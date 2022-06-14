Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 14, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Haven't bought your dad a Father's Day gift yet? Don't worry; there's still time—but not much. So check out the cool gadget gifts we've curated below.

Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
WOLF Heritage 4-Piece Watch Winder design

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. From a fast meat thermometer to a super bright flashlight, these are the practical gadgets your dad wants.

Related: The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for the superhero of your life

Does your dad consider himself the family grillmaster? Help him cook those steaks to a perfect medium rare with the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10. The readouts are fast and precise.

And for the dad who loves his iPhone 13 or 12 series phone, the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W keeps his phone charged and at a safe eye level while he drives.

Time is running out to buy your dad a great gift, so check out our recommendations below.

1. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer gives a readout in 3 seconds, helping your dad achieve grilled meat perfection.

Last-minute Father's Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 and grilled meat

Your dad won’t have to guess about his grill cooking times anymore with the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer. It measures the meat’s temperature in 2–3 seconds for nearly instant results, preventing overdone steaks for good.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W keeps your dad’s iPhone securely in view and charged while he drives.

Last-minute Father's Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W in use

Give your dad a reliable way to charge his iPhone while driving with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. It attaches to his vehicle’s air vent and offers 10W of power. Plus, it stays at eye level, helping him navigate.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

3. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit helps your dad maintain a velvety smooth scalp and face thanks to its SmoothShave technology.

Last-minute Father's Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit with succulents

Help your dad get his closest head and facial shave ever with the Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit. The SmoothShave technology eliminates nicks, bumps, and cuts, ensuring a close, high-quality shave. Plus, the MessFree Shave feature catches hair inside the blade system, making it one of our favorite last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

4. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch has an array of health sensors that’ll help your dad keep a closer eye on his well being.

Wyze Watch 47c in a YouTube video

While your dad is an invincible superhero in your eyes, you can help him monitor his health with the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch. It’ll measure his heart rate, blood oxygen levels, step count, sleep, and more. Meanwhile, the 9-day battery life and IP68 waterproof rating ensure it stands up to his active lifestyle.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight is just what your dad needs for his DIY projects with its 5 light modes and up to 2000 lumens.

NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K
NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K on a workbench

Shine extra light on your dad’s DIY projects with the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight. It features 5 light modes up to 2000 lumens. That way, he’ll never miss a bolt. What’s more, this flashlight resists water and impact.

Get it for $40.24 on Amazon.

6. The Level Keypad smart entry panel takes your dad’s door to the 2020s. It offers keyless entry when paired with Level digital locks.

Level Keypad smart entry panel
Level Keypad in white

The Level Keypad smart entry panel makes getting in the front door a little easier for your dad. Compatible with select Level locks, it lets your dad unlock the door via codes, which is why it’s one of our favorite last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. He can even create entry codes for guests.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

7. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker supports your dad’s coffee-drinking habit and works with his Alexa, iOS, Google, and Android protocols.

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker in a video

Is your dad the kind of guy who brews coffee at least a couple of times a day? Ensure he’s drinking the good stuff with the Atomi Smart Coffee Maker. It helps him control the strength and works with his favorite smart assistants.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

8. The VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro gives your dad’s laptop the ports it needs, plus it boasts super-fast transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

VAVA 8 in 1 USB C Hub Pro
VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro with devices

Does your dad have a newer laptop without all the ports he’s been used to all these years? Gift him the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro. It extends his laptop’s USB-C port to include 1 SD card slot, 1 HDMI Port, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports, 1 SD card slot, plus 3 other ports. Additionally, it has universal compatibility.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

9. The SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light is a cool yet simple handyman project that illuminates your dad’s walls and hallways.

SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS
SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS in a kitchen

If your dad likes his DIY projects, he’ll love the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light. This fun wall outlet plate has a built-in night-light and is easy to install. Plus, it frees up his outlets and adds a modern effect to his walls, which is why it’s such a great last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts.

A single pack costs $23.99 on the official website.

10. The Elitech Technology Temtop M10 air quality monitor measures 4 home air quality aspects and has an easy-to-understand display.

Last-minute Father's Day gadget gifts you need to check out today
Elitech Technology Temtop M10 on a nightstand / Image Credit: The New York Times

Help your dad monitor his home’s air quality with the Elitech Technology Temtop M10 air quality monitor. It measures TVOC, HCHO, AQI, and PM2.5 with its laser particle sensor. Best of all, the display shows the data in an easy-to-understand format.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

There’s still time to gift your dad something cool when you go for one of these last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. Do you have any great gift ideas? Tell us about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail...
Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Curl your hair anytime, anywhere with this battery-operated hair styling tool

Get a classy, curled hairstyle anywhere with the Foxie Curler. This battery-operated hair styling tool is wireless and portable, so you can use it in the gym, car, or anywhere else for a fast, gentle styling treatment. You love the..
Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

As a content creator, it’s up to you to create, promote, and—ultimately—sell your work. So whether you shoot makeup tutorials in your bedroom or TikTok videos in your basement, the right production tools are essential for taking your work to..
The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best Mac gadgets and accessories for your new MacBook Air M2

By the looks of it, the 2022 MacBook Air is set to feature some pretty exciting upgrades, including the M2 Chip, a larger 13.6″ display, and the return of MagSafe charging. So to prepare for its release next month, today..
Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

Smart mirrors sure seem futuristic—but you know they’re already here. An AR-infused bathroom mirror can help you try on a new look or while a workout mirror lets you dance your way through a live fitness class. And, best of..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multitool
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multitool

Stay ready for the unknown with the MODL Infinity Tool. From the makers of the MODL utility bottle, this flexible multitool secures your gear to anything and everything for worry-free carry. You’re getting ready for a hiking trip, and you..
The most useful baby monitors to buy for your kids’ nursery
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful baby monitors to buy for your kids’ nursery

Expecting a baby soon? Then you’ll want to invest in one of the most useful baby monitors out there. A great baby monitor does so much more than simply monitor your baby while she sleeps. The latest devices can track..
Top board games of the week: Guardians of Agthor, Hunters of the Lost Creatures, Unspoken Words, and more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Guardians of Agthor, Hunters of the Lost Creatures, Unspoken Words, and more

If you’ve got time off this season, why not add a few of these top board games for summer to your collection? If you want to set the right conditions for fun yet challenging gameplay, you’re reading the right blog...
The best gaming laptops to buy this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

Do your summer plans involve leveling up characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to..
This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern

Take your tabletop RPG games to the next level with the Everyday Heroes™ action-based RPG. It’s a 5e refresh of d20 Modern from the same designers. It lets you play cinematic adventures based on blockbuster franchises. If you love the..
Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
Productivity Tips
By Mark Gulino

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard about laptop theft. You may have even experienced it. The act can happen to anyone, and it can occur in the blink of an eye, which is where TechLok Solutions comes in. You’re..