Smart home gadgets that will turn you into a morning person

Lauren Wadowsky

Not a morning person? These smart home gadgets can help. We're presenting Baracoda, Amazon, Kohler, and other top brands.

Tineco Toasty One is a smart toaster

Waking up can be tough. But the right smart home gadgets for mornings can make them easier. Imagine a bathroom mirror that checks the weather or a smart kettle that automatically brews your preferred coffee. These gadgets simplify your mornings, helping you get up and at ’em without a hitch.

Want to get a health update every morning? With the Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror, you can. This intelligent mirror has premium imaging technology that can track skin changes and overall health.

Then, the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition has customizable brew settings, ensuring you get the perfect brew every morning. It even gets wireless updates.

Sit back and enjoy your mornings while these gadgets do the work.

1. The Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror tracks your skin health and much more. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Baracoda BMirror by CareOS in a bathroom

Your bathroom mirror can track your skin and overall health when it’s the Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror. With high-tech imaging, it can detect skin changes and even help you try a new hairstyle.

2. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock wakes you gently and monitors your sleep without a wearable. Buy it for $99.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Halo Rise intro video

Wake up rested and energized with the Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp and alarm clock. This unique nightlight and alarm tracks sleep with a silent, no-contact sensor. Then, the light mimics the colors of the sunrise, waking you naturally.

3. The Kohler Eir smart toilet improves comfort with a heated seat and smart automated flush. It costs $5,325 on the official website.

Kohler Eir in a bathroom

Upgrade your morning routine with the Kohler Eir smart toilet. Not your typical toilet, it boasts a heated seat and an auto open and close lid. Best of all, it self-cleans using UV light and electrolyzed water, making it one of our favorite smart home gadgets for mornings.

4. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush has a luxury design and charges on the wall instead of the counter. Get it for $165 on the company website.

Mode charging in an outlet

Wash up in a clutter-free bathroom when you have the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. It charges without wires in a dock that plugs into your wall outlet, keeping the toothbrush lifted off your counters. It offers 38,000 brush strokes per minute and rotates to fit any bathroom.

5. The mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display panel has a natural wood design that blends into your interior. It’s coming soon for a TBA price.

mui Board in a bedroom

The mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display brings a softer look to the tech you see first thing in the morning. On it, you handwrite messages, exchange voicemails, make schedule changes, and more.

6. The Sonos Era 100 smart speaker makes it easy to listen to music, podcasts, and more, with multiple ways to connect. It costs $249 on the official website.

Sonos Era 100 on a table

Start the day with your favorite podcasts, music, and more when you have the Sonos Era 100 smart speaker. It easily connects to any device or service, making it one of our favorite smart home gadgets for mornings. Plus, the impressive sonic sound brings your audio to life.

7. The TESLA Smart Pillow warms intelligently and collects data about your sleep while you rest. It’s available at select stores for a TBA price.

Tesla Smart Pillow in use

Wake up well-rested and comfortable when you have the TESLA Smart Pillow. It heats up to 57°C on cool nights, keeping you warm. Moreover, it monitors your sleep and sends the data to the companion app.

8. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition brews your morning pour over just right. Get it for $225 on the brand’s website.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition intro video

Enhance your mornings with the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition. Its innovative design offers customized brew settings and much more. You even get access to updates over Wi-Fi.

9. The Tineco Toasty One smart toaster has 8 settings, ensuring everyone gets their favorite shade and crispness. It costs $239 on the company website.

Tineco Toasty One in a kitchen

Enjoy toast the way you like it with the Tineco Toasty One smart toaster. With 8 crispness and shade options, it lets you set it to your preferences. Meanwhile, the IntelliHeat algorithms detect your bread’s texture and automatically adjust. It’s one of the best smart home gadgets for mornings.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ in black

Sip hot coffee for up to 3 hours with the Ember Travel Mug 2+. The integrated battery keeps your coffee at an exact drinking temperature, between 120°F and 145°F. Customize presets for your favorite drinks and manage the device from the smartphone app.

Mornings are more manageable with gadgets to help you through rough spots. With hot coffee in your thermos and a restful night’s sleep behind you, you’ll be ready for anything. Which of these gadgets would you love to own? Let us know!

