even learn your routines over time. As a busy mom, this is something I really appreciate—I often can’t be bothered to play with tech settings.

Then, there’s the speak-to-chat feature—something I find really cool. Simply start talking, and the music automatically pauses for your conversation. Sometimes the feature is a little to sensitive—it sometimes stops when I clear my throat or hum to the song.

Customizable touch controls also exist for volume, playback, or switching noise cancellation modes. And there’s -built in voice assistant compatibility with Alexa and Google Home. Siri’s supported too, but only on iOS.

Solid Battery Life & Charging

In my opinion, the Sony LinkBuds S deliver pretty solid battery performance. With the ANC on, you can expect about 6 hours of playback, plus another 14 hours from the case. It’s not bad, but definitely not great. With the ANC off, you can get 9 hours from a single charge.

Unfortunately, these buds don’t support wireless charging. It’s disappointing, especially when you consider the price. The case charges via USB-C only, but there is a quick charge feature. A 5-minute charge equals 60 minutes of playtime.

Smooth Connectivity & Compatibility

The LinkBuds S use Bluetooth 5.2, which means you get fast, stable connections and solid range. Pairing is quick and painless—especially if you’re on Android thanks to Google Fast Pair, which pops up a connection prompt as soon as you open the case. iPhone users don’t get that fancy pairing window, but connectivity is still snappy.

In terms of audio codecs, they support SBC, AAC, and LDAC. That means you’ll get better-than-basic audio quality, especially if your device supports LDAC for high-res streaming (Android fans, this one’s for you).

One thing missing? Multipoint pairing. Yep—no seamless switching between your laptop and phone. If you’re someone who juggles devices all day, this might be a small but noticeable inconvenience.

Sony LinkBuds S: Pros and Cons

There’s a lot to like about the Sony LinkBuds S. The lightweight, slightly rounded shape fits comfortably—even in my small ears—and the sound quality is balanced, bright, and punchy. I could easily see myself using them for everything from music to work calls, even while navigating a noisy city sidewalk.

That said, they’re definitely more conventional than the original LinkBuds. Gone is the quirky donut-shapped speaker and the always-on environmental passthrough. And without wireless charging, they’re a little behind the times.

But you’re probably not here because you want the flashies, most futurist earbuds. You’re looking for reliable, comfortable, every day headphones that sound great and are gentle on your wallet. That’s exactly what the LinkBuds S offer. Nope, they don’t have all the bells and whistles, but they get the fundamentals right.

Final thoughts

The Sony LinkBuds S might not be as experimental as their predecessor, but they shine as an everyday pair of true wireless earbuds. With great sound, a comfy fit, and a surprising feature set, they’re a smart choice—especially if you’re not after the latest tech trends.

So, if you just want a good pair of earbuds that work the LinkBuds S are totally worth it!

The Sony LinkBuds S currently cost $158 on Amazon, 21% off from their regular price, $199.99.