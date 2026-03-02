Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
AGIBOT A2 Ultra Full-Size Humanoid Robot for Business ANYPIN Note Pod P1 AI Wearable Voice Recorder écoute TH2 Portable Vacuum Tube Hi-Fi Headphones with Tube Preamp Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor G34WQi 2026
Trending:🔥 MWC 2026
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:🔥 MWC 2026
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds
Tech News

Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds

Mar 2, 2026, 7:07 pm EST
4 min read
0 comments
Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds
Image Credit: Chris Welch, Bloomberg

Video games hit hard when you chill on the couch with a laptop on your lap or sink into a comfy desk chair. Still, the perfect spot to play can be anywhere. That’s where Lenovo steps in with the Legion Go Fold Concept. Lenovo, the parent brand of Motorola, works on a device that shifts from laptop to handheld in one move.

“This proof of concept is designed for gamers who don’t have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when traveling,” Lenovo says in a statement announcing the foldable Legion Go.

Design and display

Leaks about the Legion Go Fold made me think the device would start in laptop mode and shift into handheld mode. Lenovo took a different route.

Standard Handheld Mode

In Standard Handheld Mode, the 7.7-inch screen with controllers attached works like a classic handheld when space feels tight. Snap the controllers to the sides and you hold a compact gaming unit. From my time with gaming handhelds, a 7- to 8-inch panel hits the sweet spot. Bigger screens add weight in your hands and in your bag. They also drain more power, which calls for a larger battery and adds bulk. For context, the Legion Go packs an 8.8-inch screen, while the ROG Xbox Ally X sticks with 7 inches.

Vertical Split-Screen Mode

Streamers get something extra with Vertical Split-Screen Mode. Fold the display up and you can run your game on one half and your stream or chat on the other. Chat drives stream culture. You need one screen for the game and one for the convo, whether that comes from a phone, tablet, or spare monitor. I don’t stream much, but when I jump on Twitch I use a chat overlay in the corner. Most overlays block part of the action. Many fans enjoy them, but this split layout could solve that issue. I also see another perk here.

I try to finish games without a guide unless I hit a wall. Later, I revisit them with a walkthrough. Time limits can push me to search for hidden caves or secret combinations. Some titles shine with a guide at your side, like The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. This split view fits that moment. Run the game on one side and keep the guide open on the other.

Horizon Full Screen Mode

Legion Go Fold Concept in Horizon Full Screen Mode
Legion Go Fold Concept in Horizon Full Screen Mode / Image Credit: Lenovo

Need more space? Horizon Full Screen Mode lets you rotate the display 90 degrees and snap the controllers back on for the full 11.6-inch panel. A Bilibili creator, Qingchen DIY, once built a 12.5-inch handheld that looked huge and packed laptop-class CPU and GPU power. Lenovo aims for a similar bold vibe in a cleaner package.

Expanded Desktop Mode

For moments when you need productivity over portability, Expanded Desktop Mode transforms the device into a clamshell-style setup. Pair it with the included wireless keyboard and touchpad, and it shifts from gaming machine to lightweight workstation. Like the Legion Go Gen 2, the right controller can act as a vertical mouse.

Performance

Lenovo equips the Fold Concept with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip and pairs it with a 48 Whr battery to push long play sessions.

You also get 32 GB of RAM, which gives room for heavy titles or multitask setups. That matches the Legion Go S with Windows 11.

Related: 6 Best tablets for gaming because your phone just can’t cut it

The Intel Core Ultra 5 258V from the Lunar Lake family lands in the upper mid-range tier. Tests from Notebookcheck show over 30 fps in Ghost of Tsushima and close to 40 fps in Baldur’s Gate 3, which sets a solid baseline.

The right controller does more than handle FPS Mode as a vertical mouse. It packs a small screen that works as a touchpad, shows performance stats, and lets you map custom hotkeys.

Release date

Lenovo rolled out devices, including the Legion Go Fold Concept, at the start of the MWC Barcelona, but they remain concepts with no launch date on the calendar. The company often shows bold ideas on stage, and some never hit store shelves.

Related: Best Products at MWC 2026 by Gadget Flow

Take the Lenovo C Plus concept smartphone, which came with a flexible screen that wrapped around your wrist. Lenovo wanted users to wear the Android-powered C Plus like a bracelet and use it as a smartwatch. The brand unveiled it back in 2016, yet it never reached buyers.

So yes, the Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept might follow the same path and never hit the shelves. But there’s a reason for hope. Bloomberg’s Chris Welch notes that the Legion Go Fold Concept “looks more polished and further along” than Lenovo’s modular laptop concept in a hands-on demonstration.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Product Reviews
By lauren Vadovsky
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld levels up gaming with its portable controllers
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming
Productivity Tips
By Grigor Baklajyan
Are foldable phones good to be used as laptops? Let’s find out.
Are foldable phones good to be used as laptops? Let’s find out.
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
CES 2026: YPlasma’s noiseless laptop targets AI workloads—but what about gaming?
CES 2026: YPlasma’s noiseless laptop targets AI workloads—but what about gaming?
Product Reviews
By Arthur
ASUS ROG Ally X Review: Handheld Gaming Grows Up
ASUS ROG Ally X Review: Handheld Gaming Grows Up

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Taara Beam preview: Starlink rival brings 25 Gbps internet through the air
Taara Beam preview: Starlink rival brings 25 Gbps internet through the air
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
TECNO Modular Phone preview: Can the 4.9‑mm ultrathin design bring modular phones back?
TECNO Modular Phone preview: Can the 4.9‑mm ultrathin design bring modular phones back?
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
HONOR Magic V6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: after MWC 2026, which foldable should you buy in 2026?
HONOR Magic V6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: after MWC 2026, which foldable should you buy in 2026?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s new and what’s the same
Samsung Galaxy S26 vs. Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s new and what’s the same
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
What is Perplexity Computer? The AI digital intern I actually need
What is Perplexity Computer? The AI digital intern I actually need
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept shifts from gaming handheld to laptop in seconds Taara Beam preview: Starlink rival brings 25 Gbps internet through the air TECNO Modular Phone preview: Can the 4.9‑mm ultrathin design bring modular phones back?
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept