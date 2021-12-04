15 Last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays

Haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet? Don't worry, there's still time—and items in stock—on today's roundup of last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays.

Razer products – holiday collection

Maybe work swamped you in November, or your social calendar got out of control? Whatever happened, the first week of December is almost over, so if you haven’t started yet, now’s the time to start buying some last-minute gadget gifts.

We know you’re scrambling. So we’ve made sure to include unique, beautifully designed products that a range of recipients will love. Is your work buddy into coffee? Check out the microfine sieve from Fellow below.

Or maybe that special person in your life is all about health and wellness? Gift them a Lyric massage gun for therapeutic routines.

There’s still time to get a great gift for everyone on your list. Just check out the items below.

1. The Twinkly Flex smart LED tube adds colorful, unique light designs to your giftee’s walls. It creates a one-of-a-kind decorative element.

Twinkly Flex on a wall

Got a design maven in your life? Gift them the Twinkly Flex smart LED tube. It has its own app and works with voice assistants.

Get it for $94.99 on Amazon.

2. The NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen magnifies your loved one’s Apple Watch display for easier nighttime watch checking.

NightWatch on a nightstand

Give someone you love a larger Apple Watch display on their nightstand with the NightWatch Apple Watch touchscreen. It works with the Apple Watch NightStand mode and holds the Apple Watch charger.

Get it for $84.99 on the official website.

3. The IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK picture frame Wi-Fi speaker hangs on the wall or stands on the floor. It provides functional art.

IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK on a wall

The IKEA x Sonos Symfonisk picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker is another of our favorite last-minute gadget gifts. It’s a picture frame and speaker in one device, saving your recipient valuable shelf space.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

4. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse boasts eye-catching color and high-speed transmission for seamless play.

Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition video

The gamer in your life will appreciate the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It’s a wireless mouse that acts like it’s wired, thanks to its seamless frequency switching.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

5. The Skyline desktop microphone

Skyline with a laptop

Gift your WFH professional the Skyline desktop microphone for improved audio and online calls. They’ll love the large mute button and speech enhancement functions.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Fellow Shimmy Coffee Sieve removes super small particles from your coffee lover’s brew, ensuring it never has any sludge.

Fellow Shimmy Coffee Sieve in use

The Fellow Shimmy Coffee Sieve is a great last-minute gadget gift for a coffee geek. Its etched stainless steel filter removes microfines smaller than 200 microns for a better cup of Joe.

Get the pair for $49 on the official website.

Sony SRS-NS7 on a person watching TV

The Sony SRS-NS7 wireless neckband speaker is a unique gift. It keeps your giftee connected to their music and phone while taking care of chores. It’s also quite comfortable.

Get it for $198 on Amazon.

8. The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II outdoors

Anyone would be happy to receive the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for Christmas. It comes in a palette of bright colors, weighs just 1.25 pounds, and has a 30-foot range.

Get it for $79 refurbished on eBay.

9. The Kin Moon Horizon Incense Burner has a tranquil design, adding calm to your loved one’s home or office. Plus, it burns incense.

Kin Moon Horizon Incense Burner on a table

Thanks to its beautiful design, the Kin Moon Horizon Incense Burner made our list of last-minute gadget gifts. The ring represents the moon fading into the horizon, and the gadget itself burns calming incense.

Get it for $88 on the official website.

10. The Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Mugs

Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Mugs in colors

Winter is the time for warm drinks. And the Fellow Joey Double Wall Ceramic Mugs have good heat retention. The copper bottom paired with the matte white or black upper results in a warm, modern design.

Get them for $35 on the official website.

11. The Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp looks like a classic kerosene lamp. Gift it to that person in you life who has a knack for decorating.

Gantri Kero in a living room

The Gantri Kero nostalgic table lamp adds ambient lighting in a decorative style to any room or outdoor space. A dimmer allows your giftee to adjust the brightness.

Get it for $198 on the official website.

12. The Lyric Therapeutic massager is easy to carry and has a stylish design. It provides therapeutic massages and wellness routines.

Lyric in a video

Athletes and non-athletes alike can ease sore muscles and promote their well being with the Lyric therapeutic massager. Its Wi-Fi connectivity keeps it updated.

Get it for $199.95 on the official website.

13. The Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch

Twelve South ActionBand on a person

The Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch is one of our favorite last-minute gadget gifts because its Lycra and cotton band prevent sweat buildup. The protective frame also protects against bumps.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

14. The Messermeister Adventure Chef cooking collection

Messermeister Adventure Chef with a man cooking

The Messermeister Adventure Chef cooking collection provides the tools your camping enthusiast needs for outdoor cooking. It includes a folding knife, filet knife, cutting board, and more—plus, it’s portable.

Get it for $129.95 on the official website.

15. The Rabbit Wine Tabletop Corkscrew standing wine opener is a wine gadget any connoisseur will love having at their dinner parties.

Rabbit Wine Tabletop Corkscrew with wine

Finally, the Rabbit Wine Tabletop Corkscrew standing wine opener weighs over six pounds and makes an elegant statement at any dinner party. It’s made of premium materials like brass and wood.

Get it for $175 on the official website.

Yes, December is going fast. But you still have time to get great presents when you go for any of these last-minute gadget gifts. Which ones are you adding to your list? Let us know in the comments.

