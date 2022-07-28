Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 28, 2022

Looking for some great crowdfunded board games? You're reading the right blog. Today we're highlighting Kickstarter's best board games of the week.

Great promo art for Isle of Trains: All Aboard

Do you love crowdfunded tabletop games? So do we. Platforms like Kickstarter showcase the latest releases from well-known game creators as well as enticing options from newcomers. So there’s always something exciting on offer. For that reason, today we’re highlighting our favorite crowdfunded tabletop games.

This week’s games are nothing if not immersive. Moon has you race to build the most popular city on the moon, while Isle of Trains: All Aboard lets you try your hand at constructing elaborate train engines.

Transport yourself via interactive gameplay and enveloping stories with these top board games of the week.

Moonrakers: Titan

Top board games of the week: Moorakers: Titan, Moon, and Aquamarine
Moonrakers: Titan decorative box

Are you a Moonrakers fan? Build on everything already excellent about this deck-building game with the Moonrakers: Titan expansion set. Consisting of 3 new expansions, it delivers better negotiations, more dynamic deck building, and enhanced immersion.

For example, the Binding Ties expansion takes negotiation up a notch with faction reputation. Now, when you make a contract with other players, you gain reputation with that player’s faction, enhancing your interaction.

Then, the Nomad expansion overhauls the contract system, ensuring you can always find contracts that fit your ship. On the navigation board, you can travel the galaxy to areas with contracts that match their abilities.

There’s a lot to discover with these must-have expansions for Moonrakers fans. Preorders start at $35 on Kickstarter.

Aquamarine

Aquamarine
Aquamarine with game board

Explore underwater treasures in Aquamarine, a fun and challenging print-and-play dice game for 1–100 players that’s suitable for ages 8 and up.

Here’s the scene: you’re a diver discovering the depths throughout 3 different dives. Choose your dice carefully to control your air supplies and see as much of the underwater world as possible.

By the game’s end, the diver who finds the most wrecks, beacons, and curious animals earns the title of best diver. The game is accessible—kids can play it—and immersive. Players have said they feel as though they’re really diving into a reef.

Want to help bring Aquamarine to life? Pledge about $5 towards its Kickstarter campaign.

Isle of Trains: All Aboard

Top board games of the week: Moorakers: Titan, Moon, and Aquamarine
Isle of Trains: All Aboard game pieces

Try your hand at constructing extravagant train engines while competing for cargo, contracts, and passengers in Isle of Trains: All Aboard. From UK-based Dranda Games, this card game has you constructing big engines from a small, affordable box.

If you’ve heard of Isle of Trains before, it’s no coincidence because the original game was released in 2014. This new version is remastered and widened by Dranda games and includes new passengers as well as solo modes like a beat-your-own score and campaign.

However you choose to play, this game provides deep, rich experiences you’ll keep coming back to. Preorder it for about $6 on Kickstarter.

Moon

Moon
Moon cards and tokens

The third game in the loose trilogy from Haakon Hoel Gaarder and Sinister Fish Games that started with Villagers, Moon is a pick-and-pass game that imagines humans 100 years in the future, founding a capital city on the moon.

In Moon, you build the necessary infrastructure and resources to create a base over 3 eras. Your goal is to establish the most popular base once the game ends. As you play, you compete for reputation cards, bonuses, and expedition cards.

A beautifully designed game with a fantastic scoring system, this is one of our favorite crowdfunded games that supports strategic planning. Back it for about $36 on Kickstarter.

BAGH CHAL: The Ancient Game of Nepal

Bagh Chal
BAGH CHAL promotional image

Save an ancient game from extinction when you back BAGH CHAL: The Ancient Game of Nepal. Said to be 1,000 years old, BAGH CHAL has been passed down from one generation to the next. But as the number of older people playing BAGH CHAL thins with no younger players learning, the game risks disappearing forever.

Be the next generation when you preorder this 2-player abstract strategy game similar to chess. One player controls a pack of 4 tigers, and the other manages a herd of goats. Will the goat player trap all 4 tigers, or will the tiger player capture 5 goats? The best strategist will prevail.

Pledge at least $1 to reserve a physical copy of the game. It’s travel-friendly with gorgeous artwork.

These crowdfunded tabletop games have a lot to offer. You could kick back and enjoy a game the Nepalese have been playing for generations or race to explore underwater treasures in the print-and-play game Aquamarine. Whichever game you choose, you’ll enjoy hours of fun, strategic play.

Have you played any great crowdfunded games lately? Drop us a line about them in the comment section.

