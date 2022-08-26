Upgrade your skin care regimen with the reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini skin care devices

Want glowing, healthy-looking skin? A light therapy session with the reVive Sonique & Sonique Mini might be all you need. These gadgets improve elasticity, clear up acne, and more.

Get the gorgeous skin you’ve always wanted with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini. These high-tech skin care devices use light therapy to deliver benefits like improved collagen production, redness reduction, and wrinkle treatment.

Want a healthier, more youthful complexion? You’re not alone. A 2020 survey conducted by the New York Post reveals that most Americans aren’t happy with their skin, especially when they have conditions like acne, dermatitis, and eye bags.

LED technologies Inc. hopes to help people have confidence in their skin through advanced, at-home light therapy routines at home with the Soniqué Mini LED Sonic Cleanser and the reVive Light Therapy Lux Soniqué products. Let’s check them out.

Choose the reVive Lux Soniqué for stunning skin

As one of the newest beauty products in the reVive Light Therapy product line, the reVive Lux Soniqué is the company’s most luxurious gadget to date.

This handheld device features upscale finishes and superior performance. And you can get it with either acne or anti-age treatment capabilities.

Reduce aging signs with red, infrared, and amber light

Do you have more lines on your face than you used to? Maybe the skin around your neck is starting to sag.

Well, the good news is, you don’t have to sit there and take aging as it comes. These high-tech gadgets can make you look better as you age.

In fact, these devices have been proven in-house to improve wrinkles and help minimize the appearance of fine lines and dull skin using infrared, red, and amber light therapy.

Noninvasive and quickly completed at home, the reVive Lux Soniqué can help you maintain a younger look by boosting collagen production and improving elasticity.

Ease acne symptoms with blue light

Perhaps you suffer from acne and have tried every over-the-counter and prescription treatment with only mediocre results. In that case, check out reVive’s blue light therapy from the Light Therapy Lux Sonique product.

Using the same treatment preferred by dermatologists and physicians, this product uses non-UV blue light to kill acne-causing bacteria. With consistent use, it also reduces future acne breakouts.

Studies have shown that blue light effectively reduces comedones (whiteheads), open comedones (blackheads), and pimples on the face—meanwhile, the people using self-applied blue light treatments report that it’s easy and safe to use.

Get breakthrough skin care from the Lux Soniqué Mini

At its essence, the Lux Soniqué Mini is a 3-in-1 tool that includes a cleanser, serum massager, and light therapy. A comprehensive home skin care device, it’s handheld for easy use and treats both acne and signs of aging.

Treat acne with this mini cleansing device

The new Lux Soniqué Mini combines blue and red light LED therapy as well as advanced cleansing techniques to clear acne flare-ups and prevent wrinkles.

Blue light eliminates acne-causing bacteria under the skin’s surface, while red light decreases inflammation and quickens the healing process.

Then, the sonic vibrations in the cleansing process massage the skin and open the pores for more effective cleaning. So you get 3 levels of acne treatment with this gadget.

Minimize aging with LED skin care

Moreover, this high-tech skin care device also reduces the effects of aging thanks to the Soniqué Mini Anti-Aging System. It relies on multi-spectrum light therapy and includes red, amber, and infrared light.

According to the company, this therapeutic treatment option is preferred by doctors and can minimize signs of aging like crow’s feet, smile lines, loss of firmness, and more. It also improves color, skin tone, and texture.

Meanwhile, the sonic vibrations provide a deeper clean, exfoliating dead skin so that your face looks fresh and vibrant. So with 2 effective aging treatments, this gadget helps you look and feel your best at any stage in your life.

Look your best at home or while traveling

We all want to look great all the time. Luckily, with the Lux Soniqué Mini Sonic Cleanser, you can always make an excellent first impression, no matter where you are, thanks to its travel-friendly design.

It fits in the palm of your hand, so packing it for a business or leisure trip is no trouble. But it’s also great for home use since it won’t take up much space in your bathroom cupboard or drawer.

If you want beautiful skin and are tired of washing your face with harsh chemicals or want to avoid surgery, these high-tech skin care devices could be the answer.

With LED therapy and sonic cleansing techniques, these products treat acne and even reduce the symptoms of aging, giving you renewed confidence in your appearance.

These gadgets start at $99 on the official website. What skin care gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.