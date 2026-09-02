Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses Fi Ultra Satellite GPS Tracker for Adventurous Dogs DJI AP100 Parachute for Matrice 400 Drone Safety Beni All-Terrain Camera Robot That Follows You
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesGadgets for MenCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Gadgets for Men
Coffee Accessories
Acer put a keyboard on a gaming handheld, and I’m kinda into it
Tech News

Acer put a keyboard on a gaming handheld, and I’m kinda into it

Sep 2, 2026, 4:51 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Acer put a keyboard on a gaming handheld, and I’m kinda into it
Acer

I recently bought a gaming handheld. The reason? I was tired of carrying my laptop when I wanted to play on the go. So when I saw the Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept, my first reaction was: Why is this thing trying to be the device I wanted to replace?

Debuting at IFA 2026, the Acer Project DualPlay Mini is an 8-inch Windows handheld that flips open. Swivel its screen, and you’ll reveal a backlit mini keyboard. Basically, it has a Steam Deck-like design strapped onto what looks like a tiny clamshell laptop.

After sitting with that, my reaction, unsurprisingly, was: I kinda want one.

What the Acer Project DualPlay Mini Actually Is

In its closed state, the Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept looks just like any other Predator handheld. It has analog sticks, a D-pad, ABXY face buttons, and shoulder triggers. But the swivel screen and hidden keyboard make it something entirely new.

Actually, it’s the same trick a Nintendo DS pulls with a hinge. But this time we get a keyboard instead of a second screen.

The DualPlay Mini shares the Predator Atlas 8’s dual-fan cooling design. Its Intel chip is unspecified, and there are 2 USB ports on the back. Acer showed it off next to the real, shippable Predator Atlas 7—a device Acer will sell later this year.

For now, DualPlay Mini has no price or launch window.

Wait, Didn’t Handhelds Promise to Replace the Keyboard?

But I’m still bugged. The whole pitch of a Windows gaming handheld is that you get PC games without hauling around a PC. You say goodbye to a keyboard and full desktop OS for something that fits in a jacket pocket.

Here, Acer’s walking that trade back. It does solve the handheld’s biggest limitation: no comfortable way to type. And you know what that means? Acer just spend an engineering budget reinventing the thing handhelds were built to replace.

Why I’m Into It Anyway


But honestly, I travel with a Steam Deck and laptop more often than I’d like. The Deck can’t do email and the laptop can’t play most of my library comfortably. So a handheld-sized device that can (sorta) cover both jobs means one bag instead of two.

I’m not going to write my novel on an 8-inch keyboard, but I’d answer Slack messages one. That’s the conclusion Verge’s Dominic Preston also landed on. He calls it a plausible backup device for travel. So we shouldn’t consider it a primary machine.

Myself, I’d take a worse laptop over no if it meant I could travel with just one device.

The Real Story: Handhelds Still Want to Be PCs

The Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept probably won’t leave the concept phase. But it shows where the whole category is drifting. Every handheld maker keeps adding docks, bigger batteries, and keyboard cases.

Maybe the real answer is that gaming handhelds were never meant to replace laptops. They were just trying to become one, one hinge at a time.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best laptop for programming and gaming for computer science students: Coding all week, gaming all weekend
Best laptop for programming and gaming for computer science students: Coding all week, gaming all weekend
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
6 gaming monitors coming in 2026 that are worth waiting for—What I discovered at COMPUTEX and beyond
6 gaming monitors coming in 2026 that are worth waiting for—What I discovered at COMPUTEX and beyond
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds
Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
Red Bull’s GamePop magazine embeds a 180-LED flexible LED gaming system into a magazine cover
Product Reviews
By Arthur
ASUS ROG Ally X Review: Handheld Gaming Grows Up
ASUS ROG Ally X Review: Handheld Gaming Grows Up

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
IFA Anker merch 2026: Forget the gadgets. I want the Anker sweatshirt
IFA Anker merch 2026: Forget the gadgets. I want the Anker sweatshirt
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
NEURA Robotics Physical AI is heading to IFA 2026, and I have one demo request for the 4NE1
NEURA Robotics Physical AI is heading to IFA 2026, and I have one demo request for the 4NE1
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First impressions: ASUS ProArt RTX Spark PCs, and the 128 GB number I cannot stop chewing on
First impressions: ASUS ProArt RTX Spark PCs, and the 128 GB number I cannot stop chewing on
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Dyson CameraJet: Do I really want a camera in my toothbrush?
Dyson CameraJet: Do I really want a camera in my toothbrush?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy shop
First Impressions: Inkwon TAG, the pocket printer I’d hand my mother before she opens her Etsy shop
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
IFA Anker merch 2026: Forget the gadgets. I want the Anker sweatshirt NEURA Robotics Physical AI is heading to IFA 2026, and I have one demo request for the 4NE1 First impressions: ASUS ProArt RTX Spark PCs, and the 128 GB number I cannot stop chewing on
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept