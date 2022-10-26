Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 26, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Board Games,

Need a break from everyday life? Lose yourself in any of the unique board games in this week's roundup.

Badageetchy with players

Whether you’re looking to unwind with your group or chill on your own, these unique board games help you suspend reality couple of hours. From a dark RPG to a relaxed beach combing game, there’s something for everyone here.

Fancy trying to prove yourself in a cutthroat world of capitalist piggies? Try Badageetchy. Silly and imaginative, the winner earns prestige and status by buying 3 useless unicycles.

Then, enter a new world altogether while playing Oathsworn: Into the Deepwood (2nd Gen). The entire game has a keen sense of craftsmanship, from the well-written rulebooks to the beautiful artwork.

Ready for some great games? Check them out!

Badageetchy

Badageetchy in a video

Unwind with friends and family during a round of Badageetchy. In this silly strategy board game, your goal is to become the richest business piggy in a competitive landscape.

To play, you’ll need to invest in the off-the-wall shops in the market, hoping to be invited into Badageetchy: The Mall of Laryn B. Gitis. There, you can buy the ultimate status symbol, the useless unicycle. The player who gets 3 first wins.

Imaginative, with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor, this is one of our favorite unique board games. It’s a fun pastime for ages 10 and up.

Preorder it for $45 on Kickstarter.

FlipDie

FlipDie
FlipDie promotional graphic

Rolling dice traditional dice during a tabletop RPG sort of breaks the spell. It takes you out of the imaginative world and reminds you that you are, in fact, playing a game. But what if your dice played along with your story? The FlipDie does.

A die that you flip like a coin, this accessory is always balanced and fair. Its robust metal design and coin shape immerse you in your game, it’s just what your character would use when playing for chance.

Help bring this project to life by preordering a FlipDie for $25 on Kickstarter.

Oathsworn: Into The Deepwood (2nd Edition)

Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures
Oathsworn: Into The Deepwood box and game pieces

Immerse yourself in a dark fantasy board game when you play Oathsworn: Into The Deepwood. It’s an artisanal cooperative experience for 1–4 players.

In this game, civilization has collapsed, and all the remaining are cities surrounded by a forest lurking with monstrous creatures. The Oathsworn are fighters sworn to protect humanity at any cost.

While playing, enjoy an epic story, giant monsters, and new mechanics in one of the most unique board games on Kickstarter this week.

Preorder the Base Game for $125 on Kickstarter.

Aqua Garden: Beach Combing Expansion

Aqua Garden Beach Combing
Aqua Garden: Beach Combing Expansion game illustration

Missing summer already? Bring the beach to your game room with Aqua Garden: Beach Combing Expansion. Designed for 1–4 players, it takes about 40–60 minutes to play.

On a whim, you decide to open an aquarium showcasing both fish and items washed up on the beach. Your goal is to become the most successful aquarium owner due to your exotic variety and successful garbage collection.

An expansion set for Aqua Garden, it focuses on beachcombing and comes with over 80 adorable wooden tokens, increasing the original game’s replayability.

Preorder it for about $37 on Kickstarter.

Warcrow Adventures

Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures
Warcrow Adventures game graphic

Jazz up game night with Warcrow Adventures. A narrative app-driven dungeon crawler game for up to 4 players, it’s based on the new fantasy universe created by Corvus Belli.

In this changing world, magic has reappeared. As a strange fog sweeps the land, secrets from Lindwurm’s past begin to emerge. Decisions will need to be made, and you’ll lead a company of heroes to uncover the truth.

Through cooperative missions, you’ll solve riddles, defeat enemies, and unveil the mystery behind the fog. These comprehensive elements make it one of our favorite unique board games of the week.

Preorder the Core Box for $120 on Kickstarter.

Which of these games would you love to own? Tell us about your favorites!

