Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
Reeflex Ultra Telephoto Lens for iPhone & Android Mirakuru Self-Adjusting Air Pillow for Better Sleep ZIMO1 27-inch Glasses-Free 3D Monitor by Zondision GoPro MISSION 1 PRO 8K Compact Cinema Cameras
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Xbox returns: Microsoft scraps “Microsoft Gaming” to fix Xbox identity crisis
Tech News

Xbox returns: Microsoft scraps “Microsoft Gaming” to fix Xbox identity crisis

Apr 28, 2026, 3:46 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Xbox returns: Microsoft scraps “Microsoft Gaming” to fix Xbox identity crisis
Image Credit: @asha_shar, X

Talk about Microsoft Gaming, and I picture Solitaire Collection, Sudoku, and those default PC games—not Xbox. Even though Xbox sat under that label since 2022, reports point to a shift back to the Xbox name under new leadership in 2026. That shift brings a clear signal: Xbox returns to the center of Microsoft’s gaming identity. When the first Xbox hit in 2001, the goal was to keep distance between brands. Back then, people didn’t link Microsoft with gaming at all.

A fresh start puts xbox front and center

Several reports say Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who took the role in February, plans to bring back the Xbox name for the gaming division and drop Microsoft Gaming. She said Xbox should serve as the identity, which signals a move away from the prior label.

Xbox once led the console space, but a run of poor calls hurt its market share. The brand lost ground as it failed to match rivals like Nintendo and Sony in exclusive titles. Think The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or God of War. Xbox even stopped sharing console shipment numbers in 2015 as the gap grew.

Sharma made her first big move with Xbox Game Pass. Last week, Microsoft cut the price to $23 per month from $30. I don’t see that as a cut. It feels more like a rollback after two years of hikes.

That shift comes with a trade-off. New Call of Duty titles will not land on the service at launch. From now on, they will join about a year after release. It’s one game out of a huge catalog. Players still get older COD titles, just not the newest one. For some, that loss hits hard since it may rank as a favorite (mine too). Still, most people get better value with a lower price in exchange for one missing release.

The first step in a much larger comeback

Take a step back. Sharma’s push to bring back the Xbox name ties into her promise of a “return of Xbox.” That move aims to put fans first and fix past mistakes. I see this as the right mindset. Xbox sits under Microsoft, but the brand needs space from its parent. That makes this a key move for a CEO. The loss of identity around Xbox stands out, and this change offers one of the fastest ways to rebuild it.

8BitDo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers
Image Credit: 8BitDo

8BitDo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers

Get it for $34.99

Picture Sony telling PlayStation to drop its name and go with Sony Games and Sony Network. That idea sounds wild. So Microsoft thinking it could drop Xbox feels just as strange. A leadership change opens space for big moves. Sharma doesn’t face years of past decisions or internal pushback. That gives me optimism for Xbox’s future.


Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox delivers ultra-fast gaming with 8K graphics
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox delivers ultra-fast gaming with 8K graphics
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino
Best custom controllers for gaming you can buy in 2021: PS5, Xbox, & PC
Best custom controllers for gaming you can buy in 2021: PS5, Xbox, & PC
Tech News
By Amy Poole
The best 4K 120 Hz TVs you can buy for PS5 and Xbox gaming
The best 4K 120 Hz TVs you can buy for PS5 and Xbox gaming
Tech News
By Amy Poole
OtterBox just launched a bunch of amazing Xbox gaming accessories at CES 2021
OtterBox just launched a bunch of amazing Xbox gaming accessories at CES 2021

Latest Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that don’t feel last minute
Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that don’t feel last minute
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Introducing the CMF Flip 1: The Modular Foldable That Might Actually Be Affordable
Introducing the CMF Flip 1: The Modular Foldable That Might Actually Be Affordable
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Art TV vs regular TV: Which one actually fits your home?
Art TV vs regular TV: Which one actually fits your home?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Even AI needs a starting point–in crypto, that’s still Bitcoin
Even AI needs a starting point–in crypto, that’s still Bitcoin
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Huawei MateBook 14 HarmonyOS Edition first impressions: A stylish MacBook Air rival that still has something to prove
Huawei MateBook 14 HarmonyOS Edition first impressions: A stylish MacBook Air rival that still has something to prove
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that don’t feel last minute Introducing the CMF Flip 1: The Modular Foldable That Might Actually Be Affordable Art TV vs regular TV: Which one actually fits your home?
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept