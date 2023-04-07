The Tricorder.Zero combines 7 sensors to send accurate data to healthcare providers and trainers

Revolutionize your health and fitness journey with the Tricorder.Zero! It features 7 integrated sensors and telehealth and telefitness capabilities.

Tricorder.Zero has 7 health-tracking sensors

Track your health and fitness with the Tricorder.Zero. This health and fitness tracker features 7 integrated sensors, including an otoscope, an infrared thermometer, a pulse oximeter, a stethoscope, an EKG, and more.

Want to track your health and share your findings quickly with a doctor or trainer? The Tricorder.Zero can help. Pocket-size and equipped with accurate sensors, this gadget monitors various health parameters, helping you achieve your goals. Let’s get started!

Tricorder.Zero demo video

Keep a close eye on your health

You don’t always know how you’re doing healthwise. Sure, you may feel fine, but underlying conditions like high blood pressure often don’t have noticeable symptoms.

And the typical health gadgets that help you keep an eye on these issues are bulky and have complicated user interfaces.

Luckily, the Tricorder.Zero is super portable and has a whopping 7 sensors to accurately track your health. It’s easy to use anytime, anywhere.

Tricorder Zero
Tricorder.Zero in a lifestyle scene

Get 7 health-tracking sensors

The 7 built-in sensors let you actively track your health and fitness anywhere—whether you’re at home or on the move. They include an otoscope, a high-mag camera, a thermometer, a stethoscope, a pulse oximeter, an EKG, and a fat/muscle sensor.

So this health and fitness tracker combines nearly all the sensors you need for a comprehensive view of your health. Let’s see the specific uses of each sensor.

Tricorder Zero
Tricorder.Zero with gadgets and accessories

Otoscope

It’s the same tool your GP uses to inspect your ear, nose, and throat when you’re feeling sick. On this gadget, the otoscope feature is actually an extendable camera.

High-Magnification Camera

Want to show your remote doctor a picture of your outer eye or a questionable mole? It’s easily done with the Tricorder.Zero and its high-magnification camera. It shows close-ups in Full HD quality,

Touchless Infrared Camera

And, for those times when you feel a little warm, the Touchless Infrared Camera gives quick measurements. It takes body temperature without contact.

Pulse Oximeter

Want to track your heart health or see how hard you’re pushing those workouts? The pulse oximeter feature measures blood oxygen levels and pulse rate wherever you are.

Stethoscope

Get an overview of your respiratory health with the stethoscope sensor. It allows you to hear your lung, heart, and abdominal sounds.

EKG

Take an even closer look at your heart health with the EKG sensor. You can view your heart rhythm and electrical activity on a digitized graph.

Body Fat/Muscle Tone Sensor

See the progress you’ve made during your fitness journey with the body fat/muscle tone sensor. It shows your body fat to muscle tone ratio and lets you share that information with a trainer or doctor.

Reduce unnecessary in-person provider visits

Visiting a health provider or trainer for every concern or question is time-consuming and expensive. This health AND fitness tracker makes everyone’s life easier because it lets you remotely send real-time data to professionals.

This lets them consider your health holistically and provide you with informed recommendations based on your statements and objective data. This way, you won’t have to guess about your health or get partial suggestions.

Know when to see a licensed expert

But not every issue can be solved remotely. And, for that reason, this smart gadget has a security system for the body that alerts you when single-sensor data gets a reading outside of the norm. It indicates when you need an expert’s opinion.

And, if you like, the Tricorder.Zero can gather your information into an end-to-end secure location that you can share with providers and trainers. This gives them an up-to-date record of your health AND fitness trajectory.

Track your medication intake

It can be challenging to keep track of medications, particularly when you take multiple types. Thankfully, this health and fitness tracker can give you consistent reminders.

In fact, its integrated medication tracking features let you stay on top of your medication schedule, so you never miss a pill.

Go for an easy-to-use health monitoring device

Another important feature of the Tricorder.Zero is its ease of use. To track your health, all you need to do is turn on the device and take a full scan of all sensors or use 1 sensor. The device automatically starts measuring. That’s it!

So the process is pretty easy, and you can use the device in standalone mode via the touchscreen or using the companion phone app.

The app automatically saves the Tricorder.Zero’s measurements, letting you see them in 1 place. Additionally, you can upload past records according to your preferences knowing they’re secured.

Take control of your health and fitness with the Tricorder.Zero

The Tricorder.Zero is a game-changing health and fitness tracker that offers an impressive array of features and functionality. With 7 integrated sensors, medication tracking, telehealth, and telefitness capabilities, it’s an excellent solution for anyone who wants to improve their health.

Whether you’re a fitness nut or someone managing a chronic health condition, this product can help you stay on track and achieve your goals.

So why wait? Invest in your health today and order the Tricorder.Zero for $400 on the company’s website. What do you love about this gadget? Let us know!

