Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 26, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want glowing, healthy-looking skin? A light therapy session with the reVive Sonique & Sonique Mini might be all you need. These gadgets improve elasticity, clear up acne, and more.

Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices
reVive Lux Soniqué Mini during therapy

Get the gorgeous skin you’ve always wanted with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini. These high-tech skin care devices use light therapy to deliver benefits like improved collagen production, redness reduction, and wrinkle treatment.

Want a healthier, more youthful complexion? You’re not alone. A 2020 survey conducted by the New York Post reveals that most Americans aren’t happy with their skin, especially when they have conditions like acne, dermatitis, and eye bags.

LED technologies Inc. hopes to help people have confidence in their skin through advanced, at-home light therapy routines at home with the Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser and the reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué products. Let’s check them out.

Choose the reVive Lux Soniqué for stunning skin

As one of the newest beauty products in the reVive Light Therapy product line, the reVive Lux Soniqué is the company’s most luxurious gadget to date.

This handheld device features upscale finishes and superior performance. And you can get it with either acne or anti-age treatment capabilities.

ReVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini in lifestyle photos

Reduce aging signs with red, infrared, and amber light

Do you have more lines on your face than you used to? Maybe the skin around your neck is starting to sag.

Well, the good news is, you don’t have to sit there and take aging as it comes. These high-tech gadgets can make you look better as you age.

In fact, these devices have been proven in-house to improve wrinkles and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dull skin using infrared, red, and amber light therapy.

Noninvasive and quickly completed at home, the reVive Lux Soniqué can help you maintain a younger look by boosting collagen production and improving elasticity.

reVive Lux Soniqué in use

Ease acne symptoms with blue light

Perhaps you suffer from acne and have tried every over-the-counter and prescription treatment with only mediocre results. In that case, check out reVive’s blue light therapy from the Light Therapy Lux Sonique product.

Using the same treatment preferred by dermatologists and physicians, this product uses non-UV blue light to kill acne-causing bacteria. With consistent use, it also reduces future acne breakouts.

Studies have shown that blue light effectively reduces comedones (whiteheads), open comedones (blackheads), and pimples on the face—meanwhile, the people using self-applied blue light treatments report that it’s easy and safe to use.

reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini in a video

Get breakthrough skin care from the Lux Soniqué Mini

At its essence, the Lux Soniqué Mini is a 3-in-1 tool that includes a cleanser, serum massager, and light therapy. A comprehensive home skin care device, it’s handheld for easy use and treats both acne and signs of aging.

Treat acne with this mini cleansing device

The new Lux Soniqué Mini combines blue and red light LED therapy as well as advanced cleansing techniques to clear acne flare-ups and prevent wrinkles.

Blue light eliminates acne-causing bacteria under the skin’s surface, while red light decreases inflammation and quickens the healing process.

Then, the sonic vibrations in the cleansing process massage the skin and open the pores for more effective cleaning. So you get 3 levels of acne treatment with this gadget.

Minimize aging with LED skin care

Moreover, this high-tech skin care device also reduces the effects of aging thanks to the Soniqué Mini Anti-Aging System. It relies on multi-spectrum light therapy and includes red, amber, and infrared light.

According to the company, this therapeutic treatment option is preferred by doctors and can minimize signs of aging like crow’s feet, smile lines, loss of firmness, and more. It also improves color, skin tone, and texture.

Meanwhile, the sonic vibrations provide a deeper clean, exfoliating dead skin so that your face looks fresh and vibrant. So with 2 effective aging treatments, this gadget helps you look and feel your best at any stage in your life.

Look your best at home or while traveling

We all want to look great all the time. Luckily, with the Lux Soniqué Mini Sonic Cleanser, you can always make an excellent first impression, no matter where you are, thanks to its travel-friendly design.

It fits in the palm of your hand, so packing it for a business or leisure trip is no trouble. But it’s also great for home use since it won’t take up much space in your bathroom cupboard or drawer.

See our final thoughts

If you want beautiful skin and are tired of washing your face with harsh chemicals or want to avoid surgery, these high-tech skin care devices could be the answer.

With LED therapy and sonic cleansing techniques, these products treat acne and even reduce the symptoms of aging, giving you renewed confidence in your appearance.

These gadgets start at $99 on the official website. What skin care gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features

Tech improves just about everything, including skin care. While skin issues like acne and fine lines can wreak havoc on your confidence, the solution might be as simple as shining an LED therapy device across your forehead. These and other..
Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Abstract Playing Cards, Trailblazers & Pocket Hex

Fall is just around the corner. So now’s the perfect time to stock up on games to play once the chilly weather moves in. Yes, these exciting games are ideal for playing in front of a roaring fire or on..
The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Bluetooth speakers you can carry on your next beach outing

Planning an end-of-summer beach trip? Don’t forget to pack one of the best Bluetooth speakers for beach outings. Their waterproof, portable, and durable designs help you stretch summer to its fullest, whether you lounge solo by the waves or host..
The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now

Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space..
Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design

Take your morning routine to the next level with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. This sleek magnetic-charging toothbrush gets its power via a wireless charging dock, eliminating ugly cords on any bathroom sink. Nothing quite tops an electric toothbrush when..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These tiny kitchen gadgets and accessories are perfect for small kitchens

Got a space-limited kitchen? Whether you cook in a studio apartment or have a galley kitchen, it doesn’t matter. With these tiny kitchen gadgets, you can create tasty meals in any space. Related: These smart home gadgets are super useful..
The best water bottles to quench your thirst on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best water bottles to quench your thirst on the go

You know hydration is important. So you want to take healthy, tasty water with you everywhere. But you don’t want just any water bottle. You want the best water bottles out there. And that’s just what we’re rounding up today...
Sleep and recover like a pro with the Ghostbed Venus Williams mattress & bedding series
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Sleep and recover like a pro with the Ghostbed Venus Williams mattress & bedding series

Enjoy pro-level recovery when you go for the GhostBed Venus Williams mattress series. This collection is a collaboration between GhostBed and tennis professional Venus Williams. It fuses technology and design, helping your rest and recover like a champion. Whether your..
This smart window reads your local weather forecast and cools your home with outdoor air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This smart window reads your local weather forecast and cools your home with outdoor air

Keep your home’s air cool naturally with the SmartWind autonomous smart window. This home cooling system reads your local weather and automatically brings cool outdoor air into your home when the temperatures lower. You know those days at the end..
10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Unique Kickstarter gadgets you can preorder now

A hub for product innovation and design, Kickstarter is the place to go for inspiration. It’s where the inventors and creators among us show off ideas for anything from a temperature-sensing window to a zero-gravity recliner. So today, we’re featuring..
Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets with unique designs you’ve never seen before

If you’re into design, you’re not looking for ordinary gadgets. No, you want something unique, like a guitar with a touchscreen or candy-hued Xbox controllers. So to help you find items that speak to you, today we’re focusing on the..