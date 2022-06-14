Last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts you need to check out today

Haven't bought your dad a Father's Day gift yet? Don't worry; there's still time—but not much. So check out the cool gadget gifts we've curated below.

WOLF Heritage 4-Piece Watch Winder design

Father’s Day 2022 is less than a week away. So, if you haven’t bought the man who’s always been there for you a worthy gift yet, now’s the time. And we’re here to help with today’s roundup of last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. From a fast meat thermometer to a super bright flashlight, these are the practical gadgets your dad wants.

Does your dad consider himself the family grillmaster? Help him cook those steaks to a perfect medium rare with the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10. The readouts are fast and precise.

And for the dad who loves his iPhone 13 or 12 series phone, the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W keeps his phone charged and at a safe eye level while he drives.

Time is running out to buy your dad a great gift, so check out our recommendations below.

1. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer gives a readout in 3 seconds, helping your dad achieve grilled meat perfection.

ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 and grilled meat

Your dad won’t have to guess about his grill cooking times anymore with the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer. It measures the meat’s temperature in 2–3 seconds for nearly instant results, preventing overdone steaks for good.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W keeps your dad’s iPhone securely in view and charged while he drives.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W in use

Give your dad a reliable way to charge his iPhone while driving with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. It attaches to his vehicle’s air vent and offers 10W of power. Plus, it stays at eye level, helping him navigate.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

3. The Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit helps your dad maintain a velvety smooth scalp and face thanks to its SmoothShave technology.

Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit with succulents

Help your dad get his closest head and facial shave ever with the Groomie BaldiePro™ Head Shaver Kit. The SmoothShave technology eliminates nicks, bumps, and cuts, ensuring a close, high-quality shave. Plus, the MessFree Shave feature catches hair inside the blade system, making it one of our favorite last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

4. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch has an array of health sensors that’ll help your dad keep a closer eye on his well being.

Wyze Watch 47c in a YouTube video

While your dad is an invincible superhero in your eyes, you can help him monitor his health with the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch. It’ll measure his heart rate, blood oxygen levels, step count, sleep, and more. Meanwhile, the 9-day battery life and IP68 waterproof rating ensure it stands up to his active lifestyle.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

5. The NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight is just what your dad needs for his DIY projects with its 5 light modes and up to 2000 lumens.

NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K on a workbench

Shine extra light on your dad’s DIY projects with the NEBO Unisex Torchy 2K flashlight. It features 5 light modes up to 2000 lumens. That way, he’ll never miss a bolt. What’s more, this flashlight resists water and impact.

Get it for $40.24 on Amazon.

6. The Level Keypad smart entry panel

Level Keypad in white

The Level Keypad smart entry panel makes getting in the front door a little easier for your dad. Compatible with select Level locks, it lets your dad unlock the door via codes, which is why it’s one of our favorite last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. He can even create entry codes for guests.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

7. The Atomi Smart Coffee Maker supports your dad’s coffee-drinking habit and works with his Alexa, iOS, Google, and Android protocols.

Atomi Smart Coffee Maker in a video

Is your dad the kind of guy who brews coffee at least a couple of times a day? Ensure he’s drinking the good stuff with the Atomi Smart Coffee Maker. It helps him control the strength and works with his favorite smart assistants.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

8. The VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro gives your dad’s laptop the ports it needs, plus it boasts super-fast transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro with devices

Does your dad have a newer laptop without all the ports he’s been used to all these years? Gift him the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub Pro. It extends his laptop’s USB-C port to include 1 SD card slot, 1 HDMI Port, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports, 1 SD card slot, plus 3 other ports. Additionally, it has universal compatibility.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

9. The SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light is a cool yet simple handyman project that illuminates your dad’s walls and hallways.

SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS in a kitchen

If your dad likes his DIY projects, he’ll love the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS outlet night-light. This fun wall outlet plate has a built-in night-light and is easy to install. Plus, it frees up his outlets and adds a modern effect to his walls, which is why it’s such a great last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts.

A single pack costs $23.99 on the official website.

10. The Elitech Technology Temtop M10 air quality monitor

Elitech Technology Temtop M10 on a nightstand / Image Credit: The New York Times

Help your dad monitor his home’s air quality with the Elitech Technology Temtop M10 air quality monitor. It measures TVOC, HCHO, AQI, and PM2.5 with its laser particle sensor. Best of all, the display shows the data in an easy-to-understand format.

Get it for $89.99 on Amazon.

There’s still time to gift your dad something cool when you go for one of these last-minute Father’s Day gadget gifts. Do you have any great gift ideas? Tell us about them in the comments.

