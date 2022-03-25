TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds

TCL is gearing up to offer a new gadget that can help boost the wireless network in your home or office. With fast speeds, 4G connectivity, eSim support, and more, you won't want to miss this one. It's coming soon, so read on to learn more about how this handy gadget can help to enhance your at-home connectivity.

Home Station HH63 can enhance your network with fast speeds

As we continue to move forward in this digital age, the gadgets and devices in our homes grow in number. Not only that but there are many different kinds as well. It only makes sense that more tools become available to support these changes and enhance our home networks. That’s why your next home networking gadget should be the TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63. It’s even great for offices too. Let’s dive in and take a look at what makes it such a handy device to have.

The Home Station HH63 offers fast speeds and connectivity

Perfect for streaming and gaming with 300 Mbps speeds

Whether you’re looking to binge the latest TV shows or settle in for a lengthy online gaming session, the TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 has exactly what you need. It’s capable of providing stable speeds up to 300 Mbps. It also maintains stable connections effectively so that you don’t need to worry about disconnections during pivotal moments.

The Home Station HH63 in black

Offers fast 4G downloads, Wi-Fi, and is eSim compatible

Another benefit of the Home Station HH63 is its flexibility in what it offers users. For example, there’s dual-band Wi-Fi support along with 4G connectivity. The 4G capabilities bring fast downloads over a cellular connection when you need it (once again up to 300 Mbps). There’s even eSim compatibility as well.

Has a modern, minimalist design that comes in 2 colors

Lastly, don’t sweat whether or not the device will be an eyesore if it needs to be out in the open. It features a simple, modern design that’s clean and minimalistic. You can choose between 2 different colors which are contrasting light and dark shades. Basically, it will fit into whatever kind of room you place it in.

The Home Station HH63 looks sharp in any environment

A great way to enhance and support your home network

The TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 is a great way to support, if not enhance, your home or business’s network. If you’re looking to give things a little boost or add 4G connectivity, it’s a great way to do that. With speeds up to 300 Mbps, you’ll have plenty there for above-average tasks and activities. Granted, the most hardcore of gamers and internet power-users might require speeds even more efficacious than this, but as with most things, there are always exceptions, right? Chances are this will be a perfectly useful gadget for most people–including you.

The TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station HH63 is coming soon. You can learn more here.