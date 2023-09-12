Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

Apple's Wonderlust event today showed us new releases in the iPhone and Apple Watch categories. Here's a quick look at everything that was announced.

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more
Apple Wonderlust: iPhone 15 Pro, Watch Series 9 & More

We’re following the Apple September event. Everyone who follows Apple know that this one’s all about the—you did not hear it!—new iPhone 15.

The event began at the Apple Park with Tim Cook and showed us glamorous Apple Watch upgrade with Series 9 and the awesome double tap feature. Next up were the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the Dynamic Island. But what truly stole the show was the iPhone 15 Pro in titanium. Could we have asked for more?

What truly stood out was the brand’s effort to make its new range of products carbon neutral. And yet they look so stylish!

We already adore the brand new iPhone 15 Pro in titanium and can’t wait to see it in person. Until then, here’s a quick look at everything that was announced today. When it’s Apple, we’re bound to enjoy our experience, aren’t we?

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple’s own chip comes to an Apple Watch. How cool is that? Additionally, this is Apple’s first-ever carbon neutral product.

Apple Watch Series 9 in action

It comes with the usual features, such as sleep tracking and car crash detection. Below are some more updates.

  • S9 chip: In fact, it’s the most powerful chip in an Apple Watch yet. It comes with a 30% faster GPU, a 4-quad neutral engine, and so much more.
  • Neural engine: Thanks to the new neural engine, this Apple Watch has an 18-hour battery life. Moreover, Apple Watch has forever been the easiest and quickest way to use Siri. The neural engine had to improve so even the most common requests are not delayed with on-device answers.
  • Siri + Health: Furthermore, access your health data with Siri and log the data to make tracking health metrics as easy as can be.
Apple Watch Series 9 in action
  • Improved interactions: You can also use it to interact with nearby objects, payment terminals, locks, etc.
  • NameDrop on watchOS 10: Sharing contacts with your Apple Watch just got easier.
  • Ultra-wide-band chip: Now you can ping your iPhone with even more precision using haptic and audible feedback. Furthermore, it makes Apple Watch + HomePod integration more seamless.
  • Edge-to-edge display: This watch comes with an edge-to-edge always-on Retina display. In fact, it achieves up to 2,000 nits brightness—double the brightness of Series 8—and goes down to just 1 nit.
  • Double Tap: Just tap your index finger and thumb twice to do things on your watch, such as making calls or even stopping a timer and alarm.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available in aluminum in pink, starlight, silver, midnight, and PRODUCT (RED), and the stainless steel versions will be available in gold, silver, and graphite.

Apple’s Going Green

All Apple Watch manufacturing is powered by clean electricity. The packaging is 100% fiber-based, and shipping modes will be low-carbon.

Apple going carbon neutral

FineWoven Material

Apple will use post-consumer-recycled content along with a magnetic link with a subtle luster that looks modern on the buckle. Apple also collaborated with Hermes and came up with four new styles in rich colors that are sustainable.

Even the Nike bands come with colorful flakes and sport loops to add fun to your Watch looks. Most importantly, there’s also a Watch Face complementing the eco-friendly straps.

The pricing for the Apple Watch Series 9 starts from $399.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The extreme Apple Watch Ultra 2 series comes with the S9 SiP chip and also enables the use of double tap. You can even use the on-device Siri for no-connectivity situations along with the ultra-wide-band chip.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 watch bands
  • Super brightness: The brightness of the smartwatch goes up to 3,000 nits. It’s the brightest display ever on an Apple Watch.
  • New watch face: A new watch face complements the modular Ultra design, which is customized to provide the most information at a glance.
  • Night mode: There’s also a night mode to blend with the ambient sensor.
  • Activity features: The watchOS 10 system takes cycling to the next level.
  • Extreme design: This watch is designed for extremes, from the lowest valleys to the highest peaks—including underwater.
  • Long battery life: It comes with a 36-hour battery life, which extends to 72 hours in low-power mode.
  • Recycled materials: The all-virgin titanium design is 95% recycled.
  • Variety of bands: Enjoy the Trail Loop, the Alpine Loop, and the Ocean Band as usual. These come in a range of beautiful colors to make your experience even better.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 in action

Pricing for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $799. Order now, and it will be available from September 22.

The brand threw out that even the SE is carbon neutral when paired with a sport loop. It starts at $249.

Fact: By 2030, all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact.

iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Plus

The new iPhone 15 series comes with the Dynamic Island that fluidly expands and adapts to your live activities.

The Super Retina XDR display uses OLED technology. It also supports Dolby Vision. Additionally, 1,600 nits of brightness gives you crisp HDR photos and videos. The peak outdoor brightness goes up to 2,000 nits.

The series comes in 2 sizes: the iPhone 15 is 6.1″ and the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7″. The larger display is perfect for larger texts.

iPhone 15 lineup and colors

The contoured edge gives you a great feel along with durable-color infused glass. Even the nano-crystalline particles complement the textured matte finish.

  • The phones come in 5 stunning colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.
  • The Ceramic Shield is tougher than any other smartphone, Apple says.
  • The enclosure uses 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled copper in the logic board and MagSafe.
  • The 48 MP main camera is perfect for shooting sharp photos and videos.
iPhone 15 front and back layout

The next-generation portraits come with richer colors with machine learning. It does the job automatically instead of you switching to it manually.

  • The A16 bionic chip has a custom image signal processor and can handle every complex process with ease.
  • The phone comes with an all-day battery life to take you through your day with ease.
  • Powerful wired and wireless connectivity features: The cutting-edge ultra-wide-band chip can communicate with other iPhones 3x farther away.
  • The voice Isolation feature can help you filter out background noise as and when required.
  • Emergency SOS via satellite: The roadside assistance via satellite will help you sail through those difficult road trips.
  • The USB-C comes to iPhone 15 for charging, transferring data, and connecting with audio devices. Even the AirPods will have USB-C to make the process seamless.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799, and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 with carrier activation.

iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

This Apple Silicon–powered iPhone series has a Titanium design that makes them the lightest Pro models ever. They have contoured edges with the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro model in action
  • They use the toughest glass base materials in the industry including the Ceramic Shield on the front.
  • The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 6.1″ screen while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7″ display.
  • The enclosure of this iPhone is Grade 5 Titanium for the balance of strength and mobility. Did you know it’s the same alloy used in the Mars Rover?
  • These iPhones come in 4 gorgeous titanium finishes: black, white, blue, and natural.
  • The internal chassis architecture will make the iPhone more repairable.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Lineup
  • Customizable Action Button: It replaces the Ring Silent Button, but it can do more than just toggle between Active and Silent profiles because it is customizable.
  • Dynamic Island does add more to the experience, along with ProMotion and the always-on display.
  • StandBy: This feature will allow you to make your iPhone work as a display when not in use.
  • A17 Pro: This 3-nanometer chip improves the performance and definitely gives you design improvements.
  • Spatial video creation in the iPhone 15 Pro model will allow you to relive the same moments with Apple Vision Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

More Apple and Mac Updates

  • The new Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Air were the last transitions to the Apple Silicon chip—and their response has been great so far.
  • Apple Vision Pro: Apple’s first XR headset blends digital content with the physical world. Quite naturally, the excitement around this has also been amazing so far. Shipping is likely to happen early next year.
  • iCloud+ will offer 6 TB and 12 TB options to enhance your storage capacity.
  • The current iPhone lineup for 2023 starts with the iPhone SE at the lowest price point.

With that said, we are done with today’s Apple announcements. We’re super happy with the titanium iPhone 15 Pro and the carbon neutral designs. What did you like from the event so far? Share with us in the comments below.

