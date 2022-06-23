Which car gadgets should you buy this year?

Want to update your car with the latest tech and road safety features? Then check out today's Digest. It highlights the best car gadgets to buy this year.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W in use

You like keeping your car up to date with the latest tech and safety features. So, of course, you’re wondering which car gadgets you should buy this year. Well, from MagSafe phone chargers to devices that alert you about your car’s health, the best car gadgets to buy in 2022 have a range of cool features.

Specifically, we like the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount. It delivers a powerful 15-watt charge to newer iPhones and holds them at a driver-friendly angle.

Then, the Jabra Drive keeps your calls hands free and crystal clear. Its noise-cancellation tech blocks out road noise, and you can also use it for GPS navigation.

Ensure your car has the best safety and convenience features in 2022 with the gadgets below.

1. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W charges your iPhone 13 and holds it at a driving-friendly level.

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Charger in a car

If you have an iPhone 13 or 12, your car might not have a wireless phone charger quite yet. And that’s where the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W comes in. It delivers 10 watts of wireless power to your iPhone and attaches to your vehicle’s air vent.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

2. The Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier makes the air in your car healthier to breathe thanks to its effective 3-stage HEPA filter.

Which car gadgets and accessories should you buy this year?
Scosche FrescheAir in a cup holder

You know the air in your car isn’t the cleanest. But you can fix that with the Scosche FrescheAir portable air purifier. It’s small enough to fit in your cup holder and collects 99.95% of small particles from the air.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

3. The OtoZen driving assistant adds smarts like audio alerts, Alexa access, and emergency assistance to your car, making it safer.

OtoZen product video

Your vehicle can have smarts, even if it’s not the latest model, when you install the OtoZen driving assistant. It delivers safety tech like Alexa access, audio alerts, emergency assistance, and more, making it one of the best car gadgets to buy in 2022.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

4. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger snaps to your new iPhone and keeps it at a comfortable level while you drive.

mophie snap wireless-vent mount MagSafe Car Charger
mophie snap+ wireless vent mount in a vehicle vent

Make wireless charging in your car effortless with the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger. It delivers 15W of power to your newer iPhones and works with any Qi-enabled smartphone.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

5. The Vantrue N4 3-channel dash cam keeps an eye on you and your vehicle at all times with helpful night vision and 3 practical cameras.

Vantrue N4 product video

Record what really happens during a traffic incident with the Vantrue N4 3-channel dash cam. Its 3 cameras work simultaneously around your vehicle and capture detailed footage. That way, you might be able to prove your innocence to insurance companies during a fender bender.

Get it for $259.99 on the official website.

6. The Jabra Drive in-car speaker clarifies your in-car phone conversations with noise-cancellation tech that blocks out traffic sounds.

Jabra Drive
Jabra Drive in use

Tired of having to repeat yourself during in-car phone conversations? The Jabra Drive in-car speaker makes them clearer thanks to its noise-cancellation technology. It even streams music and plays GPS navigation and is one of the best car gadgets to buy in 2022.

Get it for $41.66 on Amazon.

7. The Vivint Car Guard gives you peace of mind about your car with its built-in car diagnostics, vehicle tracking, and other useful features.

Which car gadgets and accessories should you buy this year?
Vivint Car Guard in a person’s hand

Wouldn’t it be great if your car could communicate with you? Well, it’s possible when you add the Vivint Car Guard. Its integrated car diagnostics alert you about your car’s health and status. It even shares your car’s location and lets you know if it detects something unusual, like a bump.

This product’s price is available on request via the official website.

8. The ZipCharge Go portable EV charger gives you an extra 20–40 miles of range in just 30–40 minutes, letting you charge anywhere.

Which car gadgets and accessories should you buy this year?
ZipCharge Go and an EV

Charge your electric vehicle pretty much anywhere with the ZipCharge Go portable EV charger. Suitcase size, this gadget gives your EV an extra 20–40 miles of range in just 30–40 minutes. Just charge it in any plug socket.

This gadget will open for preorders in 2022 on the official website.

9. The Spiegel Wireless Car Charger has a stylish, minimalist design and rotates 360 degrees, allowing you and your codriver flexible views.

Which car gadgets and accessories should you buy this year?
Spiegel Wireless Car Charger in a car

Looking for a wireless charger that can withstand a bumpy road? Check out the Spiegel Wireless Car Charger. It mounts using strong 3M tape and rotates 360° for viewing at any angle, making it one of the best car gadgets to buy in 2022.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

10. The mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor has everything you could need during a road emergency, including a jumpstarter.

mophie Powerstation Go Rugged W Air Compressor
mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor outdoors

Resuscitate your vehicle and get back on your way with the mophie powerstation go rugged w/ air compressor. It combines a universal air compressor, 55,500 mWh battery for jump starting, jump cables, and 2 USB-A ports.

Get it for $159.95 on Amazon.

The best car gadgets to buy in 2022 make your journey safer and more convenient than ever. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments!

