Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Still scrambling for the perfect Halloween gift? Don’t sweat it—these last-minute picks are sure to thrill every spooky season fanatic on your list!

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Grab these Halloween Gifts while they last / Image Credits: freestocks, Unsplash

Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So, if you’ve got a friend or family member who goes all out for the spookiest day of the year, you’re in luck! There’s still time to grab some awesome Halloween gifts from Amazon.

Related: No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults

Got a coffee or tea lover on your list? The Ember Mug 2 is the perfect pick, keeping their drink warm while they hand out candy or watch a scary movie marathon. Speaking of movie nights, if you’re planning a horror-movie-themed Halloween, a projector like the SMONET Movie Projector will take those terrifying effects to the next level.

This list has something for everyone—kids and adults alike! The DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles bring spooky vibes without the flames, and for a family game night, “Ghosts Can’t Draw” is a hilarious, scary game that’s sure to be a hit with both kids and adults.

1. Ember Smart Mug 2

Ember Mug 2
Ember Smart Mug 2 in Black

For the friend who always has a warm beverage in her hand, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is a smart buy. With a longer battery life than its predecessor, it keeps coffee, tea, or cocoa at the perfect temperature (anywhere from 120°F to 145°F) for up to 80 minutes or all day when on its charging coaster.

Your recipient can set the temperature through the Ember app, set custom presets, or simply let the mug remember their last-used setting—it’s smart even without the app! Plus, its scratch-resistant coating makes it durable and easy to hand wash.

2. DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles

DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles and jack-o’-lanterns

Go for the DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles for a cute and atmospheric gift. They light up any space without the mess of real candles. Battery-powered, they flicker like the real thing and come in adorable ghost shapes. Also, they’re safe for kids, and you don’t have to worry about any open flames.

For a Halloween gift, they’re a no-brainer for anyone who loves decorating. Whether it’s to add some cozy vibes to their haunted house or just to set the mood for a chill Halloween night in, these candles are a mix of spooky and cute.

3. SMONET Movie Projector

SMONET Movie Projector
SMONET Movie Projector with a smartphone

The SMONET Movie Projector takes home entertainment to a whole new level, delivering 1080P supported HD visuals with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. It’s packed with a built-in speaker, a massive screen size ranging from 30″ to 200″, and 7500 lumens of brightness to give you a crystal-clear picture no matter the setting.

For Halloween, this projector is a next-level gift for a loved one who’s always hosting. Picture them setting it up for an outdoor horror movie marathon, making the scares bigger and bolder.

4. MOYACA LED Mask with Gesture Sensing

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
MOYACA LED Mask on a person

The MOYACA LED Mask combines fun with tech, featuring 234 RGB LED beads that can switch between 50 unique patterns and images. Plus, with gesture control, your giftee can easily change up the mask’s display just by waving their hand.

This mask is an instant hit for anyone who loves to stand out. They’ll walk into the Halloween party with their mask flashing spooky faces or cool designs. It’s also great for tech lovers, as it blends creativity and wearability.

5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit

Treat your friend or loved one to the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. This portable fire pit creates cozy, smoke-free fires anywhere outdoors. Its airflow technology delivers warmth without the hassle of smoke or teary eyes.

It makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves outdoor adventures or backyard hangouts. You can set it up for a Halloween bonfire—without making anyone’s hair or clothes smell. Plus, it’ll bring warmth and good vibes all season long.

6. Ghosts Can’t Draw

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
Ghosts Can’t Draw box and playing piece

This hilarious and spooky board game, “Ghosts Can’t Draw,” is where the ghost draws, and players have to guess what’s being sketched. With over 150 different words to choose from, this game is endlessly replayable, making it a fun addition to any game night.

Perfect for a friend or family member who loves board games with a spooky twist, this game ensures everyone will have a blast trying to figure out what kind of spooky doodle the “ghost” is attempting.

7. YSEECHENS Skull Speaker

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
YSEECHENS Skull Speaker in black

Help a friend play Halloween sound effects in style with the YSEECHENS Skull Speaker. Offering powerful stereo sound in a unique skull-shaped design, it’ll be standout piece in your giftee’s decor. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and supports wireless pairing with other speakers for a bigger sound.

They can crank up their spooky playlist on this stylish, head-turning skull speaker. It’s the perfect combination of décor and entertainment for any Halloween celebration.

8. CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case for AirPods 3rd Gen

Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit
CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case with AirPods 3rd Gen

The CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case is a ghoulish way to carry the AirPods 3rd Generation. Its glow-in-the-dark design absorbs light during the day and emits an eerie glow for 3-6 hours at night—ideal for Halloween. Made from premium silicone, it’s both durable and easy to handle, while the included multi-functional cleaning pen ensures your AirPods stay dirt-free.

If your friend loves their AirPods and Halloween in equal measure, this gift is an easy win. And, if they’re always misplacing their case, now it’ll be hard to lose when it’s glowing in the dark! It’s a cute, spooky addition to their daily tech gear that also adds some Halloween flair.

More last-minute Halloween gifts:

With these last-minute Halloween gifts, you’ll be set to impress the spooky fans in your life, no matter how late you’re shopping.

Need more ideas? There’s something for everyone in Gadget Flow’s Gift Ideas for $50—$100. Dive in and discover the perfect presents for everyone on your list.

 

Daily Digest

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
What is an ergonomic keyboard? Is it your perfect match?
When I think about how years of typing can lead to all sorts of strain on our muscles and joints—I can’t help but wonder why ergonomic keyboards aren’t more popular. They keep your arms and hands in a more natural..
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The Impact of 5G on Mobile Gaming: Faster, Smoother, Better
Over the past 10 years, the mobile gaming industry has seen a meteoric rise inpopularity. Smartphones and tablets have evolved into potent gaming platforms forvarious genres, including casual puzzle games and more advanced strategy games,like the Spades card game. However,..
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
OnePlus set to reveal OxygenOS 15: Here’s what to expect!
OnePlus has always been all about taking Android customization to the next level with OxygenOS. They kicked off the OxygenOS 14 beta program back in September 2023, and it rolled out some really cool features. Now that Android 15 is..
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best home appliances for efficiency in 2024: Convenience hacks for your space
As a working mom of 2, I REALLY don’t have time to clean—or cook, for that matter. But that doesn’t mean we live in a garbage pit and order takeout 5 nights a week. Home appliances for efficiency have helped..
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How Tesla Optimus robot got its moves: The inside scoop
Elon Musk kicked things off by saying, “This will be the biggest product ever—of any kind,“ as he unveiled the Tesla Optimus robot. While the ‘We, Robot’ event was supposed to spotlight the robotaxi, it was the Optimus robots that..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best vacuums for pet hair that’ll save your home (and sanity)!

You’re a devoted pet parent, and your fur baby’s well-being is a top priority. You splurge on the best food, stay on top of vet visits and make sure she’s spoiled with toys and love. But keeping your home free..
Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!

It’d be awesome if they brought more Xbox games to Android, right? I mean, iPad already has Divinity, so why not Android too, especially if the devices have good enough specs? A lot of games would work really well on..
No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

No tricks, just tech: Must-have Halloween gadgets & gifts for adults

Need a gift for a Halloween party host? Maybe Halloween is your other half’s favorite day of the year. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Today, I’m rounding up the top Halloween gifts for adults in 2024. Growing up,..
2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

2024’s Best new mom gifts, recommended by a real mom

Whether she’s your sister, best friend, or colleague, the new mom (or soon-to-be) in your life is about to experience a whole new chapter—one filled with joy, exhaustion, and plenty of surprises! No parenting book or advice (though they help)..
OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

OnePlus 13 leaks: What to expect before you upgrade

The OnePlus 13 is just around the corner! The Chinese company is set to unveil its latest flagship smartphone sooner than we thought. Based on the latest OnePlus 13 leaks, we’re looking forward to a fresh design, Android 15 featuring..
Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top holiday LEGO deals: Score big on Star Wars, LEGO Flowers & more

Loved by kids and adults alike, LEGO has been sparking creativity for generations. Whether it’s the joy of finishing a set or the agony of stepping on a stray brick, LEGO has a special place in our hearts. And with..