Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 18, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Board Games,

Looking for games to liven up your get-togethers? Check out this week's top board games from Kickstarter to get the competition started.

Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf
Sunshine City is one of the week’s best games

Want to throw better parties? Maybe Thursday nights at your local hangout could be more fun. Whatever your situation, get everyone to ditch their phones and interact with each other by preordering some of this week’s best board games on Kickstarter.

Overall, this week’s titles are super fun to play in a group and include a game about strange Christmas elves and a print-and-play where you create a solar-sustained city. Let’s discover them.

Moon

Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf
Moon with cards and other components

Love base-building games and space exploration? Then check out Moon; it’s the third game in a trilogy from Haakon Hoel Gaarder and Sinister Fish Games. Designed for 1 to 5 players, this pick-and-pass base-building game has you and your fellow players compete to build a capital city on the Moon.

The setting is 100 years into the future. You and your opponents must develop infrastructures and plan resources as you construct your base over 3 phases. The objective is to own the most popular base by the game’s end.

Superbly designed with an excellent scoring system, Moon keeps players engaged and has great replay value.

Get Moon for about $36 on Kickstarter.

Halves: a word game for the ruthless

Top board games of the week: Moon, Halves, and Weird Little Elf
Halves cards in hands

Are you the wordsmith of your family or group of friends? Test your verbal guessing skills with Halves: a word game for the ruthless. Created by Frank Carter and Dean Richardson of the English punk rock band The Rattlesnakes, this game is a fun, competitive way to pass the time on planes, at the office, in a bar, etc.

In Halves, you use your smarts to guess a word on your fellow players’ cards to win. The only trouble is, their clues can be misleading. Meanwhile, you want to prevent them from guessing yours. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins.

One of this week’s best board games, Halves is suitable for 2–8 players who are at least 7-years-old.

Preorder Halves for about $18 on Kickstarter

Weird Little Elf

Weird Little Elf video

Start your 2022 Christmas shopping early with the Weird Little Elf party game. This tiny party game makes a great stocking stuffer and is guaranteed to liven your holiday gatherings.

Here’s the storyline: it’s the night before Christmas, and Santa’s Elves are acting strangely. The rumor is that an evil imp has snuck into the workshop to destroy the toys and Christmas along with it. However, Elves can be sly, too, and Santa can’t tell who’s who. He gathers the elves to ask them a simple question.

In this game, players take turns being Santa, asking a question for the other players (the elves) to answer. One of the elves is secretly the imp who must follow a special rule that could give away his identity. The first player to correctly guess the imp 3 times wins.

Get a single copy of Weird Little Elf for $13 on Kickstarter.

Wyrd Science Issue 3

Wyrd Science
Wyrd Science magazine

A magazine that celebrates board games to RPGs, Wyrd Science has a third issue available for preorder on Kickstarter. While it’s not a board game, this premium print magazine made our list of the week’s best board games for its insights into the history and future of tabletop games.

Issue 3 delves into horror games with a tour of the history of horror-themed RPGs by Shannon Appelcline, the author of the Designers and Dragons series. You’ll also hear from other horror RPG experts like Stuart Martyn and Nils Hintz.

What’s more, linocut art by Mat Pringle helps set the tone for incredible reading about some of the best board games to play.

Want to help Wyrd Science Issue 3 come to life? Subscribe for about $11 on Kickstarter.

Sunshine City

Sunshine City
Sunshine City printout

Frustrated by governmental inaction on climate change? Take matters into your own hands when you play Sunshine City. In this roll-and-write print-and-play game, you’ll upgrade your fossil-fuel-reliant city into a solar-powered metropolis.

How will you do it? By upgrading your buildings, creating new technologies, and informing the public about the benefits of solar, of course. The first player to upgrade their city wins.

Meanwhile, you can print the entire game at home since the rewards are digital. No pieces will be shipped, making it a very sustainable game. All you have to supply are 2 dice, a pencil, and 3 colored tokens per player, which can be anything including Skittles, pebbles, and thumbtacks.

Get the Sunshine City PDFs for $5 on Kickstarter.

This week’s board games definitely have a party-game flair to them. Want to see more board games we love at Gadget Flow? Check out our listings or Magazine for new accessories, games, and suggestions. We cover many sorts of games, and you’ll want to read about all of them.

Board Games

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best home office desks to make you more productive at work
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home office desks to make you more productive at work

Designing a home office space? Then a work desk that fits your style and work habits is essential. It’s your workday command center, so you want it to be high quality and have the right features. And to help you..
The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality

Whether you film workout videos at the beach or a travel vlog in countries around the globe, you need high-quality videography gear that’s portable. As luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’re rounding up today. Check out the coolest..
The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate biking gadgets guide—smart helmets, eBikes & more

You love whirling across your city or countryside on a bike. Whether cycling is a hardcore sport or a leisure activity for you, you need the right equipment to stay safe. To help you find the best, today we’re presenting..
Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which sports smartwatch should you buy to keep up with your workouts?

Whether you run every day or are just starting with fitness, a good sports smartwatch enhances your workouts. Like dedicated sports computers for your wrist, these gadgets use sensors that track everything from your heart rate to your readiness for..
Must-have iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace

You know how handy it is to have an iPhone or iPad stand on your desk. So if you’re looking for a new one—for your iPhone 13 or iPad mini 6— today we’re rounding up the best of the best:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Take family game nights to a new level with the Rolling Seeds tabletop game platform
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take family game nights to a new level with the Rolling Seeds tabletop game platform

Beat family game night boredom with the Rolling Seeds connected tabletop game platform. This beautifully designed product uses Bluetooth/ NFC tech, engaging players of all ages with digital games that transform into physical ones. Are your kids unenthused about besting..
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 2 deals: 35% off Google Nest Doorbell, $70 off Amazon Echo Show 15 & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 2 deals: 35% off Google Nest Doorbell, $70 off Amazon Echo Show 15 & more

Didn’t grab your Amazon Prime Day discounts yesterday? No worries, you’ve still got day 2 of Prime Day. These Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals help you save on the stuff you need and want, whether they’re smart home products or..
Ditch boring holiday snow globes for this humorous, nontraditional alternative
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ditch boring holiday snow globes for this humorous, nontraditional alternative

Why give your loved ones typical holiday snow globes when you could go for something a little more . . . unorthodox? The Demented Penguins witty snow globes are sure to make everyone do a double-take and have a good..
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 1 deals: 32% off AirPods Pro, 40% off Galaxy Watch 4 & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 day 1 deals: 32% off AirPods Pro, 40% off Galaxy Watch 4 & more

Waiting for a price drop on Apple gadgets? Maybe your tablet’s seen better days. Now’s the time to buy the stuff you’ve put on hold because it’s Prime Day. The discounts are steep, and the products are enticing, so here..
10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Unique gadgets with minimal designs we want for our own homes

If you love furniture with straight lines and unfussy, functional decor, then today’s roundup is for you. Featuring minimal, barely-there designs, these products give your home the necessary capabilities and blend into your decor. They’re unique gadgets with minimal designs,..
Top board games of the week: Splintered Lands, Compounded, and Mini Express
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Splintered Lands, Compounded, and Mini Express

Are you booking an Airbnb retreat with the family this year? Sure, that lakeside getaway has a hot tub for the adults and a climbing wall for the kiddos. But what will you do during the inevitable downtime? Play some..