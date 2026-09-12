AirPods 5 vs. AirPods 4, and whether the upgrade is worth doing

Image Credit: Apple

Apple opened AirPods 5 preorders a day after the keynote. One question then swallowed the owner threads whole, asked by anyone holding AirPods 4 with ANC and wondering whether a pair bought last year had already been made to look silly.

AirPods 4 with ANC sold a surprise. Noise cancellation on an earbud that never seals your ear canal, working well enough that plenty of people stopped shopping for the Pro model. AirPods 5 sells a stronger version of the same trick, 50% more noise removed by Apple’s own measurement, and throws in a volume swipe on the stem plus a shell rated for worse weather.

Makes sense you’re stuck on the call—on paper, it’s an AirPods 4. Same H2 chip, same Bluetooth 5.3, same exact weight and shell. You have to hunt down Apple’s fine print to spot any actual difference.

The short answer

AirPods 5 have it all!



Best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation in an open-ear design. Re-engineered sound quality. Hands free intelligence features like Live Translation! pic.twitter.com/9nOfXwtNmw — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 9, 2026

Don’t upgrade. If you’ve already got the AirPods 4 with ANC, you’re getting Live Translation and hands-free Siri through a software update anyway. Save your money.

Move to AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case when you train in your earbuds, when you keep digging out your phone to change volume, or when your current set has started dying before lunch. First-time buyers should take that same model. The rest of the piece shows my work.

What 50% more noise reduction buys with no seal

Open-ear buds give a noise canceler almost nothing to work with. No silicone tip. No sealed canal either. Every frequency above a certain pitch strolls past the electronics untouched.

Cutting 50% more noise than AirPods 4 with ANC counts for plenty against that handicap. Apple got there with a multiport acoustic architecture borrowed from AirPods Pro 3 and a rework of the computational audio running underneath it.

You’ll hear wildly conflicting takes on the ANC. Some people get total silence on their commute, while others can’t hear a difference at all. That’s open-fit ANC for you—without a silicone tip to seal your ear canal, the performance is a roll of the dice no matter how much power Apple adds.

The AirPods 5s do a better job with bus engines and AC hum than the previous pair, but voices still come through. That alone would push me toward the Pros if quiet is the priority. Their silicone tips seal the ear canal, giving the noise cancellation a physical edge that an open earbud can’t match.

Battery figures, once both pairs are measured the same way

People arguing about battery life on forums are comparing apples to oranges, and Apple set them up for it. The headline 30-hour rating for the AirPods 4 with ANC only applies if you turn the ANC off.

The battery gap only shows up when you turn ANC off, where the AirPods 5 net you two extra hours per charge. With noise cancellation running, you’re looking at four to five hours on a single run—matching the AirPods 4 almost minute for minute.

Apple never released the case-only totals with noise cancellation off, so the biggest complaint in those threads remains pure speculation. The only clear constant is fast charging, which still gives you an hour of listening from a quick five-minute stint in the case.

Battery goes to AirPods 5 with the wireless case on every figure Apple measured the same way.

The volume swipe and Apple’s two-model split

Two versions of AirPods 5 exist, separated by one tier and a surprising amount of capability. The cheaper one ships with a plain USB-C case. No volume swipe on the stem. No speaker in the case for Find My. An hour less playback. Volume control and the Find My speaker both belong to AirPods 5 with the wireless charging case. Neither one reaches the cheaper model.

I’ve almost dropped my phone into puddle water too many times trying to turn down a podcast mid-stride. Stem swipes fix that instant headache—no wonder people are buying in. Paywalling a basic swipe on cheaper buds remains a cheap move, though.

Counterpoint Research predicted back in 2025 that the two-model split would blow Pro sales out of the water, and they were right. Apple builds the base version just bad enough that upgrading feels non-negotiable.

Sweat, rain, and a rating that finally covers both

10 minutes on the StairMaster can leave my earbuds covered in sweat, so this is one AirPods 5 upgrade I’d notice. The older IP54 rating handles splashes, while IP57 also covers temporary water immersion. That gives me less to worry about when I’m sweating through a workout.

Apple only rates the AirPods 5 for non-water sports and exercise, and that water resistance can fade as the earbuds age. I’d also keep the wet case away from the charger until it dries. Still, this is the upgrade I’d point to for an AirPods 4 owner who spends a lot of time at the gym.

Software that reaches AirPods 4 anyway

Live Translation and hands-free Siri AI got plenty of attention at the “Surprise and Shine” event, but neither feature gives me a reason to replace the AirPods 4. Apple lists Live Translation for the full AirPods lineup, while a footnote confirms that hands-free Siri AI also works across every generation it still sells. If you already own the AirPods 4, those updates don’t give you much reason to move to the AirPods 5.

Siri Interactions already answers a nod or a head shake on AirPods 4. So the intelligence pitch, the part of the keynote that ate the most minutes, resolves into a software update for anyone who bought last year. iOS 27 arrives on September 14 with Apple Intelligence in 16 languages and Siri AI as an English beta, five more following in October.

Anyone in the EU should check the small print twice. Apple says Siri AI will not launch there on iPhone at the start, and that drags the hands-free story down for buyers of either pair.

The shell nobody changed

Height, width and depth all carry over untouched. Weight matches to the tenth of a gram. The pair that keeps working its way out of your ear on a jog will keep doing that after the upgrade. No help is coming.

AirPods 4 owners still report the earbuds slipping out during workouts, including during bench presses. That has created a market for third-party silicone grips designed to keep them in place. I wouldn’t call the AirPods 5 a fit upgrade, then. They use the same open-ear design, so anyone hoping for a more secure hold is left with much the same problem.

Where AirPods 4 with ANC wins

Owners who charge on a cable overnight, keep their earbuds away from the gym and change volume from their phone have no upgrade to make. Nothing on the AirPods 5 spec sheet reaches them.

A second group has a stronger case for holding. The pressure can bring on a headache within minutes, which makes the AirPods 4’s 30-hour figure with the case more relevant. Apple gets that number with noise control off, so turning ANC off also gives the older pair a longer runtime. That makes the AirPods 4 worth keeping if you don’t use ANC in the first place.

Anyone a year into AirPods 4 with ANC ownership also has warranty coverage running. Swapping a working set for a swipe gesture and a rating you may never test is a bad trade, plainly. Keep them.

Where AirPods 5 wins

Image Credit: Apple Apple AirPods 5 Preorder it for $ 129.00

If you don’t already own AirPods, don’t overthink it—just buy the AirPods 5 with wireless charging. Between the upgraded ANC, the stem volume controls, and a case that beeps when it’s lost, it’s the only model that makes sense.

If you’re still using AirPods 2 or 3, the AirPods 5 feel like a much bigger upgrade than they would for someone coming from AirPods 4. You’re going from no noise cancellation to Apple’s current open-ear ANC, while an older battery adds another reason to replace the earbuds. At that point, I’d care less about the feature list and more about whether the old pair can still get through my commute.

Gym users come next. IP57 with on-stem volume covers both problems I would have with earbuds during a training block.

Final verdict

AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case is the pair I’d buy. For anyone shopping fresh, the decision barely needs a second look. Better noise cancellation, a tougher rating, and the volume swipe AirPods 4 owners have grumbled about since launch. Existing AirPods 4 with ANC owners should hold instead, because one year isn’t a replacement cycle and the software half of the announcement arrives on their current pair regardless.