Apple Far Out event highlights: iPhone 14 with Crash Detection, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra & more

Did you keep up with Apple’s new releases today? If not, we’ve got you covered! From the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro to the iPhone 14, every product you need to know—and be prepared to buy—is in today's blog.

The best of the Apple Far Out event

Apple’s September event was packed with a lot of product launches, the most anticipated one being the iPhone 14. Today’s event was also special because it was the first in-person Apple event at the Cupertino headquarters post-pandemic.

Tim Cook began the event with an update on the product releases to come. And we were stoked to see new versions of the 3 most-used on-the-go gadgets from Apple: iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Let’s take a look at everything Apple announced at the Far Out event today, starting with the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 at a glance

The new Series 8 comes with an always-on display that includes detailed watch faces such as Lunar, Astronomy, and more. The design is durable, swimproof, crackproof, and dust-proof.

Like all Apple Watch series so far, this one is also designed with health, safety, and connectivity as its focus. The primary new feature is the temperature sensor for enhanced cycle tracking for women.

Apple Watch Series 8 product in focus

Women’s Health Features

The new cycle tracking features help women detect ovulation with privacy. The watch comes with 1 temperature sensor just above the skin as well as 1 under the display for accurate tracking.

It can easily detect small temperature changes and also the biphasic shift. As a result, retrospective ovulation estimates help women with family planning.

Privacy Updates

With 2-factor authentication and a passcode, Apple encrypts your data end to end. You also have granular control of your data and can easily keep data sharing under control.

Safety Focus

The previous Apple Watch series already includes fall detection and emergency SOS. However, the Series 8 comes with another important feature: Crash Detection.

It can detect if you are in a severe car crash and can notify your emergency contacts and services instantly. In fact, 2 motion sensors—a 3-axis gyroscope and an accelerometer—let it detect extreme impacts with precision. This processes data only in the event of a passenger vehicle, car, or truck crash.

Apple Watch Series 8 features

Other Updates

The Series 8 also comes with all-day battery life and a low-power mode. The latter gives you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge and is available on Series 4 and above, running watchOS 9.

Now, its cell service now supports international roaming by pairing with your phone’s roaming plan. And it comes in 4 colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red.

Furthermore, choose from 3 stainless steel finishes: Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Then select a new Nike or Hermes band, and use new Nike faces.

The new Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. Along with your purchase, you will get 3 months of Fitness+ free. You can order it today, and it will be available starting on Sept 16th.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen at a glance

The new Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen comes in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight color options. Impressively, its new production process reduces its carbon footprint by 80%.

Moreover, this new SE model has everything from activity tracking to a swimproof design and emergency SOS to fall protection. In fact, it also includes the new Series 8 feature: Crash Detection.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen design

Its display is 30% larger than Series 3, and it’s great for families—especially those with kids thanks to Family Setup features.

The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular. You can order it today, and it will be available starting on Sept 16th.

Apple Watch Ultra at a glance

The new Apple Watch Ultra comes with an aerospace-grade titanium case. It also includes a flat sapphire front crystal to avoid edge impacts.

This watch includes the biggest, brightest display ever built on an Apple Watch to withstand harsh weather. And its action button is in high contrast in International Orange for quick controls.

The rotating dial and the side button work even while you’re wearing gloves. Additionally, it has 3 microphones to enhance voice clarity even in windy conditions.

To make connectivity stronger, cellular is built in every Apple Watch Ultra. Plus, this watch has the biggest battery life in an Apple Watch: 36 hours on a single charge. You can even get up to 60 hours in low power mode.

The watch comes with a technical face: Wayfinder. This includes a compass in the dial and can be customized based on your geographical conditions (mountain, water, snow, etc.).

Apple Watch Ultra in harsh weather conditions

You can also rotate the dial to make the design turn red for better visibility. In fact, this watch is entirely designed for someone who loves outdoor adventures, watersports, mountaineering, and more.

There are also 3 bands to suit your needs. These include the Alpine loop, Ocean band, and the Trail loop. The latter is the most lightweight with increased elasticity.

The Watch has a multiband GPS using the L5 frequency. And, with the addition of the Action Button, it lets you instantly transition between sports for triathlons. There’s also a new feature that can detect when you arrive at a track, coming later this year.

There’s also a mode that turns on automatically in the background when you go off-grid. You can also turn on the 80 db siren for emergencies.

Ultra is designed for watersports and is great for recreational scuba divers. The new Oceanic Plus app for Apple Watch Ultra can actually turn it into a dive computer.

The Apple Watch Ultra starts at $799 and will be available on Sept 23rd. It comes with your choice of 3 bands.

The new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen have the H2 chip, a low-distortion audio driver, and a custom amplifier for detailed clarity across a wider range of sound frequencies.

These AirPods have personalized spatial audio and a TrueDepth camera to create a personal profile for spatial audio. They deliver an immersive listening experience by precisely spacing sounds just for you.

Active noise cancelation uses advanced computational audio previously unable to run on a device of this size. Then, there’s also the in-ear fit for passive noise reduction and comfortability.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip

The adaptive transparency mode dynamically reduces the volume of harsh environmental noise. And the touch control adds a capacitive sensing layer to make controlling your AirPods Pro even easier on the go.

They come with 6 hours of listening time, which is 33% more than before. With the charging case, it can give you up to 30 hours.

With the new AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, misplacing your charging case won’t be a problem. That’s because they have U1 tech for precision Find My location.

You can also use Magsafe chargers to charge your case. And, to help the environment, Apple can recycle your old AirPods—just go to a store or mail them in.

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen start at $249. You can order them on Sept 9, and they will be available on Sept 23rd. There are also options to engrave the case with Memoji.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus at a glance

The iPhone 14 has a screen size of 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 14 Plus has a screen size of 6.7 inches. Both phones have an OLED display that offers up to 1,200 nits brightness and includes Dolby Vision.

These phones are available in 5 colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red. And their ceramic shield is tougher than any smartphone glass.

The phones also come with water and dust resistance, and they have all-day battery life. Then, the Plus model delivers the best battery life in an iPhone.

The 5-core GPU is 18% faster and offers smoother graphics for complex gaming. To top it off, they have a 6-core CPU and a 16-core neural engine on the iconic A15 bionic chip.

The upgraded camera system has a custom image signal processor, and the phones have a 12 MP main camera with a larger sensor. They also have a faster aperture for better motion freezing.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in focus

There’s also a 49% improvement in low light capture, and the night mode exposure is twice as fast. Then, their front lens has a 12 MP TrueDepth camera and 38% improvement in low light.

The autofocus for the front camera is a hybrid system for focusing faster even in low light. And the Photonic engine is the enhanced image pipeline to dramatically improve low-light photos.

The videography features include action mode, which uses full sensors to capture shots when you are in the middle of the action. You can shoot without carrying extra accessories such as a gimbal.

Upgraded Connectivity

They have 5G for super fast downloads and streaming. With 250 carriers worldwide, eSIM cellular technology improvements let you quickly transfer cellular plans without physical SIMs, and it’s also more secure. You can do the transfer even without a Wi-Fi connection. Finally, US models won’t have the SIM tray.

Critical Safety Features

They have Crash Detection, a high dynamic range gyroscope, an accelerometer, and emergency SOS via satellite. There’s no bulky antennae required. Easily point your phone up for satellite detection.

With fewer messages to write and send, you can get help faster. You can also use this feature to share your location even if you are not in an emergency. It launches in November in the US and Canada.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and will be available on September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 and will be available on October 7. You can order both on September 9.

iPhone 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max at a glance

The new iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max come in surgical-grade stainless steel. They are available in 4 colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. The phones include a TrueDepth camera and have a proximity sensor behind the display.

Dynamic Island

This is the most innovative feature of this iPhone, making notifications more personalized without getting in your way. The movable notch makes you enter a whole new world of notifications.

Pro Display

It has thinner borders and more active area with a bright 2,000 nits. And videos and movies in HDR will look great.

Always-On Display

This will keep essential information always within reach. You can also dim wallpaper images without losing skin tones.

iPhone 14 Pro series in 4 colors

The phones boast the A16 Bionic chip. This chip focuses on 3 important areas: power efficiency, display, and camera. The chip comes with a 4-nanometer process and nearly 16 billion transistors.

There’s also the 6-core CPU and 2 high-performance cores that use 20% less power. The 4 efficiency cores use a third of the power of competitor chips.

They have an entirely new display engine that enables a 1 Hz refresh, an always-on display, and a smooth Dynamic Island. Plus, the phones come with the most powerful pro camera system ever.

There’s the 48 MP camera with a quad-pixel sensor, which is 65% larger than the 13 Pro. There’s also the 24 mm focal length to shoot great landscapes and group portraits. The quad-pixel sensor enables different sensor modes for different photos.

The new ultrawide camera comes with 1.4-micron pixels. There’s also about 3 times the improvement in low light and better macro. And a completely redesigned adaptive flash reacts to the focal length of the photos. The Cinematic mode can now do 4K/30fps and 4K/24fps.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099. Both phones come with storage of up to 1 TB. Preorders begin on September 9, and the phones will be available on September 13.

With that said, we have come to the end of another exciting Apple event. So which product are you looking forward to buying this fall? Share with us in the comments below.