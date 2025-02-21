9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

What’s next for Apple in 2025? Expect major updates, new releases, and some unexpected twists throughout the year.

Apple devices / Image Credit: Peter bo, Unsplash

Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m thrilled there’s more to look forward to. I’m especially pumped because Apple’s stepping into a brand-new device category. And guess what? There are plenty of more new Apple products coming in 2025.

Below, I’ve rounded up the latest rumors on what’s ahead. If you’re like me and love staying up-to-date with Apple gear, stick around—this ride’s getting wild!

1st half of 2025

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 16e, is officially available for pre-order. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The company is gearing up for a big year in 2025, with plans to launch an entire lineup of new products. Oh, and spring is almost here to bring the thaw.

1. M4 Macbook Air rumors

M3 MacBook Air looks virtually identical to M2… and M4? / Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

Apple’s next big launch will focus on 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, according to Mark Gurman. These laptops—codenamed J713 and J715—are already in production overseas and will pack the M4 chip, the same one powering the latest MacBook Pro and iMac.

Speaking of design, the M2 Air ditched the classic wedge shape back in 2022 for a slimmer build and larger screen. The upcoming M4 models will keep that modern look but swap in the new chip for a performance boost. Expect the same 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes, flat MacBook Pro-style body, Force Touch trackpad, and notched display.

As for the M4 lineup, Apple’s planning at least 3 main chip variations and aims to refresh all Macs with them. While they’re cooking up M4 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips, the Air will probably stick with the base M4.

Apple last updated the MacBook Air with the M3 chip in March 2024 and had earlier launched the 15-inch M2 model in June 2023. Gurman, citing insider info, claims the M4 MacBook Air will arrive after a December software update. Look for the new models to hit shelves “between January and March” in 2025.

I think Apple wants to get the M4 MacBook Air to market quickly, especially since the M4 debuted in the iPad Pro last May. I find it a little odd that the iPad got it first—shouldn’t Macs lead the way for new chips?

2. 11th-gen iPad rumors

Apple iPad (10th generation) / Image Credit: Ajay Pal, Amazon



Once Apple wraps up the MacBook Air launch, it will shift its focus to iOS devices this spring. Including a budget-friendly iPad.

The upcoming entry-level iPads (codenamed J481 and J482) will boast faster processors and Apple Intelligence. That’s awesome for me since I’ve been tinkering with the AI playground lately. It’s wild how spot-on the images I’ve created are, and Siri’s way better at catching my drift now.

Right now, the base models pack the A14 chip and 4 GB of RAM. I expect these new Apple products coming in early 2025 to jump to the A17 Pro chip (like the iPad mini) and double the RAM to 8 GB. Hitting that 8 GB mark is key for keeping up with Apple’s shiny AI platform.

Gurman says the 11th generation iPad will launch “around the same time as the new iPhone SE and iPad Air in the spring.” The iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16e, if you prefer) came out on February 19, 2025. That means the new budget-friendly iPad should arrive soon.

3. 7th-gen iPad Air rumors

Current iPad Air starts from $599

Apple’s next iPad Air models—codenamed J607, J608, J637, and J638—are leaning more on internal upgrades than a fresh look. Earlier this year, Gurman hinted these 2025 tablets could jump to the M4 chip (they currently run on the M2), putting them closer to the iPad Pro’s power. That would shrink the performance gap between the Air and Pro. Speaking of Gurman, if you follow soccer, think of him as the tech world’s Fabrizio Romano—his leaks are almost always on point. But here’s where it gets tricky. Another trusted source is saying something different.

Evan Blass dug up official details about Apple’s upcoming gear, including names, screen sizes, and chips. According to his findings, the new iPad Air will stick with the M3 processor instead of moving to the M4. That means if you want Apple’s newest silicon, the Pro model stays the go-to pick.

Otherwise, expect the Air to keep offering 11-inch and 13-inch options, just like the current version.

Multiple rumors and reports suggest Apple might launch the 7th generation iPad Air this spring. Looking at releases, I’d make an educated guess that it will arrive in March. The Cupertino giant might want to roll it out before March 28, when its second financial quarter ends. This would set clear expectations for analysts and investors while also giving sales a timely boost.

4. iPad Air Magic Keyboard rumors

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air will get some features from the latest iPad Pro model. I love that! The function row at the top is super useful—finally, an escape button, so I don’t have to mess with modifier keys. Plus, the aluminum palm rests will make it feel more premium, which I always appreciate.

The lower-cost Magic Keyboard might show up around the same time as the latest iPad Air. I’m guessing we’ll see them hit the shelves by April at the very latest.

5. M4 Mac Studio rumors

Apple Mac Studio

Apple’s also planning to give the Mac Studio a refresh in the first half of the year. That should help tidy up the Mac lineup a bit. They just gave the Mac mini an M4 Pro chip, which in some cases outpaces the Mac Studio’s older M2 Ultra chip. Now, Apple needs to catch up by boosting the high-end Studio with faster M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips.

That said, the Mac Studio is meant for niche workstation needs. Don’t expect it to get updates as often as other Apple gear. Wouldn’t surprise me if they only rolled out an Ultra version this time, skipping a standard Studio model. But honestly, I think they’ll keep both options around.

