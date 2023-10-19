Teleport Ride review: a self-charging eBike with surprising range and speed

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Transform your eBike commutes with the Teleport Ride eBike. It's where innovation meets style on the open road!

This eBike offers a super fun riding experience!

Make your next eBike the Teleport Ride. This self-charging electric bike has remarkable range, surprising speed, and unconventional power—all in a lightweight, easy-to-carry design.

These days, there are a lot of electric bikes to choose from. So, if you’re investing in your first one or want to upgrade your current bike, the Teleport Ride is worth considering.

In my years writing for Gadget Flow, I’ve covered quite a few eBikes. But the Teleport Ride is the first self-charging one I’ve seen. It has a cool regenerative braking system that recovers the bike’s kinetic energy while you brake, pedal, or coast.

It makes it so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery mid-ride. And that’s a huge plus because it lets you commute for longer.

Intrigued? Then follow me as I review the Teleport Ride.

Teleport Ride product video

An eBike with regenerative braking

First, let’s talk about the most important feature of the Teleport Ride: regenerative braking. This innovative feature makes your eBike run longer and more efficiently.

So how does it work? When you brake, coast, or pedal, the system recovers kinetic energy and converts it into electricity, recharging the battery. Imagine your motor becoming a generator, topping off the battery as you ride. This is the same cutting-edge technology used in electric cars, and it’s now right under your bike seat.

But what does this mean for you, the rider? It means you can go further, faster, and longer without worrying about running out of juice. Plus, you’re doing your bit for the environment by reusing energy that would otherwise go to waste. Teleport Ride takes green commuting to a whole new level.

Teleport Ride in lifestyle scenes

A lightweight and powerful eBike

eBike enthusiasts often have to choose between performance and design. Do you want a bike that performs well but looks clunky? Or do you prefer a bike that’s sleek but sacrifices power?

Teleport Ride ends these trade-offs, and I couldn’t be happier. It delivers the best of both worlds with its stealthy appearance, lightweight build, and top-of-the-line components.

And just how is this bike able to deliver so much power in a lightweight form? Despite the powerful technology packed inside, its aerodynamic design expertly conceals the electronic components.

So, it doesn’t scream “electric bike” everywhere you ride it. In fact, it’s a stylish way of getting from A to B. Say goodbye to the bulky battery packs and exposed wires—the Teleport Ride’s sleek exterior houses a true powerhouse.

Teleport Ride with riders

A crisp OLED display

Another feature that I find incredibly useful is the bright OLED display. This beautiful screen is built into the bike, ensuring you get all the essential stats without distractions.

What’s more, the OLED display keeps you updated about important trip information like your current speed, battery level, remaining range, distance traveled, and pedal assist level. With all this information at eye level, you no longer have to fumble around with your smartphone while riding.

A beast of a motor

Ready to conquer steep hills and feel the power of a superior motor? This self-charging electric bike has a 750W Rear Hub Engine. A true powerhouse, it delivers an impressive 80 Nm of torque, which means you can breeze through inclines like they’re flat terrain.

Even more impressive is the whisper-quiet motor. It ensures a serene ride without bothersome noise. Plus, it’s practically maintenance-free, so you can focus on enjoying your journey without worrying about upkeep.

3 Riding modes for any situation

Meanwhile, the engineers of Teleport Ride know you don’t always ride on a flat paved sidewalk. For that reason, the team developed 3 riding modes that cover a range of situations.

There’s the Full Electric Mode. In this mode, zero effort is needed. Just pull the throttle to ride like a scooter.

Then, check out the 5-Level Pedal Assist. This mode gives you extra power intuitively as you ride. That way, you can pedal when you want and relax when you need.

Finally, the Pure Pedal Mode lets you peddle as if this self-charging electric bike were a regular bike. It’s a great way to exercise in the fresh air!

Puncture-proof tires for a reliable grip

You never want to worry about your tires while you’re out for a ride. And the Teleport Ride’s 700C x 38C tires deliver there, too. Yes, these CST tires are designed with durability and performance in mind. They provide excellent grip and handling, making your rides secure and enjoyable.

Plus, they’re 35% wider than tires on other eBikes in their class. This gives you better stability and control on various terrains. No more worrying about flat tires during your adventures.

A supercharged eBike battery

We all know that the heart of any eBike is its battery, and the Teleport Ride doesn’t disappoint. This eBike uses a supersized battery from Panasonic, securely hidden in the downtube. Not only does this design choice maintain the eBike’s elegant appearance, but it also offers immense practicality.

Plus, charging is a breeze because you don’t need to remove the battery to top it up. Instead, the charger plugs right into the frame, making the process hassle-free and efficient. It takes just 4.5 hours to charge fully, meaning you can be ready for your next adventure in very little time.

The Teleport Ride—an exceptional eBike

In the world of electric bikes, it’s easy to get lost in a sea of choices. With the Teleport Ride, you’re not just choosing an eBike; you’re choosing a whole new way of riding. This self-charging electric bike boasts remarkable range, surprising speed, and unconventional power—all within a lightweight, easy-to-carry design. So it’s well worth considering whether you’re new to the eBike scene or a seasoned rider.

Throughout my years of reviewing gadgets for Gadget Flow, I’ve come across many eBikes, but the Teleport Ride stands out as the first eBike I’ve encountered with self-charging capabilities. This ingenious feature recovers kinetic energy while riding, ensuring you never have to worry about battery power.

Overall, it’s an excellent choice for commuters and adventure-seekers alike, allowing longer rides than ever before. Want a Teleport Ride of your own? This one-of-a-kind electric bicycle costs $3,799 on the official website.