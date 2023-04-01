Smart home 2.0 gadgets: the latest and greatest in home automation technology

Smart home 2.0 gadgets make your life easier, safer, and more efficient than ever. These gadgets offer convenience, comfort, and peace of mind. Explore some of the latest and greatest gadgets that transform the way we live.

Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls are super smart

As technology advances at an unprecedented pace, the world of smart home gadgets is no exception. Smart home 2.0 gadgets are the latest and greatest in home automation technology, with capabilities that were once considered the stuff of science fiction.

These gadgets use cutting-edge AI and machine learning to understand and anticipate your needs, adjusting settings like lighting, temperature, and security automatically. From smart chicken coops to air purifiers that can do the job while looking great, these gadgets offer unprecedented convenience and ease of use.

With sleek, modern designs and intuitive interfaces, the gadgets below are the ultimate in home automation technology.

1. The Coop smart chicken coop backyard accessory consists of double-walled recyclable plastic. You can get yours for $1,995.

Coop smart chicken coop in the backyard

The Coop is an advanced chicken coop that revolutionizes backyard poultry management by merging technology and convenience. It boasts modern features, including smart camera security, an automatic door, and smart ventilation and insulation, making it easy to ensure the well-being of your chickens.

2. The TCL Breeva series smart air purifiers come in 6 models with multi-stage filtration. Get yours for $89.99.

TCL Breeva smart air purifier in black

The TCL Breeva series smart air purifiers offer intelligent technology to keep the air in your home or office clean. The series includes 6 models: BREEVA A5, BREEVA A3, BREEVA A2, BREEVA A1C, BREEVA A1W, and BREEVA A1.

3. The Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror helps improve your health and routines. Its pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror by a sink

The Baracoda BMirror by CareOS smart bathroom mirror is a great addition to your daily routine, offering health-tracking features that improve your habits. Equipped with an advanced camera and RGB and CCT lighting, it provides high-quality images for accurate skin care and health metric analysis. The mirror can detect changes in moles and suggest seeing a dermatologist, as well as show different hair colors.

4. The Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock offers bank-grade security and 1-touch recognition. You can get yours for $180.

Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock in black

The Securam Touch fingerprint smart lock is an excellent upgrade to your home security and convenience. What’s more, it features the highest level of bank-grade security with d128-bit AES encryption protocols, and 1-touch recognition allows for quick and easy front-door access. Additionally, with Securam Guard, you can manage and monitor the lock from your phone and store up to 30 fingerprints.

5. The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case works with security cameras like Blink, Wyze, and Ring. You can get yours for $54.99.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case attached to a pole

The Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case is an innovative way to birdwatch. Additionally, designed to work with Blink, Wyze, and Ring security cameras, it creates a smart bird feeder, giving you an up-close view of wildlife. You can enjoy photos and videos of birds and other wildlife and also use it to monitor your backyard with a security camera.

6. The IKEA VINDSTYRKA smart air quality sensor increases your awareness of indoor air quality. Its pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

IKEA VINDSTYRKA smart air quality sensor on a table

Furthermore, the IKEA VINDSTYRKA smart air quality sensor helps to increase awareness about indoor air pollutants by providing solutions to improve the quality of the air we breathe. In fact, it is an affordable high-performing air quality sensor that allows people to measure and monitor air quality in their homes.

7. The Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer comes with scan-to-cook technology that meets precision air fry. You can get yours starting at $249.

Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer in a kitchen

Elevate your air-frying game with the Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer. In fact, with a sleek stone-gray finish, this all-in-one appliance helps declutter kitchen countertops. The air fryer also boasts a dual-speed fan for powerful and even air frying, along with versatile cooking settings like bake, broil, toast, reheat, and max-power air fry.

8. The mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display panel is purely made of natural wood. Its pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

mui Board Matter-enabled calm touch smart display panel in use

The Calm Touch Smart Display Panel by mui combines natural wood with smart technology to make important information easily accessible. With Alexa compatibility, the panel only turns on when you need it, blending in with your furniture when not in use.

9. The Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture works with Matter and has a modular design. Its pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture in use

The Nanoleaf Skylight smart ceiling fixture is a smart light that integrates with other smart home devices and is Matter-compatible. What’s more, the fixture provides complete control over your ceiling light’s arrangement and coverage area. There are also set schedules and built-in Sense+ sensors that activate ambient light and motion sensing, giving you more automated light options.

10. The Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls set water temperature, pressure, and more. You can get yours starting at $560.

Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls in action

The Kohler Anthem Digital Valves and Controls let you transform your shower into a spa-like experience right in your own home. In fact, with just the push of a button, the system can provide different pressures, temperatures, and spray settings for each outlet. Moreover, the simultaneous use of warm and cool water offers hydrotherapy benefits.

So which one of these smart home gadgets would you bring home next? Share with us in the comments below.

