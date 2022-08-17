This non-invasive EMS/RF skin care device lifts, firms, and tightens skin

Want beautiful skin? The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device could be the answer. It treats a variety of skin issues using 6 different LED light therapy modes.

Improve your skin’s appearance without harsh chemicals or surgery when you own the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device. It uses EMS, LED, and RF therapy for a more youthful complexion.

Do you tend to avoid mirrors because you aren’t proud of your skin? We hear you. From acne to fine lines, it can seem like there’s nothing you can do to improve it—save harsh chemical peels and surgery.

But you don’t have to go under the knife or spend a fortune on creams to get the skin you want. Light therapies like EMS, LED, and RF—the treatments combined in the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device—have proven results and can tighten, lighten, and improve your skin at home. Let’s check it out!

Improve your skin with 6 different LED color modes

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device sure gives you options. It actually has 6 different LED colors you can use to improve your skin’s appearance. Each has its own unique way of helping you resist aging and feel better about your appearance.

For instance, the Red LED tightens sagging skin while the Yellow LED removes unwanted freckles. Then, for an overall improved completion, use the Blue LED to shrink pores, or the Green LED to improve skin tone.

And the Flashing Pink LED can improve your skin’s absorption of skin care products, while the Pink LED can lighten your skin.

Tighten your skin with RF therapy

That sounds great, but you may still wonder what RF therapy is. According to Healthline, it’s a nonsurgical way of tightening the skin. The procedure uses radiation waves to stimulate collagen production in the deepest layer of your skin, the dermis.

In fact, RF therapy has been used since 2001 to improve the look of aging skin, and studies show that heating the dermis over 115°F for over 3 minutes allows the body to create heat-shock proteins, which encourage collagen production.

This therapy can also help fight sun damage. Luckily, it’s one of the light therapies included in this EMS/RF skin care device.

Treat sun damage, wounds, and more with LED light therapy

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device also uses LED light therapy. And if you want to know what that is, it’s a noninvasive skin care treatment for skin problems like acne and scars.

The procedure uses various wavelengths of light—including blue and red—to bolster the skin’s healing processes and support the skin’s natural healing processes.

For example, blue light may destroy a bacteria that aggregates acne since it’s known to cause inflammation. Meanwhile, red LED light could improve the appearance of scars and aging.

Stimulate facial muscles with EMS therapy

Has the skin around your neck started to sag? According to Lubrity, its device also uses EMS, or Electrical Muscle Stimulation, to send small electrical pulses to nerves that supply a muscle.

Contact with the electrical pulses causes the muscle fibers to contract, thereby tightening and strengthening the skin above it. Medical News Today also cites a study that suggests that the therapy can reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and heal wounds.

Use this skin care device after your skincare regimen

Meanwhile, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device is easy to integrate into your daily skin care routine. Simply use it after you apply your favorite cleanser, moisturizer, and serum.

To use it, be sure that the conductive metal heads contact your skin and that your hand touches the metal strip on the device’s back.

Each session lasts 10 minutes, and you should use the device 3–4 times weekly.

Enjoy a wireless skin-firming device

Even better, you won’t have to worry about tangled wires with this device because it’s absolutely cordless. All you have to do is insert the product into the charging slot when the battery runs out.

And, of course, you won’t have any cords dragging over your skin during a session, which would be cumbersome as well as uncomfortable.

See results in just a few days

Unlike dermatological creams and serums that can take months to show results, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device can improve your skin in just a few days, according to the company website.

It does note, however, that you need to use it consistently for up to 8 weeks 3–4 times per week to get the desired results and continuously after that for long-term benefits.

Should you buy the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device?

If you suffer from acne, scars, or aging skin, the Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device can improve your skin’s appearance in the comfort of your home.

It combines proven light therapies—EMS, RF, and LED—to firm, lighten, and even the overall appearance of your skin. So if you want to look healthier and more youthful without facelifts or painful lasers, this device is a great choice.

The Lubrity EMS/RF skin care device costs just $40 on the official website. What at-home therapy devices do you use and love? Tell us about them in the comment section!