Teleport Ride Review: The Self-Charging eBike I Didn’t Know I Needed

Range anxiety is one of the biggest eBike headaches. The Teleport Ride tackles it in a clever way: by recovering energy as you ride. Here’s what 48 hours on it taught me.

I’ve tried plenty of eBikes over the years, and most of them do their job, getting you from A to B with decent battery life and range. But it’s not often one surprises me with a feature that actually feels clever. That’s why the Teleport Ride stood out…and why I wanted to write this Teleport Ride review.

It’s the first eBike I’ve tried that uses regenerative braking, recharging itself while I ride. Teleport says it can recover up to 40% of energy during a ride. I wasn’t sure how noticeable that would be in practice, so I spent a couple of days riding it around the city, on hills, and in stop-and-go traffic to see how it performs.

Here’s my take after 48 hours with the Teleport Ride.

Teleport Ride Review: First Impressions

The Teleport Ride has a sleek, understated look that sets it apart from bulkier eBikes. All the key components (the Panasonic battery, torque sensor, belt drive, and even the OLED display) are tucked neatly into the frame…there are no distracting wires or oversized battery packs. At first glance, it could pass as a standard city bike, which makes it appealing if you prefer a more subtle design.

When I rode it to meet friends, more than one person asked, “Wait, that’s electric?” That kind of reaction shows how well the design hides its tech. The matte finish and minimal branding add to that stealthy feel.

At just 36 pounds, the Ride is lighter than many eBikes I’ve tested. Carrying it up stairs or rolling it onto public transport felt more manageable than I expected. I wouldn’t call it effortless, but for an eBike, it’s definitely easy to maneuver.

Teleport Ride Review: Power and Performance

The Teleport Ride delivers a more solid ride than I expected for a lightweight eBike. With 80 Nm of torque, it handled steep hills in my neighborhood without a hitch. I tested both throttle and pedal assist, and each one made climbing feel surprisingly effortless. It’s not often I can say a hill ride felt “easy,” but here it came close.

On flat city streets, the Ride’s 28 mph top speed really stands out. I pushed it toward its max, and the bike felt stable and controlled. The CST puncture-resistant tires gave me good grip on turns and absorbed some of the roughness from uneven pavement.

What impressed me most was the consistency. The motor stayed quiet, with no whirring or rattling, so I could focus on the road. And while the advertised range sounds ambitious, in practice, I found the battery held up better than expected. After 2 days of mixed riding—hills, traffic, coasting—I still had more charge left than I anticipated. It doesn’t completely erase my range anxiety, but it does extend ride time beyond what I’ve experienced on comparable eBikes.

Teleport Ride Review: Regenerative Braking

The standout feature on the Teleport Ride is its regenerative braking. I’ve read about this tech in electric cars, but this is the first time I’ve actually tried it on a bike. The idea is simple: when you brake, coast, or even pedal, the system recovers kinetic energy and feeds it back into the battery.

At first, I wasn’t sure how much difference it would make in real use. So I paid close attention during longer rides where I coasted downhill or braked often at traffic lights. The bike definitely seemed to hold onto a charge longer. It’s hard to quantify exactly how much energy was recovered, but compared to other eBikes I’ve tested on similar routes, the battery percentage dropped more slowly.

Image Credit: Teleport Ride

A couple of friends who tried it noticed the effect too—they were surprised the range didn’t dip as quickly after a few stops and starts. While it won’t replace charging altogether, the regenerative system does stretch the ride, which can make all the difference between a stalled shopping trip and a quick one.

Teleport Ride Review: OLED Display

The Teleport Ride’s OLED display is small but functional. It shows speed, battery level, and assist mode at a glance and is bright enough to read in direct sunlight. Sadly, this isn’t always the case with eBike screens.

That said, it’s not overloaded with features. You won’t find advanced navigation or app-style customization here; it sticks to the basics. Personally, I liked that approach since it kept me free from distractions…extremely necessary when you’re e-biking in the city.

Comfort & Handling

Riding the Teleport Ride felt surprisingly natural. The frame geometry and seat position are callibrated for both short trips and longer rides, so I didn’t feel cramped or awkward. Pedaling with assist felt smooth, and switching between Full Electric, Pedal Assist, and Pure Pedal modes was intuitive.

I tested it on a range of surfaces: city streets, uneven pavement, and light cobblestones, and the CST puncture-resistant tires absorbed enough of the bumps to keep the ride comfortable. It’s not a suspension bike, though, so really rough roads will still feel rough. But for urban commutes, it’s more than adequate.

Friends who tried it also commented on how predictable and steady it felt. The steering responds well without feeling twitchy, and the bike stays stable on corners. Overall, it’s comfortable enough for daily use but it responsive enough for city use.

Battery & Range

Battery life is always one of the first things I check on an eBike, and the Teleport Ride didn’t disappoint. Over my two days of testing, which included city commutes, hills, and stop-and-go traffic, the battery held up well. While I didn’t cover the full 100 miles (the max range in Eco mode) in this short test, the battery and regenerative braking gave me confidence that the advertised range is realistic.

Charging is straightforward. The port is easy to access, and you don’t need to remove the battery to top it up. A full charge takes around 4–4.5 hours, which is reasonable. I could charge it at the office and expect it to be ready by lunchtime.

What stands out is how the regenerative braking extends each ride. It’s not a dramatic increase, but it makes daily use more flexible. I had less worry about running out of power mid-ride.

Final Thoughts

After two days with the Teleport Ride, I didn’t expect to be as impressed as I was. Its spec sheet ticks the usual boxes, but I was suprised by the regenerative braking. It’s one thing to read about self-charging eBikes, and another to feel it in practice. Even over a short test, I noticed the battery holding its own, for longer than I expected. steadily, and I could see how this would make everyday commuting less stressful.

It’s not flawless. Rougher roads are still bumpy, and some riders might want a more advanced display. But for casual rides and commutes, it’s what I’m looking for, TBH. For anyone curious about a practical, sleek eBike that does something a little different, the Teleport Ride is worth considering.

We’ll also be publishing a follow-up review after a full week of testing to see how it performs over longer rides and use—so stay tuned for a deeper look at the real-world performance.

The Teleport Ride launches soon. Join the waitlist on the official website.