Enjoy pure, clean water at home with the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 9, 2023, 9:00 am EDT

Bluevua RO100ROPOT looks great in a kitchen

Say goodbye to complicated plumbing installations and welcome to the convenience of the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter. In fact, this portable water filter eliminates 99.99% of contaminants and is super easy to set up.

Don’t like your tap water’s taste? Maybe you have hard or contaminated water. Well, the good news is you don’t have to put up with water you’re unsure about. And you don’t even need to install a system that takes up half your kitchen. Not when you have the Bluevua RO100ROPOT.

This high-quality water filtration system relies on 4-stage reverse osmosis to leave you with the purest, tastiest, and healthiest water you’ve ever tried. Let’s check it out!

Bluevua RO100ROPOT info video

Countertop filtration: Simplify your home water purification

Don’t want to call your plumber just to install a reverse osmosis water filtration system? The folks a Bluevua understand.

That’s why no plumbing or installation is required for this RO system. Simply plug this portable piece of tech into any power source, and you’re ready to fill it up and go!

Better yet, the water carafe is constructed of high borosilicate glass instead of traditional plastic, reducing the risk of secondary pollution and making this one of the best countertop water filter systems.

Bluevua RO100ROPOT 4-filter design

4-Stage filtration: Unparalleled purity for your peace of mind

When it comes to water filtration, Bluevua leaves no room for compromise. The RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter relies on a comprehensive 4-stage filtration process to guarantee the purest water possible.

With an impressive 99.9% removal rate of contaminants, it lets you confidently indulge in the refreshing taste of your own tap water. Plus, you get peace of mind knowing your water is free from harmful substances.

Specifically, you can count on this filtration system to remove contaminants of all sizes. That includes fine sand, rust, fungi, PFOA and PFOs, viruses, chlorine, and heavy metal ions. Truly, this is a smart living gadget that proves its worth.

Bluevua RO100ROPOT filter life monitor

Incredibly efficient: Enjoy the best of both worlds

Bluevua’s commitment to delivering fresh and clean water to every household is embodied by the Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System. The RO100ROPOT produces purified water at an outstanding ratio of 2:1. This significantly reduces water usage while still delivering exceptional taste.

Fill your system with 1 gallon of tap water, and you’ll receive an impressive 0.67 gallons of purified water. That’s an improvement of 600% compared to traditional RO systems, according to the company.

Yes, with Bluevua, there are no efficiency compromises. That way, you can enjoy both great-tasting water and reduced environmental impact.

Bluevua RO100ROPOT front and side view

Power/water saving: let efficiency be your guide

In a world where resource conservation is paramount, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter also leads the way with its power-saving features. The intelligent design automatically activates a power-saving standby mode when the filter is not in use, minimizing power consumption and reducing your ecological footprint.

Additionally, the system takes a groundbreaking approach to water usage. Rather than deeming leftover water from a filtration cycle as waste, you can repurpose it for various household needs. Bluevua’s commitment to sustainability ensures that you can enjoy purified tap water without guilt or waste.

Filter life monitor: stay on top of filter replacements

Additionally, keeping track of filter life and replacements has never been simpler. Bluevua understands the importance of maintaining the efficiency of your water filtration system.

For that reason, the RO100ROPOT filters boast an extended lifespan. In fact, they give you clean drinking water for an impressive 12–24 months before needing to be replaced.

And, to make your life even easier, the monitor display showcases the service life of the filters and water quality. With this feature, you can effortlessly track filter replacement dates and ensure your water remains consistently pure.

Technical support: a reliable companion

Bluevua stands firmly behind its products and customers. And, with a 1-year warranty available through the manual or Bluevua’s official website, you can rest easy knowing that your investment is protected.

Then, Simply scan the QR code and provide the purchase information to register.

Satisfaction guaranteed: Try Bluevua’s products risk-free

Bluevua believes in the quality and effectiveness of its products. So if, for any reason, you are not completely satisfied with your Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter, take advantage of the 30-day full-refund policy.

Your satisfaction is important, and Bluevua is committed to ensuring a positive experience.

Portable size: take this compact water filter RVing

It’s important to drink purified water regularly. But, if you go RVing or glamping, you might be out of luck. Thankfully, this countertop reverse osmosis filter has a portable design.

Yes, it’s just 10″ L x 14″ W x 15″ H. So It’s easy to pack in your camper or other vehicle along with the rest of your adventure gear. Then, you can have peace of mind throughout your adventure, while sipping on clean, delicious water.

Excellence: It has TÜV certification and more

Moreover, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter stands out from the crowd when it comes to the highest standards of water purification. This impressive filtration system boasts multiple certifications and accreditations, guaranteeing its exceptional performance.

Yes, to further validate its quality, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT has earned prestigious certifications. One is the TÜV Rheinland certification. TÜV Rheinland is a globally recognized organization known for its rigorous testing and assessment processes.

Meanwhile, with this and other certifications from SGS and TÜV, Bluevua has proven its commitment to the highest standards of water filtration and quality.

Upgrade your water filtration today with Bluevua

Overall, the Bluevua RO100ROPOT Countertop Reverse Osmosis Filter is a fantastic way to improve your water. With it, enjoying purified tap water has never been easier. Say goodbye to complex installations and hello to simplicity and convenience.

Meanwhile, the unmatched purity of 4-stage filtration, filter life monitor, and power- and water-saving features align with your sustainable lifestyle. Finally, with Bluevua’s technical support, you can rest assured that you get a quality, serviceable product.

Love this counter RO filtration? Then upgrade your water quality today and discover the joy of drinking purified tap water with Bluevua. It currently costs $389 on Amazon. Get it for $330.65 with a 15% OFF Amazon coupon.

What do you love about this gadget? Let us know in the comment section!

