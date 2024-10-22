Halloween gifts for the procastinators: Last-minute but still lit

Still scrambling for the perfect Halloween gift? Don’t sweat it—these last-minute picks are sure to thrill every spooky season fanatic on your list!

Grab these Halloween Gifts while they last / Image Credits: freestocks, Unsplash

Halloween is just around the corner—only 9 days away! But don’t stress if you still need a gift for the Halloween superfan in your life. For some, Halloween is more than just costumes and candy; it’s practically a lifestyle. So, if you’ve got a friend or family member who goes all out for the spookiest day of the year, you’re in luck! There’s still time to grab some awesome Halloween gifts from Amazon.

Got a coffee or tea lover on your list? The Ember Mug 2 is the perfect pick, keeping their drink warm while they hand out candy or watch a scary movie marathon. Speaking of movie nights, if you’re planning a horror-movie-themed Halloween, a projector like the SMONET Movie Projector will take those terrifying effects to the next level.

This list has something for everyone—kids and adults alike! The DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles bring spooky vibes without the flames, and for a family game night, “Ghosts Can’t Draw” is a hilarious, scary game that’s sure to be a hit with both kids and adults.

1. Ember Smart Mug 2

Ember Smart Mug 2 in Black

For the friend who always has a warm beverage in her hand, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is a smart buy. With a longer battery life than its predecessor, it keeps coffee, tea, or cocoa at the perfect temperature (anywhere from 120°F to 145°F) for up to 80 minutes or all day when on its charging coaster.

Your recipient can set the temperature through the Ember app, set custom presets, or simply let the mug remember their last-used setting—it’s smart even without the app! Plus, its scratch-resistant coating makes it durable and easy to hand wash.

2. DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles

DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles and jack-o’-lanterns

Go for the DRomance Ghost Flickering Flameless Candles for a cute and atmospheric gift. They light up any space without the mess of real candles. Battery-powered, they flicker like the real thing and come in adorable ghost shapes. Also, they’re safe for kids, and you don’t have to worry about any open flames.

For a Halloween gift, they’re a no-brainer for anyone who loves decorating. Whether it’s to add some cozy vibes to their haunted house or just to set the mood for a chill Halloween night in, these candles are a mix of spooky and cute.

3. SMONET Movie Projector

SMONET Movie Projector with a smartphone

The SMONET Movie Projector takes home entertainment to a whole new level, delivering 1080P supported HD visuals with a 3000:1 contrast ratio. It’s packed with a built-in speaker, a massive screen size ranging from 30″ to 200″, and 7500 lumens of brightness to give you a crystal-clear picture no matter the setting.

For Halloween, this projector is a next-level gift for a loved one who’s always hosting. Picture them setting it up for an outdoor horror movie marathon, making the scares bigger and bolder.

4. MOYACA LED Mask with Gesture Sensing

MOYACA LED Mask on a person

The MOYACA LED Mask combines fun with tech, featuring 234 RGB LED beads that can switch between 50 unique patterns and images. Plus, with gesture control, your giftee can easily change up the mask’s display just by waving their hand.

This mask is an instant hit for anyone who loves to stand out. They’ll walk into the Halloween party with their mask flashing spooky faces or cool designs. It’s also great for tech lovers, as it blends creativity and wearability.

5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Treat your friend or loved one to the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. This portable fire pit creates cozy, smoke-free fires anywhere outdoors. Its airflow technology delivers warmth without the hassle of smoke or teary eyes.

It makes a thoughtful gift for anyone who loves outdoor adventures or backyard hangouts. You can set it up for a Halloween bonfire—without making anyone’s hair or clothes smell. Plus, it’ll bring warmth and good vibes all season long.

6. Ghosts Can’t Draw

Ghosts Can’t Draw box and playing piece

This hilarious and spooky board game, “Ghosts Can’t Draw,” is where the ghost draws, and players have to guess what’s being sketched. With over 150 different words to choose from, this game is endlessly replayable, making it a fun addition to any game night.

Perfect for a friend or family member who loves board games with a spooky twist, this game ensures everyone will have a blast trying to figure out what kind of spooky doodle the “ghost” is attempting.

7. YSEECHENS Skull Speaker

YSEECHENS Skull Speaker in black

Help a friend play Halloween sound effects in style with the YSEECHENS Skull Speaker. Offering powerful stereo sound in a unique skull-shaped design, it’ll be standout piece in your giftee’s decor. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and supports wireless pairing with other speakers for a bigger sound.

They can crank up their spooky playlist on this stylish, head-turning skull speaker. It’s the perfect combination of décor and entertainment for any Halloween celebration.

8. CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case for AirPods 3rd Gen

CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case with AirPods 3rd Gen

The CCXNAS Halloween Ghost Case is a ghoulish way to carry the AirPods 3rd Generation. Its glow-in-the-dark design absorbs light during the day and emits an eerie glow for 3-6 hours at night—ideal for Halloween. Made from premium silicone, it’s both durable and easy to handle, while the included multi-functional cleaning pen ensures your AirPods stay dirt-free.

If your friend loves their AirPods and Halloween in equal measure, this gift is an easy win. And, if they’re always misplacing their case, now it’ll be hard to lose when it’s glowing in the dark! It’s a cute, spooky addition to their daily tech gear that also adds some Halloween flair.

With these last-minute Halloween gifts, you’ll be set to impress the spooky fans in your life, no matter how late you’re shopping.

