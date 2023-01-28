The most innovative workout gadgets to look forward to in 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 28, 2023

Bored with your treadmill and rowing machine? Jazz up your fitness routine in 2023 with these innovative workout gadgets.

ZeroWheel smart fitness device in black

It’s easy to grow tired of workout machines. But a cool new product or 2 might be all you need to put the zest back into your exercise routine. Luckily, the most innovative workout gadgets of 2023 have the tech to keep things interesting.

When you’ve run the gamut of workout machines, it may be time to try a new style of exercise altogether, like the Quell fitness gaming console. It takes you to fantasy worlds where your hero’s strength increases with yours.

Then, you’ve probably not seen an exercise wheel quite like the ZeroWheel. Its motor technology provides assistance or resistance depending on your level. And it’s not just for abs—this gadget tones your calves, quads, and upper body.

Switch up your fitness routine for the better with these innovative workout gadgets.

1. The ZeroWheel smart fitness device is excellent for all levels with its advanced motor technology. It costs $449, and you can preorder it on the official website.

ZeroWheel on a fitness mat

People of all fitness levels can benefit from the ZeroWheel smart fitness device. This fitness wheel is packed with assistance and resistance modes to help you get stronger. Moreover, this gadget is portable and links to your phone or smartwatch, where you can view your performance on the ZeroWheel app.

2. The Quell fitness gaming console lets you play your way to a fit body with resistance-based combat workouts. Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

Quell during a workout

With the Quell fitness gaming console, you can immerse yourself in an adventure world where your hero’s strength gets stronger as you improve. This incredible fitness gadget uses real-time motion recognition, functional controls, and haptics.

3. The ENGO 2 Sport smart glasses display real-time performance data for cyclists, runners, and more. Buy them for $329.95 on the company website.

ENGO 2
ENGO 2 on people

Elevate your training for endurance sports with the ENGO 2 Sport smart glasses. Their lenses display performance metrics like power, pace, speed, heart rate zone, distance, and more in real time. They’re some of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2023.

4. The WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app helps you navigate via haptic vibrations. Purchase it for $249 on Amazon.

WearWorks WAYBAND product video

Focus on the road or trail when you use the WearWorks WAYBAND haptic smart band with map app. It sends haptic vibrations, helpin you find your way without looking down at a screen. Plus, the design is discreet; no one will know you don’t know your way.

5. The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk integrates a workout into your workday and generates electricity. It’s coming soon and costs $999.

Acer eKinekt Bike Desk
Acer eKinekt BD 3 in a home

Take multitasking to a new level with the Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk. It combines a desk with a stationary bike equipped with 2 workout modes: Working and Sports. As you pedal, you generate electricity for charging laptops and other devices. It’s one of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2023.

6. The Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer replicates the effect of bicycling outdoors. Get it for $3,999.99 on the brand’s website.

Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus informational video

The Garmin Tacx NEO Bike Plus smart bike trainer offers a realistic indoor bicycling experience. That’s thanks to the Tacx Training app, which can make the trainer simulate surfaces like gravel or cobblestone. You can also change gears and get accurate performance stats.

7. The WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands show your real-time statistics on the LED display. Buy it for $249.99 on the official website.

The most innovative workout gadgets to look forward to in 2023
WeGym Rally X3 Pro in use

Love the results you get from resistance band training? Take it up a few notches with the WeGym Rally X3 Pro smart resistance bands. They offer 10–110 lbs of resistance, come with a free training app, and can track your progress so you can make quick adjustments.

8. The Fiture Mini interactive fitness mirror is packed with smart features and comes in a compact, stylish form. Buy it for $900 on the company website.

FITURE Mini
FITURE Mini with a person lifting weights

You’ve seen fitness mirrors, but none like the Fiture Mini interactive fitness mirror. It’s designed for smaller spaces and makes your training fun with classes that teach you to dance, box, weight lift, and more.

9. The Halytus HooKee smart portable gym gives you access to a gym at home, offering 100 lbs of resistance. Preorder it for about $229 on Kickstarter.

The most innovative workout gadgets to look forward to in 2023
Halytus HooKee with a smartphone

Get a full-body workout at home and on the go with the Halytus HooKee smart portable gym, another of the most innovative workout gadgets of 2023. It gives you up to 100 lbs of resistance and connects to online training courses. Best of all, the design is lightweight and portable, making it travel friendly.

10. The AIMOOV smart exercise camera monitors your moves and corrects them as you exercise, improving your form. Preorder it for $240 on Indiegogo.

AIMOOV
AIMOOV with a TV

The AIMOOV smart exercise camera is an AI trainer for your home workouts. This cool camera sees your moves and helps you correct them during training sessions. Also, it connects to Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi and has ports for HDMI and USB. So you can connect your smartphone, TV, smartwatch, and the cloud.

Spice up your 2023 workouts with these innovative exercise gadgets. Yes, an AI training camera, gaming console, or bike desk could make all the difference to your training this year. Which ones do you want to buy? Tell us!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
