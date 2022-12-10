Holiday gift guide—the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro in use

The first week of December is over. There’s still time—but not much—to shop for Christmas. What should you buy your friends and family at this point? The best last-minute gadget gifts to buy before Christmas, of course!

TV and movie buffs with Apple TV will love the Apple TV 4K 2022. With the A15 bionic chip, it delivers fast performance and the best of Apple programming.

Then, any professional will appreciate the Seal Shield Cleanwipe Pro Waterproof Keyboard. It’s 100% washable, dishwasher safe, and waterproof—so your recipient’s keyboard can always be clean.

Treat your friends and family to great gifts at the last minute.

1. The Apple TV 4K 2022 gives your friends and family a cinematic experience with fast performance. Buy it starting at $129 on the official website.

Apple TV 4K 2022 in black

Bring cinematic TV to your friends and family when you give them the Apple TV 4K 2022. With Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, it offers blazing-fast performance for Apple TV and other popular streaming apps.

2. The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro has a remote finder feature your recipient will love. It costs $34.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro in use

Your friends and family can stop misplacing their remote when you get them the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It also has 2 customizable buttons that can be preset with shortcuts.

3. The VSSL Flask SOS bottle & flashlight is an excellent gift for outdoor adventures with its rugged design. Purchase it for $115 on the brand’s website.

VSSL Flask SOS bottle & flashlight demo

Shopping for an adventurer? Give them a multipurpose gadget for their next foray into the wilderness with the VSSL Flask SOS bottle & flashlight. Not just a flask, it has an SOS-capable 4-mode LED flashlight and a compass topper. It’s one of the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy.

4. The Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger is the perfect gift for the Apple user in your life. It costs $179.95 on the official website.

Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger in use

Give your Apple user 1 charger for all their devices with the Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger. It powers their iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. The Apple Watch charger is detachable.

5. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller has next-gen features for serious gamers. Get it for $249.99 on the company website.

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller design

Upgrade your gamer’s setup with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro wireless gaming controller. It has Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and seamless performance. It suits professional gamers on PC and PS5 consoles.

6. The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger is a gift any professional will love. Buy it for $79.99 on the official website.

Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger on a table

The Satechi 2-in-1 Headphone Stand with Wireless Charger lifts your giftee’s headset off their desk for better organization. It includes a USB-C port and wireless charger for iPhone and AirPods Pro. It’s one of our favorite best last-minute gadget gifts to buy.

7. The Seal Shield Cleanwipe Pro Waterproof Keyboard is 100% washable and waterproof. It costs $149.99 on the company website.

Seal Shield Cleanwipe™ Pro Waterproof Keyboard in use

Anyone who types will appreciate the Seal Shield Cleanwipe Pro Waterproof Keyboard. It’s waterproof and dishwasher safe. Your recipient can even clean it with disinfectants and industrial-grade cleaners.

8. The ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners warm your giftee’s fingers individually. Purchase them for $298 on the brand’s website.

ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners in use

Keep your giftee’s hands warm all winter with the ewool 3rd Gen SnapConnect Heated Glove Liners. The powerful heat settings last for 8 hours, and the SnapConnect tech makes charging easy.

9. The ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad helps an iPad user navigate more quickly. Buy it for $114.36 on Amazon.







































ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad wireless iPad keyboard in use

Help an iPad user get more from their device when you give the ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad. The trackpad makes navigation simple, and the design works with iPadOS. It has a stand, an Apple Pencil holder, and speaker ports, which makes it one of the best last-minute gadget gifts to buy.

10. The Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable helps your loved one relax and sleep better. Get it for $199 on the brand’s website.

Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable in use

Offer your recipient calm and relaxation this season with the Therabody SmartGoggles smart wearable. It uses a powerful biometric sensor to track health parameters. What’s more, it delivers calm-inducing modes like vibration, heat, and massage to improve sleep and relieve headaches.

You can find great gifts at the last minute; these gifts prove it. Buy them today to impress your friends and loved ones this Christmas.

