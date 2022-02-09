The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 9, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want a more immersive home theater? These Dolby Atmos soundbars have the tech you need for stunning movies, music, and TV any night of the week.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup

Make your movie nights cinematic and your music concert-like when you go for any of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. These soundbars all boast Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound and a host of other high-tech features that take your media to the next level.

Related: The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022

For instance, the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar has a dialogue-enhancing feature that clarifies speech. That way, you can hear the actors’ conversations, even during action-packed moments.

Then, many of the products below also boast voice assistant technology, giving you hands-free control from anywhere in the room. Spend more time making popcorn—not adjusting your acoustics—with these Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters.

1. The Denon DHT-S517 immerses you in your TV, movies, and music. Best of all, it works universally with a single HDMI connection.

Denon DHT-S517 soundbar product demo

You’ll never miss a word with the Denon DHT-S517 soundbar. Its dialogue-enhancing features make speech clearer, even during loud action. Meanwhile, with Movie, Music, and Night modes, it’s ideal for any media.

This gadget is priced at $449 and is coming soon.

2. The Polk Signa S4 brings cinema-like audio to your living room with 360 degrees of surround sound and innovative dialogue features.

Polk Signa S4
Polk Signa S4 on an entertainment center

Hear planes flying overhead and footsteps at your side with the Polk Signa S4 soundbar’s 360 degrees of sound. Its VoiceAdjust technology makes dialogue more comprehensible and the wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass at any volume.

Get it for $399 on Amazon.

3. The Klipsch Cinema 800 has 8 drivers for room-filling audio, and its integrated Wi-Fi supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

Klipsch Cinema 800
Klipsch Cinema 800 under a TV

The Klipsch Cinema 800 integrates with your voice assistants, making it one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters. What’s more, you get powerful sound with the 10-inch subwoofer.

Get it for $969 on Amazon.

4. The TCL Alto 8i is Roku-ready and has built-in subwoofers, surrounding you with audio from your movies, shows, and music.

TCL Alto 8i in a video

Get better overall sound for your home theater with the TCL Alto 8i and its integrated subwoofer. Dolby Atmos provides surround sound and lets you set sound modes designed for TV, movies, and music. It even connects to music apps like Spotify, Pandora, and more.

Get it for $149.99 on Amazon.

5. The Sony HT-A5000 carries you to new worlds with its Sound Field Optimization feature. It callibrates to your living room for a customized setup.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
Sony HT-A5000 in a living room

The Sony HT-A5000 made our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters due to its sleek design and 8K and 4K/120 passthrough for clear visuals and fast gameplay. It also has a wireless TV connection and works with many popular apps and voice assistants.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

6. The Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70 has a sophisticated look and features both Dolby Atmos sound and the proprietary Play-Fi mulitroom system.

Porsche Design Soundbar
Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70 with books

Another of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters is the Porsche Design Soundbar PDB70. It delivers immersive audio in a beautiful silver finish. It comes with 4 tweeters, 4 drivers, and 2 subwoofers, sending sound in all directions.

Get it for $549 on the official website.

7. The Sonos Arc hangs on your wall or sits on your entertainment center, delivering realistic audio no matter what you watch or play.

Sonos Arc in a video

For a Dolby Atmos soundbar that blends into your decor and gives you great sound, go for the Sonos Arc. It immerses you in audio and works with Alexa and Google assistant. Choose from white and black matte finishes.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

8. The LG QP5 Éclair comes in a petite, space-saving design but packs 3.1.2-channel audio along with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
LG QP5 Éclair on a granite table

Small but mighty, the LG QP5 Éclair provides Dolby Atmos audio while measuring only 11.7 inches in length. It looks like the famous French pastry and boasts 5 drivers for an impressive soundstage.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

9. The Samsung 2021 Q Series supports Apple AirPlay 2 and has Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology for easier streaming.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
Samsung 2021 Q Series in black

The Samsung 2021 Q Series made our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for home theaters thanks to its support for Apple AirPlay 2, allowing users to stream to the Q-950A and Q-800A with Apple devices. Plus, the SpaceFit Sound technology adjusts the sound to fit your room.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

10. The Sony HTX8500 brings the movie theater to your living room with Dolby Atmos, a built-in subwoofer, and Vertical Surround Engine technology.

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you need for your home theater setup
Sony HTX8500 front and side view

Enjoy stunning sound from the elegant Sony HTX8500. It boasts a slim, modern design and connects wirelessly to your TV, avoiding wire clutter. With 7 different sound modes and voice enhancement, it ensures your content sounds better than ever.

Get it for $298 on Amazon.

Ready to take your music, movies, and TV shows to the next level? Add any of these soundbars to your home theater setup. Do you own any of the gadgets above? Let us know how they worked out for you in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022: S22 smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8, & more

Ready for new Samsung products to start the new year? We are too! That’s why today we’re covering the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event. New products are inbound, and today we’ll go over what Samsung is announcing. From new..
Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency

Stay safe and connected during outdoor adventures with the O-BOY satellite rescue watch. This GPS rescue watch relies on a private satellite constellation, allowing you to send GPS coordinates, SOS signals, and custom messages anywhere. Imagine you’re kayaking, miles from..
QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots

Here at Gadget Flow, we see plenty of cool robots come around, from robotic beer coolers to ones that carry your groceries home with you. Even Amazon is getting in on the robotics game with its own unique entry. However,..
Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best home office gadgets you need for your personal workspace

Whether you work from home full time or run a side business on the weekends, you want your home office to feel like it’s yours. So today we’re highlighting some of the best home office gadgets that can help personalize..
Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Opal C1 professional DSLR webcam has 4K resolution, a glass lens, and fast processing

Webcams are practically essential these days if you work from home. If you also stream—be that full-time or on the side—one may be even more important for you. Of course, not all webcams are made the same. Some are marred..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest home gadgets and accessories buyer’s guide: must-haves for 2022

Home is where you relax, entertain, and spend most of your time off. So it makes sense to outfit it with some of the coolest home gadgets and accessories in 2022. These products make home a more inspiring place. Related:..
Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: the ultimate yoga gadgets buyer’s guide—uplift your fitness routine with these best yoga accessories

There was a time when yoga was the punch line of many jokes. It carried a certain stigma or set of stereotypes. Growing up, I often saw it represented as little more than a fad for hippies and hipsters, and..
The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most expensive luxury gadgets you can buy for your home

You’ve done well for yourself. So you want your home—and the items in it—to reflect your success. That’s why you don’t mind shelling out the big ones on the most expensive luxury home gadgets out there. Related: 10 Product concepts..
The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night

Pretty much everyone charges devices near their bed. So, when you’re looking for a new charger, you’re going to want one that blends into your room’s aesthetics. From lay-flat designs to others with 3-in-1 capabilities, the best bedside chargers will..
Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Chord Mojo 2 lets you hear your music in stunning, superior clarity and detail

Do you ever listen to music and feel like something’s missing? You sit down and place your expensive headphones over your ears and, sure, it sounds great. However, it doesn’t sound as great as you feel it should. You know..
Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights

Peloton is always looking for the next way to expand its product line. Now, it’s back with a new offering that falls into the wearables category. Wearables have become a popular and effective way to track health and workout data,..