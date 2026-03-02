Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds

Image Credit: Chris Welch, Bloomberg

Video games hit hard when you chill on the couch with a laptop on your lap or sink into a comfy desk chair. Still, the perfect spot to play can be anywhere. That’s where Lenovo steps in with the Legion Go Fold Concept. Lenovo, the parent brand of Motorola, works on a device that shifts from laptop to handheld in one move.

“This proof of concept is designed for gamers who don’t have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when traveling,” Lenovo says in a statement announcing the foldable Legion Go.

Design and display

Leaks about the Legion Go Fold made me think the device would start in laptop mode and shift into handheld mode. Lenovo took a different route.

Standard Handheld Mode

In Standard Handheld Mode, the 7.7-inch screen with controllers attached works like a classic handheld when space feels tight. Snap the controllers to the sides and you hold a compact gaming unit. From my time with gaming handhelds, a 7- to 8-inch panel hits the sweet spot. Bigger screens add weight in your hands and in your bag. They also drain more power, which calls for a larger battery and adds bulk. For context, the Legion Go packs an 8.8-inch screen, while the ROG Xbox Ally X sticks with 7 inches.

Vertical Split-Screen Mode

Streamers get something extra with Vertical Split-Screen Mode. Fold the display up and you can run your game on one half and your stream or chat on the other. Chat drives stream culture. You need one screen for the game and one for the convo, whether that comes from a phone, tablet, or spare monitor. I don’t stream much, but when I jump on Twitch I use a chat overlay in the corner. Most overlays block part of the action. Many fans enjoy them, but this split layout could solve that issue. I also see another perk here.

I try to finish games without a guide unless I hit a wall. Later, I revisit them with a walkthrough. Time limits can push me to search for hidden caves or secret combinations. Some titles shine with a guide at your side, like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. This split view fits that moment. Run the game on one side and keep the guide open on the other.

Horizon Full Screen Mode

Legion Go Fold Concept in Horizon Full Screen Mode / Image Credit: Lenovo

Need more space? Horizon Full Screen Mode lets you rotate the display 90 degrees and snap the controllers back on for the full 11.6-inch panel. A Bilibili creator, Qingchen DIY, once built a 12.5-inch handheld that looked huge and packed laptop-class CPU and GPU power. Lenovo aims for a similar bold vibe in a cleaner package.

Expanded Desktop Mode

For moments when you need productivity over portability, Expanded Desktop Mode transforms the device into a clamshell-style setup. Pair it with the included wireless keyboard and touchpad, and it shifts from gaming machine to lightweight workstation. Like the Legion Go Gen 2, the right controller can act as a vertical mouse.

Performance

Lenovo equips the Fold Concept with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip and pairs it with a 48 Whr battery to push long play sessions.

You also get 32 GB of RAM, which gives room for heavy titles or multitask setups. That matches the Legion Go S with Windows 11.

Related: 6 Best tablets for gaming because your phone just can’t cut it

The Intel Core Ultra 5 258V from the Lunar Lake family lands in the upper mid-range tier. Tests from Notebookcheck show over 30 fps in Ghost of Tsushima and close to 40 fps in Baldur’s Gate 3, which sets a solid baseline.

The right controller does more than handle FPS Mode as a vertical mouse. It packs a small screen that works as a touchpad, shows performance stats, and lets you map custom hotkeys.

Lenovo rolled out devices, including the Legion Go Fold Concept, at the start of the MWC Barcelona, but they remain concepts with no launch date on the calendar. The company often shows bold ideas on stage, and some never hit store shelves.

Related: Best Products at MWC 2026 by Gadget Flow

Take the Lenovo C Plus concept smartphone, which came with a flexible screen that wrapped around your wrist. Lenovo wanted users to wear the Android-powered C Plus like a bracelet and use it as a smartwatch. The brand unveiled it back in 2016, yet it never reached buyers.

So yes, the Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept might follow the same path and never hit the shelves. But there’s a reason for hope. Bloomberg’s Chris Welch notes that the Legion Go Fold Concept “looks more polished and further along” than Lenovo’s modular laptop concept in a hands-on demonstration.