This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 17, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want beautiful skin? The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device could be the answer. It treats a variety of skin issues using 6 different LED light therapy modes.

This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin
Lubrity in a lifestyle scenario

Improve your skin’s appearance without harsh chemicals or surgery when you own the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device. It uses EMS, LED, and RF therapy for a more youthful complexion.

Do you tend to avoid mirrors because you aren’t proud of your skin? We hear you. From acne to fine lines, it can seem like there’s nothing you can do to improve it—save harsh chemical peels and surgery.

But you don’t have to go under the knife or spend a fortune on creams to get the skin you want. Light therapies like EMS, LED, and RF—the treatments combined in the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device—have proven results and can tighten, lighten, and improve your skin at home. Let’s check it out!

Lubrity in color options

Improve your skin with 6 different LED color modes

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device sure gives you options. It actually has 6 different LED colors you can use to improve your skin’s appearance. Each has its own unique way of helping you resist aging and feel better about your appearance.

For instance, the Red LED tightens sagging skin while the Yellow LED removes unwanted freckles. Then, for an overall improved completion, use the Blue LED to shrink pores, or the Green LED to improve skin tone.

And the Flashing Pink LED can improve your skin’s absorption of skin care products, while the Pink LED can lighten your skin.

Lubrity EMS RF
Lubrity EMS RF
Lubrity EMS RF
Lubrity product closeups

Tighten your skin with RF therapy

That sounds great, but you may still wonder what RF therapy is. According to Healthline, it’s a nonsurgical way of tightening the skin. The procedure uses radiation waves to stimulate collagen production in the deepest layer of your skin, the dermis.

In fact, RF therapy has been used since 2001 to improve the look of aging skin, and studies show that heating the dermis over 115°F for over 3 minutes allows the body to create heat-shock proteins, which encourage collagen production.

This therapy can also help fight sun damage. Luckily, it’s one of the light therapies included in this EMS/RF skin care device.

Lubrity, in a video

Treat sun damage, wounds, and more with LED light therapy

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device also uses LED light therapy. And if you want to know what that is, it’s a noninvasive skin care treatment for skin problems like acne and scars.

The procedure uses various wavelengths of light—including blue and red—to bolster the skin’s healing processes and support the skin’s natural healing processes.

For example, blue light may destroy a bacteria that aggregates acne since it’s known to cause inflammation. Meanwhile, red LED light could improve the appearance of scars and aging.

Stimulate facial muscles with EMS therapy

Has the skin around your neck started to sag? According to Lubrity, its device also uses EMS, or Electrical Muscle Stimulation, to send small electrical pulses to nerves that supply a muscle.

Contact with the electrical pulses causes the muscle fibers to contract, thereby tightening and strengthening the skin above it. Medical News Today also cites a study that suggests that the therapy can reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and heal wounds.

Use this skin care device after your skincare regimen

Meanwhile, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device is easy to integrate into your daily skin care routine. Simply use it after you apply your favorite cleanser, moisturizer, and serum.

To use it, be sure that the conductive metal heads contact your skin and that your hand touches the metal strip on the device’s back.

Each session lasts 10 minutes, and you should use the device 3–4 times weekly.

Enjoy a wireless skin-firming device

Even better, you won’t have to worry about tangled wires with this device because it’s absolutely cordless. All you have to do is insert the product into the charging slot when the battery runs out.

And, of course, you won’t have any cords dragging over your skin during a session, which would be cumbersome as well as uncomfortable.

See results in just a few days

Unlike dermatological creams and serums that can take months to show results, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device can improve your skin in just a few days, according to the company website.

It does note, however, that you need to use it consistently for up to 8 weeks 3–4 times per week to get the desired results and continuously after that for long-term benefits.

Should you buy the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device?

If you suffer from acne, scars, or aging skin, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device can improve your skin’s appearance in the comfort of your home.

It combines proven light therapies—EMS, RF, and LED—to firm, lighten, and even the overall appearance of your skin. So if you want to look healthier and more youthful without facelifts or painful lasers, this device is a great choice.

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device costs just $40 on the official website. What at-home therapy devices do you use and love? Tell us about them in the comment section!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart home gadgets are super useful for your household

Your home can run like clockwork when you add any of these useful smart home gadgets to your household. They actually pull their weight around the house, from a robot vacuum to an Alexa-enabled washing machine. Related: These home gadgets..
Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Stillfleet, Halls of Hegra, and more

If you’re looking for new RPGs to jazz up your game nights, then you’re reading the right blog. This week’s board game roundup features some of the best new RPGs, letting you transport yourself and your fellow players to alien..
The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best easy-to-wear gaming headsets you can buy for the gamer in you

If your current gaming headset gives you sore ears and creates painful pressure on your head, it’s time to ditch it. There’s no reason to put up with an uncomfortable gaming headset, not when there are so many lightweight, easy-to-wear..
This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells
Product Reviews
By Genevieve Healey

This first-of-its-kind supplement is like a multivitamin for your cells

Since the dawn of civilization, people have tried to beat the aging process. Eating well, exercising, taking supplements, and monitoring for signs of illness are big steps in the right direction. But all that self-care still can’t stop the clock...
10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!

If your schedule is so packed that you don’t have time to cook or even brew coffee, then today’s blog is for you. These gadgets make meal prep ridiculously simple, from a multifunctional toaster oven to a Wi-Fi-connected coffee maker...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The ultimate camping gadgets guide—what to pack for your summer camping trips

So, summer is winding down to the last few weekends. And if you’re planning any end-of-summer camping trips, you’ll want to bring some cool yet useful gear with you. We’ve got you covered with some great suggestions in today’s ultimate..
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to..
Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Must-have gadgets for frequent travelers

If you spend a good portion of your time in the air, you’re probably on the lookout for gadgets that can make your trips smoother. Like an amazing pair of noise-canceling headphones, sleep masks, and smart suitcases. They’re must-have gadgets..
10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

10 Tabletop games you and your family will love playing for hours

Tabletop games are a great way to spend time with the people you love. But finding fun games that are both kid- and grandparent-approved can be a challenge. We did the research for you in today’s roundup of the 10..
Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ace online meetings, whether you’re at home or the office, with this AI webcam

Impress your clients, colleagues, and supervisors with professional videoconferences when you have the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K AI Plus Business webcam. This professional AI webcam ensures you look great in any light, fits everyone into the frame, tracks your movement,..
The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts

Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning..