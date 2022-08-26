The best skin care tech gadgets with promising features

Want to feel confident about your skin? Check out these skin care tech gadgets. From LED light to percussion therapy, they have promising features.

Therabody Theraface PRO facial health device in use

Tech improves just about everything, including skin care. While skin issues like acne and fine lines can wreak havoc on your confidence, the solution might simple as shining an LED therapy device across your forehead. These and other skin care tech gadgets are suitable for home use and actually deliver results.

For starters, you can enjoy professional-quality LED light therapy from the reVive Lux Sonqué & Soniqué Mini skin care devices. Using red and blue light therapy, these gadgets ease acne and firm aging skin.

And you can target unwanted skin pigmentation, improve elasticity, and more with the Skin Inc Trililight Body Sculpt Fit. Its heat mode actually simulates a hot-stone massage.

Overhaul how you feel about your looks with these promising skin care gadgets.

1. The reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini skin care devices ease symptoms of acne and minimize signs of aging with LED light therapy.

reVive Lux Soniqué and Soniqué Mini YouTube video

Elevate your skin care routine with the reVive Lux Soniqué & Soniqué Mini skin care devices. Both gadgets use acne-fighting blue light, and antiaging red light to improve your skin’s health and appearance in a non-invasive way.

These gadgets start at $99 on the official website.

2. The Therabody Theraface PRO facial health device combines 8 facial treatments in one device, clearing your skin and relaxing the jaw area.

Therabody Theraface PRO in use

Want to look healthier and more well rested? The Therabody Theraface PRO facial health device has features that can help. Among many features, we love the blemish-reducing LED lighting and the jaw-relieving percussion therapy.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The Mirabella Beauty Radiance Project Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask gives you a spa-like experience with its medical-grade LEDs.

Mirabella Beauty Radiance Project Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask

Want improved skin in just 4 weeks? Check out the Mirabella Beauty Radiance Project Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask. Medical-grade LEDs treat your skin with 7 light therapies, providing benefits like breakout reduction, collagen promotion, inflammation reduction, etc., making it one of the best skin care tech gadgets out there.

Get it for $150 on the official website.

4. The RÉDUIT BOOST skin care device

RÉDUIT BOOST in a video

Beauty serums and lotions can be pricey. But you can get more out of every drop with the RÉDUIT BOOST skin care device. Its LED light therapy and vibrations help your skin better absorb active ingredients, ensuring you get great results.

Get it for $169.15 on the official website.

5. The NuFACE Mini facial toning device improves your facial contour and minimizes lines without any invasive treatments or procedures.

NuFACE Mini on a person’s neck

Get a fresher, more youthful look without painful treatments or surgery with the NuFACE Mini facial toning device. In just 5 minutes, its non-invasive facelifts tighten your neck, jawline, forehead, and more.

Get it for $209 on the official website.

6. The Skin Inc Trilight Body Sculpt Fit skin-firming gadget offers 4 skin treatments in one device. Impressively, the Heat Mode simulates a hot-stone massage.

Skin Inc Trilight Body Sculpt Fit in use

Beauty gadgets don’t always relieve stress, but the Skin Inc Trilight Body Sculpt Fit skin-firming gadget does. In addition to providing green, red, and blue LED light therapies, it heats up to 108°F and massages sore, tense muscles, making it one of the best skin care tech gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $295 on the official website.

7. The KetchBeauty V4.1 Multifunction IPL handset lets you permanently remove hair and age spots from the comfort of your own home.

KetchBeauty V4.1 Multifunction IPL handset front view

Running to the salon or laser light center for hair removal and skin treatments is a hassle and gets expensive. Luckily, the KetchBeauty V4.1 Multifunction IPL handset can permanently remove hair and age spots at home affordibly. It even eliminates acne-causing bacteria.

Get it for $320 on the official website.

8. The Banisher 2.0 acne scar remover promotes your skin’s collagen through microinjury, healing typically permanent acne scars.

Banisher 2.0 in use

Do you suffer from acne scars and blemishes? The Banisher 2.0 acne scar remover can deal with them. It delivers controlled microinjury to support your skin’s collagen, minimizing the look of scarring and blemishes.

Get it for $69 on the official website.

9. The SolaWave Wand rechargeable skincare tool‘s 4-in-1 functionality offers red light therapy, microcurrents, and therapeutic warmth for radiant skin.

SolaWave Wand on a face

Show off a smoother, healthier complexion with the SolaWave Wand rechargeable skincare tool. It delivers non-invasive skincare treatments to the skin and improves areas like the upper lip, forehead, cheeks, and undereye area. It’s one of the best skin care tech gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

10. The Nebulyft R1 multipolar RF antiaging device tightens your skin, erases eye bags, smooths wrinkles, and minimizes acne marks.

Nebulyft R1 in white

Just a 10-minute at-home treatment from the Nebulyft R1 multipolar RF antiaging device is all it takes to improve your appearance and deal with signs of aging and acne. It relies on 5 levels of multipolar radiofrequency to naturally stimulate collagen production.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

Get the skin of your dreams when you add any of these high-tech skin care gadgets to your daily routine. Do you use any skin care gadgets that you’re crazy about? Tell us about them in the comment section.