M4 Mac Studio rumors

Mac Studio will get its M4 update in mid-2025. The launch could happen at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which Apple usually holds in early June. We’ll probably see the same hybrid format, combining remote and in-person attendance.

2nd half of 2025

Did you know that Apple’s entering a whole new product category? It looks like the smart home market might heat up with some major competition soon!

6. Apple smart home display

Display-equipped HomePod has been delayed few times / Image Credit: 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo), Medium

Apple’s getting ready to launch a wall-mounted display. It can control smart home gadgets, manage video calls, and use AI for app navigation.

The wall tablet sports a 6-inch screen, shaped like a square iPad. Imagine 2 iPhones side by side, with a chunky bezel. Up front, there’s a camera, plus built-in speakers and a rechargeable battery. Apple supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo speculates it might tie into the HomePod ecosystem, but that’s still a guess.

Amazon Echo Show 21

CEO Tim Cook has made this project a priority, pushing for its release after more than 3 years of development. Apple wants it to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Hub, as well as Google’s Nest Hub.

Funny enough, I once had an old iPad mounted in my kitchen, running an app that showed crypto market trends, soccer updates, and more. Honestly, it worked like a charm. Though discontinued, you can recreate this setup today using home screen widgets. My desk iPad does exactly that (even with a Gadget Flow widget). Yes, Apple’s upcoming device sounds neat. But if you’ve got an old iPad collecting dust, why not DIY something similar already?

Earlier, Gurman revealed Apple’s plan to introduce its smart home hub as early as March, but he now says the wait might be longer. The device runs on a new operating system called Pebble, which ties into iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. Because of that, the hardware might not be ready to launch right away.

Apple has already pushed back production of its smart home hub (HomePod 3, if you go by what Ming-Chi Kuo says) a few times. First, it was supposed to launch in 2024, then early 2025, and now it’s looking more like late summer or early fall 2025.

Kuo expects Apple to ship around 500,000 units in the second half of 2025. And if folks really like it, that number could climb to a million per year.

7. iOS 19 rumors

Apple Intelligence Siri logo in iOS 18

iOS 18 may feel fresh, but iOS 19 is already on the horizon—just five months away. Before its release, Apple will roll out key updates for iOS 18, including iOS 18.4, which brings new Apple Intelligence features.

With iOS 18, Apple leaned hard into Apple Intelligence. iOS 19 will push that even further. Rumor has it 2025 and 2026 will focus heavily on making Apple’s virtual assistant Siri smarter and more capable. This upgrade could help it compete with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Siri has come a long way, but it still lags behind. Seeing what’s next is going to be interesting!

Apple’s showing off iOS 19 at WWDC in June 2025. Right after the event, developers will get to test it out. Later in the summer, everyone can try the public beta. Once testing’s done, iOS 19 officially drops in September.

8. iPhone 17 rumors

Apple is gearing up for late 2025 with its usual splashy launches—new iPhones and Apple Watches. Let’s start with the iPhones.

Regular leaker Digital Chat Station claims this year’s iPhone designs will see a major overhaul. The rumored iPhone 17 Air might feature a “horizontal, bar-shaped” rear design—think a sleek, stretched camera strip. Meanwhile, the Pro models could introduce a “large horizontal matrix design.”

Last week, Jon Prosser shared a render of the “iPhone 17 Pro.” Its 3 rear cameras retain the classic triangular layout but are housed in a bold new rectangular bar that stretches edge to edge across the back.

The ultra-slim “iPhone 17 Air” is also expected to sport that horizontal camera bar. It’ll be about 0.08 inches thinner than current iPhones and could feature Apple’s first in-house modem (code-named Sinope). It might not top the sales charts, but I see it becoming the buzziest launch this fall. The “Air” brand still carries weight—just look at the MacBook Air’s legendary reputation. Everyone I know with a MacBook Air loves it for its speed and style.

Do you like iPhone 17 Air design? / Image Credit: @zellzoi, X

Apple sticks to a predictable schedule for iPhone launches. Every numbered iPhone for over a decade has debuted in September, except for the iPhone 12, which was delayed by a month due to COVID-19. That means the iPhone 17 series will almost certainly arrive in the first 2 weeks of September 2025.

9. Apple Watch 11 rumors

Apple Watch Series 10 features high water resistance

Ah, here we are at the last product series! The SE model is getting a fresh design, but the Series 11 and Ultra 3 will likely stay the same. Apple already made the Watch 10 bigger and slimmer in 2024, so a major redesign in 2025 doesn’t seem likely.

The real excitement is in the new features. The Ultra 3 will hook you up with satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap access. Oh, and both the Ultra and Series models might soon help you keep tabs on high blood pressure. Neat, right?

Looks like the Apple Watch Series 11 will debut in September 2025. If Apple keeps up its usual routine, the gadgets should arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The timing is perfect—but also dangerous. Holiday shopping always tempts me, especially with all the cute decorations. I love this season, but every year, I end up exhausted, stressed, and broke… and now there’s another gadget to add to the list!

Bottom line

What hooks me most isn’t just the new Apple products coming this year—it’s seeing how Apple’s rhythm reshapes the whole tech vibe. Will rivals scramble? Will my wallet survive? Either way, I’m tuning in. Change keeps things spicy, and 2025’s lineup feels like the start of a wild new era. Let’s see where this ride goes!