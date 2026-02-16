Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
70mai expands its dash cam lineup with the 4K A810S, an all-round upgrade shaped by real-world driving insights
Feb 16, 2026, 9:00 am EST
4 min read
0 comments
70mai expands its dash cam lineup with the 4K A810S, an all-round upgrade shaped by real-world driving insights
Image Credits: 70mai

All-Round 4K. Evolved for Peak Performance.

70mai, a global leader in smart automotive electronics, today announced the official launch of the Dash Cam 4K A810S, an all-round 4K dash cam developed through extensive user feedback and real-world driving insights. Building on the success of its predecessor, the A810S delivers upgraded imaging, smarter safety features, and a newly enhanced 4G Cloud+ service—making it a best-value choice for drivers seeking everyday road safety and peace of mind.

Since its founding in 2016, 70mai has sold more than 2.3 million dash cams annually across over 100 countries, serving a global user base of more than 5 million drivers. The A810S reflects 70mai’s continued commitment to listening to its community and transforming real driving needs into practical innovation.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810S
Image Credits: 70mai

Designed Around Real Driving Conditions

At the core of the Dash Cam 4K A810S is true 4K recording enhanced by MaiColor Vivid+ Solution™, a proprietary imaging system that dynamically adapts to challenging lighting conditions. From tunnel transitions and backlit city streets to harsh weather and glare, the A810S delivers balanced, detailed footage that remains usable when it matters most.

Complementing this is 70mai’s advanced License Plate ROI (Region of Interest) algorithm, which intelligently prioritizes critical areas of the frame to enhance clarity while optimizing system efficiency. The result is sharper evidence capture without unnecessary processing load.

Flexible Dual-Channel Coverage for Complete Visibility

The A810S supports dual-channel recording with two rear camera options designed for different driving scenarios. Drivers can choose the RC24 in-car rear camera for quick, weather-protected installation or the RC23 exterior-mounted backup camera for a broader, unobstructed rear view. A new Picture-in-Picture mode allows simultaneous front and rear monitoring, ensuring comprehensive coverage from every angle.

Reinvented Night Vision for Driving and Parking

Nighttime performance has been significantly upgraded through 70mai Night Owl Vision™, powered by Sony STARVIS 2 technology. This combination enhances exposure, reduces noise, and controls glare to deliver clearer nighttime footage while driving.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810S
Image Credits: 70mai

For parked vehicles, 70mai Lumi Vision—an industry-first technology—ensures visibility around the car even in near-total darkness, offering added reassurance against vandalism, theft, and hit-and-run incidents.

Smarter Parking Surveillance and Emergency Recording

The Dash Cam 4K A810S features AI Motion Detection for intelligent parking surveillance. When suspicious activity is detected, both front and rear cameras automatically record synchronized 30-second clips. In the event of a collision, upgraded Buffered Emergency Recording captures the full context—up to three minutes before impact, the moment of collision, and 30 seconds afterward.

A five-level adjustable G-sensor allows users to fine-tune sensitivity based on driving and parking conditions, reducing false alerts while maintaining reliable incident detection.

4G Cloud+ service Connectivity for Remote Peace of Mind

With the newly enhanced 4G Cloud+ service, drivers can stay connected to their vehicle anytime, anywhere. Key features include live remote viewing, instant incident alerts, real-time route tracking, “Find My Car” functionality, and battery voltage monitoring during parking surveillance. This added layer of connectivity makes vehicle monitoring simpler and more accessible than ever before.

Built for Longevity and Everyday Reliability

Designed for long-term use, the A810S incorporates a supercapacitor instead of a traditional battery, improving temperature resistance and overall durability. Additional features include built-in GPS and ADAS for driving assistance, voice control in English and Mandarin, support for up to 512GB of storage, and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for quick footage downloads.

Availability

The 70mai Dash Cam 4K A810S is officially available starting February 16, 2026, through the 70mai official website and authorized retailers worldwide. For more information, visit 70mai.com or explore the 70mai 4G Cloud service online.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

