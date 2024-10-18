How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 18, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Two years ago, Tesla's Optimus couldn’t make it on stage! Now it’s chatting and playing games— but is someone controlling it behind the scenes?

How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Tesla’s Optimus Robots on display / Image Credits: : John Ricky/Anadolu, Getty Images

Elon Musk kicked things off by saying, “This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind,“ as he unveiled the Tesla Optimus robot. While the ‘We, Robot’ event was supposed to spotlight the robotaxi, it was the Optimus robots that wowed everyone. Attendees at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Hollywood watched in awe as several of these humanoid robots glided through the crowd without any strings attached.

It’s pretty wild to think that just 2 years ago, this robot couldn’t even make it on stage by itself! Now, the latest version was not only chatting with guests but also playing rock-paper-scissors. But here’s the catch—rumor has it they might have been controlled remotely. Curious about how it all went down? Let’s dive deeper!

We, Robot event

At a recent Tesla event aimed at exciting investors, humans were apparently helping control some of the Optimus robot prototypes behind the scenes. In a video from the Oct. 10 We, Robot event, an Optimus robot bartender even said it was being “assisted by a human.” Interestingly, Elon Musk didn’t mention this during his speech.

I’d say these robots were probably being controlled by a person. The way the fingers move looks like they’re reacting to a touch-sensitive controller. The head stays focused on the simple tasks the hands are doing. From what I’ve seen, autonomous bots usually have sensors and cameras in every direction. These seem to have them in just one, likely for human headset feedback.

After the presentation, the livestream showed people mingling with Optimus robots at tables and in the crowd. The robots weren’t exactly doing a lot, mostly waving like Astro Bot. There was a table with drinks, but the only thing one of the robots did was hold a cup of ice.

One bot, though, was a bit more interactive—it handed out small gift bags at another table and even played a game of rock, paper, scissors with guests. There was also a gazebo with a group of robots inside, dancing around.

What’s next for Optimus robots?

Optimus was one of the big products featured at the event, alongside the Cybercab robotaxi and a van concept. The invite-only guests, which included investors, Wall Street analysts, and Tesla fans, got to experience short rides in vehicles that were driving autonomously, without human control.

Originally, Optimus wasn’t even supposed to be part of the event. Musk had asked for it to be included just about 3 weeks before, according to Bloomberg’s sources. Because of the last-minute request, the software wasn’t fully ready, so they had to rely on remote operation.

Musk first introduced Tesla’s humanoid robot by having what was clearly someone in a robot suit take the stage, so it’s no surprise the robots at last week’s event had a dramatic flair. The crowd didn’t seem to mind at all.

“Optimus stole the show in my view,” said Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, in a note she shared with clients after attending.

Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, admitted that he had been “fooled” by the remote control but said it still offers a “window into the potential around these products” in a post on X.

Musk had previously said that Optimus could eventually be the key to boosting Tesla’s market cap to $25 trillion. He also promised that Tesla would start “limited production” of Optimus in 2025, with plans to test humanoid robots in their factories next year.

Musk’s goals for Optimus are pretty ambitious. He believes these robots could handle just about anything, from walking dogs to babysitting kids, with an expected price tag between $20,000 and $30,000.

Tesla Optimus Robot
Tesla Optimus at the We, Robot event

Parting thoughts

Tech presentations usually stick to the facts, but not with Tesla. They show off some cool stuff with descriptions that are vague enough to make some people think it’s real. People are now scratching their heads about a release date. We all know the tech is coming soon. So, why not clarify how the robots are actually operated?

Tesla seems to be honing in on movement development. They approach this in a way similar to how large language models (LLMs) manage text. Teaching a robot to dance isn’t just a flashy PR stunt. It’s part of training it to handle complex movements, balance, coordination, and real-world interactions. All of these are big hurdles in robotics. So, what do you think about the future of Optimus robots? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

