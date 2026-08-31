IFA 2026 tech trends: the gadgets and innovations I’m watching

Dreame

IFA 2026 is on the horizon: September 4–September 8, 2026. As Europe’s largest (and my favorite) consumer tech show, I want to highlight the IFA 2026 tech trends I’m watching ahead of the event. This is my 6th year covering the show, and I have some definite opinions about what we’ll see at the show.

Before I dive in, I want to note that IFA Berlin focuses on the European consumer tech market. It’s held in Berlin, after all. So the products and innovations will be tailor-made for consumers there. Think: compact home appliances, EU-compliant health wearables, robot vacuums, and home energy storage—that’s a big one.

But don’t let the European-ness stop you from delving in. IFA Berlin is relevant globally—it’s one of the last major tech exhibitions before Techtember and the holiday shopping season. The products unveiled here ramp up excitement for everything people want to buy at the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027.

Here’s what’s on the schedule and what I’m watching out for at IFA 2026.

Samsung’s Exit and Xiaomi’s First Exhibit

As my colleague Grigor Bakalajyan previously wrote, Samsung’s taking a big step back from the event this year—while Xiaomi enters for the first time. That’s big news, because Samsung has participated in the event since 1991 and, since 2014, has used the expansive CityCube Berlin (a 6,000-square-meter space) to show off its latest innovations.

This year, Samsung won’t have a large public stand at IFA. Instead, it will move to an off-site showcase at the Humbolt Carré on September 2, 2026, with a focus on B2B partners and media sponsors. It will, however, be the main sponsor of the IFA Creator Hub.

The move isn’t as surprising. Samsung also scaled back its presence at CES 2026, opting for its own space at the Wynn instead of the crowded Las Vegas Convention Center. Maximum value for investment seems to be their goal, but with Xiaomi presenting at IFA for the first time, the shift is noticeable.

IFA AI Smart Glasses: What We’ll See From RayNeo

RayNeo

RayNeo announced its iO smart glasses and GT series on August 21 and will demo them live at Hall 21A. I’m excited about the iO glasses—their HUD is said to help you check your phone less, displaying things like to-do lists, the weather, date, time, and an AI assistant at the side of a lens. Super useful if you’re like me and get distracted by headlines every time you check your phone. I also like that it live-translates 40 languages. Frequent travelers no longer have to guess what signs and menus say in a foreign country.

The RayNeo GT series is a different beast, comprising the GT and GT Max models. Instead of focusing on daily use, these glasses emphasize the display, which goes up to 307 inches. Media and gaming are the intended uses here. The glasses weigh 68 grams and 78 grams, respectively, and both use quad B&O speakers. I’m a movie buff, so I’d definitely love to try them out with my favorite blockbusters and shows. Glasses with huge displays have been around for a while, but 307 inches is one of the largest I’ve seen.

IFA 2026 Robot Vacuums: Dyson, Roborock, Dreame

Dyson

Floorcare is a big category for IFA, and I expect no less from the 2026 show. Of course, we’ll see more on-board AI for better navigation and more thorough vacuuming.

First up, Dyson. Its UK website hints that Dyson Unveiled will show nine new products in floorcare, robotics, beauty, and air treatment. That’s a strong indicator we’ll see a new Dyson robot vacuum, which is interesting because the brand launched its first robot vacuum, the Spot + Scrub Ai, in March 2026. While the mop function and navigation were spot-on, reviewers noted the vacuuming was worse because it lacked a Dyson motor. Hopefully Dyson fixes that issue in a new generation at IFA 2026.

Dreame has been a player in the robot vacuum and lawnmower categories at IFA since 2022. Last year, it debuted the Cyber X—a robot vacuum that climbs stairs via large vertical treads. But to my eye, those treads always looked out of place in an actual home. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see Dreame design a new form factor for a stair-climbing robot vacuum at a more affordable price. The Cyber X launched in Europe for about €1,199—a big ask for a home gadget.

Roborock will also participate in IFA 2026. While 2025 was all about the brands first-ever robotic lawnmowers—the RockMow and Rock Neo series—I anticipate a new robot vacuum or two. Perhaps we’ll see another stair-climbing vacuum from the brand or a new Qrevo that moves beyond the previous 35,000Pa suction power. A mop with 100°C hot water would be a cool, too.

Home Energy Storage Systems: Because Electricity is Too Expensive

At IFA 2026, Chinese manufacturers Anker and EcoFlow both launched portable energy storage products. So I think it’s probable the two brands will release new and improved products in the sector this year. Energy was already expensive in Europe, but with rising inflation and a new war, prices are higher than ever.

My guess? We’ll see more modular/stackable home batteries—solutions that fit a small balcony or apartment. Another possibility is AI-driven energy management; a system that automatically recognizes your habits and schedule, turning heating/cooling on or off, without you having to pre-program anything. A magic box for your home climate? Yes please.

AI Wearables IFA 2026: More Screenless Fitness Bands?

Garmin

2026 has already been huge for screenless wearables: Fitbit Air and Garmin Cirqa both launched their first screenless fitness bands this year. So I think we could see similar products from other wellness wearable brands at IFA 2026. No major rumors have dropped, but maybe Withings will drop a screenless fitness band or a smart ring. Or maybe Xiaomi will join the fray?

RingConn demoed its Blood Pressure Insights at IFA 2025. The technology pairs with typical cuff or calibration devices to accurately monitor blood pressure. High blood pressure is still one of the world’s most serious health conditions, so there’s a market for that kind of product. Maybe RingConn will take the technology from a concept to an official product feature on a Gen 3 ring at the end of 2026.

IFA 2026 Final Predictions

Based on what I saw at IFA 2025 and product launches throughout 2026—combined with what I know about the European consumer electronics—I have definite ideas about IFA 2026 tech trends. From robot vacuums to AI health wearables, what we saw in 2025 will keep improving—with more AI.

But they’re just predictions. And brands are know to throw a few curveballs at IFA. Maybe we’ll see an AI home robot ready to ship. Or perhaps a wearable that measures gut activity. Now that’ll throw the influencers into a tizzy.