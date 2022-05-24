Top board games of the week: Kalymba RPG, Kabuto Sumo Total Mayhem, Battlecrest, and more

By Mark Gulino on May 24, 2022

With so many great board games out there, it only makes sense that we choose a handful more to recommend. Whether you're looking for some quick fun or a longer gaming experience, games like Battlecrest and Animon Story are sure to provide exactly what you need. Are you ready to game on? Read here to discover more.

Kabuto Sumo game cards

We’re back with one of our favorite weekly lists of—drumroll please—top board games! That’s right if you’re looking for a new round of tabletop gameplay, this one is for you. So what’s good to play with friends and family this weekend? Let’s go ahead and take a peek at the following games and accessories.

Kabuto Sumo Total Mayhem

Kabuto Sumo board game and Total Mayhem expansion

If you like the arcade game “Coin Dozer” and you have a love (or even just appreciation) for sumo wrestling, you’ll likely enjoy Kabuto Sumo’s “Total Mayhem” expansion.

Kabuto Sumo lets players choose between a myriad of different bug-themed wrestling characters. As you seek to defeat opponents, you’ll move all kinds of game pieces and apply special moves, applying timing and strategy to win. The new Total Mayhem expansion adds a slew of new items to the ring which can be used by players. Kabuto Sumo supports as many as 8 players, and sessions can last 20 minutes.

You can get Kabuto Sumo and the Total Mayhem expansion on Kickstarter for $89.

Battlecrest: A pocket-sized skirmish game

Battlecrest card game

Anyone who appreciates fast, spontaneous games will want to check out this next option. It offers players exciting gameplay that’s flexible and easy to play anywhere at any time.

Battlecrest is a pocket-sized tabletop skirmish game that only uses cards. It has a fantasy theme and includes fun, colorful artwork. There are multiple heroes and in-game locations, along with expansions that extend content further. Sessions support up to 2 players with its base game and 4 with expansions.

You can get Battlecrest on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $12.

Creed’s Codex: Arcane Secrets of the Summoners

Creed’s Codex: Arcane Secrets of the Summoners

Here’s another one for fantasy fans. It offers an entire book filled with content for you to enjoy, along with phenomenal artwork and detailed descriptions.

The Creed’s Codex: Arcane Secrets of the Summoners game is 5E compatible and comes with new summoner classes, spells, armor, weapons, symbiotic gear, and more. There’s even a new convergence feature. The game provides quite a lot and is well worth checking out the official campaign page for more information. It’s perfect for anyone who likes to dive deeper into their characters and storylines.

You can get Creed’s Codex: Arcane Secrets of the Summoners on Kickstarter for $27.

Animon Story TTRPG

Dicebreaker crew plays Animon Story on YouTube

Do you like Pokemon? Sharing a similar concept is Animon, a story about kids and monsters who together evolve to overcome challenges.

In Animon Story TTRPG, you’ll have the opportunity to create your Kid and Animon characters and then forge your own story. It has its own Animon evolution system, guides, and examples for creating elements like NPCs, settings, campaigns, etc. There are also extra adventures from a selection of guest writers as well. It’s a cute game with lots of potential that you don’t want to miss out on.

You can get Animon Story TTRPG on Kickstarter with pledges starting at $40.

Kalymba Roleplaying Game

Kalymba Roleplaying Game

Our last entry in our top board games of the week list combines African culture and mythology with RPG gameplay. It’s an action-adventure game as well, so get ready for some exciting gameplay.

Kalymba brings all kinds of different legends, gods, and creatures to a world known as Aiye. There is a myriad of classes and playstyles, plus characters and plotlines. Its book includes all kinds of content and beautiful artwork, and the game supports D6 dice. Best of all, though packed with detail, the game isn’t complicated for newcomers.

You can get the Kalymba Roleplaying Game on Kickstarter here with pledges starting at $45.

Why get bored when you can get a board game?

This week’s list of board games certainly delivers in RPGs. Kalymba and Animon Story offer all kinds of adventures. And, of course, anyone looking for some cool, quick fun, should check out Battlecrest. But don’t forget Creed’s Codex or Kabuto Sumo either, because they’re full of great gameplay as well. Until next time board gamers!

Have a fantastic board game you’d love to suggest? Let us know in the comments below.

