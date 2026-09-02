Acer put a keyboard on a gaming handheld, and I’m kinda into it

Acer

I recently bought a gaming handheld. The reason? I was tired of carrying my laptop when I wanted to play on the go. So when I saw the Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept, my first reaction was: Why is this thing trying to be the device I wanted to replace?

Debuting at IFA 2026, the Acer Project DualPlay Mini is an 8-inch Windows handheld that flips open. Swivel its screen, and you’ll reveal a backlit mini keyboard. Basically, it has a Steam Deck-like design strapped onto what looks like a tiny clamshell laptop.

After sitting with that, my reaction, unsurprisingly, was: I kinda want one.

What the Acer Project DualPlay Mini Actually Is

In its closed state, the Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept looks just like any other Predator handheld. It has analog sticks, a D-pad, ABXY face buttons, and shoulder triggers. But the swivel screen and hidden keyboard make it something entirely new.

Actually, it’s the same trick a Nintendo DS pulls with a hinge. But this time we get a keyboard instead of a second screen.

The DualPlay Mini shares the Predator Atlas 8’s dual-fan cooling design. Its Intel chip is unspecified, and there are 2 USB ports on the back. Acer showed it off next to the real, shippable Predator Atlas 7—a device Acer will sell later this year.



For now, DualPlay Mini has no price or launch window.

Wait, Didn’t Handhelds Promise to Replace the Keyboard?

But I’m still bugged. The whole pitch of a Windows gaming handheld is that you get PC games without hauling around a PC. You say goodbye to a keyboard and full desktop OS for something that fits in a jacket pocket.

Here, Acer’s walking that trade back. It does solve the handheld’s biggest limitation: no comfortable way to type. And you know what that means? Acer just spend an engineering budget reinventing the thing handhelds were built to replace.

Why I’m Into It Anyway



But honestly, I travel with a Steam Deck and laptop more often than I’d like. The Deck can’t do email and the laptop can’t play most of my library comfortably. So a handheld-sized device that can (sorta) cover both jobs means one bag instead of two.



I’m not going to write my novel on an 8-inch keyboard, but I’d answer Slack messages one. That’s the conclusion Verge’s Dominic Preston also landed on. He calls it a plausible backup device for travel. So we shouldn’t consider it a primary machine.

Myself, I’d take a worse laptop over no if it meant I could travel with just one device.

The Real Story: Handhelds Still Want to Be PCs

The Acer Project DualPlay Mini concept probably won’t leave the concept phase. But it shows where the whole category is drifting. Every handheld maker keeps adding docks, bigger batteries, and keyboard cases.

Maybe the real answer is that gaming handhelds were never meant to replace laptops. They were just trying to become one, one hinge at a time.