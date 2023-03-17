Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 17, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Take your home entertainment up a few notches with these Dolby Atmos soundbars. They add a new dimension to your audio for impressive home entertainment.

JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar in the living room

Want to enhance your living room’s audio? Then these top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars are no-brainers. Because they give you the best of the Dolby Atmos format in an all-in-one solution that fits neatly beneath your TV. Ready to feel enveloped by your movies, shows, and music without building a theater room? These soundbars’ tech makes it possible.

Related: Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Enjoy theater-like audio in your living room with the JBL Bar 1300X flagship soundbar. Combining Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, it gives you a 3D sound experience in an impeccable design.

Another soundbar we love is the Samsung HW-Q990C. In addition to Dolby Atmos audio, it also gives you AI sound remastering. It remasters each sound object, clarifying voices and enveloping environmental audio.

Experience accolade-worthy performances all week long with these Dolby Atmos soundbars.

1. The JBL Bar 1300X flagship soundbar brings the theater to your living room with 4 upfiring drivers. Buy it for $1,699.95 on the official website.

JBL Bar 1300X
JBL Bar 1300X in a living room

The JBL Bar 1300X flagship soundbar takes your home entertainment to the next level with outstanding acoustics and a sleek design. Featuring true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with MultiBeam, it delivers an optimized 3D sound experience.

2. The Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar has Dolby Atmos powered by Q-Symphony for multidimensional soundscapes. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Samsung HW-Q990C in black / Image Credits: Engadget

Enhance your Samsung TV with the Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar. It pairs seamlessly with Samsung TVs and offers Dolby Atmos audio powered by Q-Symphony. Enjoy multidimensional, immersive sound as well as personalized audio experiences.

3. The LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars bring you immersive features like WOW orchestra when paired with LG TVs. They’re coming soon for a TBA price.

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 beneath a TV

Get more out of your LG TV when you pair it with the LG 2023 SC9 and SE6 soundbars. Doing so unlocks powerful audio features like WOW Orchestra and better synergy. Meanwhile, these soundbars bring you Dolby Atmos and IMAX-enhanced quality.

4. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar offers full immersion for your movies, TV, and music. Get it for $449 on the company’s website.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Bose Smart Soundbar in a lifestyle scene

Enjoy your home entertainment to its fullest with the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Combining Dolby Atmos, upward firing transducers, and TruSpace technology, it provides stunningly immersive audio for its size.

5. The JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar blankets your room in 3D surround sound for a cinematic experience. Purchase it for $1,199.95 on the official website.

JBL Bar 1000
JBL Bar 1000 during a movie

Add surround sound to your living room with the JBL Bar 1000 Dolby Atmos soundbar. It fills the room with sound thanks to its detachable wireless speakers. Plus, the built-in Wi-Fi gives you access to AirPlay, Alexa, and more.

6. The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus standalone soundbar replicates a full 7.1.4 home theater system. Buy it for $1,299 on Amazon.

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus on furniture

Feel like you’re in the middle of the action when you add the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus to your home theater. Its AMBEO virtualization tech replicates a full home theater system. It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and others.

7. The Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar creates 360 Spatial Sound that acclimates to your environment. Get it for $499 on the brand’s website.

Sony HT-A3000 in a video

Enjoy clear dialogue and immersive audio with the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. With optional rear speakers, it offers 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, immersing you in your favorite content.

8. The Devialet Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar adapts acoustically and mechanically wherever you position it. It costs $2,400 on Amazon.

Devialet Dione
Dione Dolby on a wall

Whether you wall mount or set the Devialet Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar on furniture, it adapts to its position. Meanwhile, the 17 autonomous high-end drivers combine to deliver exceptional Dolby Atmos audio.

9. The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system delivers big sound in a small footprint. Purchase it for $299 on the company website.

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX in use

Want a soundbar without the space commitment? Go for the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system. Featuring Dolby Atmos, Polk SDE 3D Audio, and DTS:X, it provides impressive sound at any angle.

10. The LG Soundbar S95QR delivers a powerful experience with an up-firing center channel for clear dialogue. Buy it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

Top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars for your living room
LG Soundbar S95QR in black

Bring premium sound to your home theater with the LG Soundbar S95QR. It produces goosebump-inducing audio thanks to its 17 speaker drivers and rear up-firing speaker kit. Then, its up-firing center channel makes on-screen dialogue crystal clear.

Enjoy audio that seems to come from above and around you with these top-notch Dolby Atmos soundbars. Which ones would you love to buy? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
