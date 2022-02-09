The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup

Want a more immersive home theater? These Dolby Atmos soundbars have the tech you need for stunning movies, music, and TV any night of the week.

Make your movie nights cinematic and your music concert-like when you go for any of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. These soundbars all boast Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound and a host of other high-tech features that take your media to the next level.

For instance, the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar has a dialogue-enhancing feature that clarifies speech. That way, you can hear the actors’ conversations, even during action-packed moments.

Then, many of the products below also boast voice assistant technology, giving you hands-free control from anywhere in the room. Spend more time making popcorn—not adjusting your acoustics—with these Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters.

1. The Denon DHT-S517 immerses you in your TV, movies, and music. Best of all, it works universally with a single HDMI connection.

Denon DHT-S517 soundbar product demo

You’ll never miss a word with the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar. Its dialogue-enhancing features make speech clearer, even during loud action. Meanwhile, with Movie, Music, and Night modes, it’s ideal for any media.

This gadget is priced at $449 and is coming soon.

2. The Polk Signa S4

Polk Signa S4 on an entertainment center

Hear planes flying overhead and footsteps at your side with the Polk Signa S4 soundbar’s 360 degrees of sound. Its VoiceAdjust technology makes dialogue more comprehensible and the wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass at any volume.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

3. The Klipsch Cinema 800

Klipsch Cinema 800 under a TV

The Klipsch Cinema 800 integrates with your voice assistants, making it one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. What’s more, you get powerful sound with the 10-inch subwoofer.

Get it for $969 on Amazon.

4. The TCL Alto 8i is Roku-ready and has built-in subwoofers, surrounding you with audio from your movies, shows, and music.

TCL Alto 8i in a video

Get better overall sound for your home theater with the TCL Alto 8i and its integrated subwoofer. Dolby Atmos provides surround sound and lets you set sound modes designed for TV, movies, and music. It even connects to music apps like Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Get it for $149.99 on Amazon.

Sony HT-A5000 in a living room

The Sony HT-A5000 made our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters due to its sleek design and 8K and 4K/120 passthrough for clear visuals and fast gameplay. It also has a wireless TV connection and works with many popular apps and voice assistants.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

6. The Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70 has a sophisticated look and features both Dolby Atmos sound and the proprietary Play-Fi mulitroom system.

Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70 with books

Another of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters is the Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70. It delivers immersive audio in a beautiful silver finish. It comes with 4 tweeters, 4 drivers, and 2 subwoofers, sending sound in all directions.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

7. The Sonos Arc hangs on your wall or sits on your entertainment center, delivering realistic audio no matter what you watch or play.

Sonos Arc in a video

For a Dolby Atmos soundbar that blends into your decor and gives you great sound, go for the Sonos Arc. It immerses you in audio and works with Alexa and Google assistant. Choose from white and black matte finishes.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

8. The LG QP5 Éclair

LG QP5 Éclair on a granite table

Small but mighty, the LG QP5 Éclair provides Dolby Atmos audio while measuring only 11.7 inches in length. It looks like the famous French pastry and boasts 5 drivers for an impressive soundstage.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

9. The Samsung 2021 Q Series

Samsung 2021 Q Series in black

The Samsung 2021 Q Series made our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters thanks to its support for Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to stream to the Q-950A and Q-800A with Apple devices. Plus, the SpaceFit Sound technology adjusts the sound to fit your room.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

10. The Sony HTX8500 brings the movie theater to your living room with Dolby Atmos, a built-in subwoofer, and Vertical Surround Engine technology.

Sony HTX8500 front and side view

Enjoy stunning sound from the elegant Sony HTX8500. It boasts a slim, modern design and connects wirelessly to your TV, avoiding wire clutter. With 7 different sound modes and voice enhancement, it ensures your content sounds better than ever.

Get it for $298 on Amazon.

Ready to take your music, movies, and TV shows to the next level? Add any of these soundbars to your home theater setup. Do you own any of the gadgets above? Let us know how they worked out for you in the comments.

