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Why LG InstaView refrigerators still stand out 10 years later
Tech News

Why LG InstaView refrigerators still stand out 10 years later

Aug 3, 2026, 4:55 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
Why LG InstaView refrigerators still stand out 10 years later
LG

LG InstaView refrigerators, built around that “knock twice, see inside” glass panel, have crossed 5.3 million units sold worldwide, ten years after it first showed up in showrooms in 2016. That’s roughly one unit sold every minute since launch, according to LG’s own press release.

And that’s impressive, sure. But what’s actually worth sitting down with is that this thing is still selling at all.

Most Smart Refrigerators Don’t Make It This Far

Smart home tech has a short shelf life. Companies bolt a screen or an app onto a washing machine, it gets a splashy CES demo, and two years later nobody’s using it. InstaView is the rare exception. It’s a glass panel you knock on twice to switch on the interior lights, showing you what’s inside without opening the door.

It fixes a small, universal annoyance (a climbing energy bill every time you open the door) and looks beautiful while doing so. A Curion survey of over 5,600 U.S. adults found smart features drive only about 2.7% of appliance purchases. It ranks eighth out of eleven factors behind things like reliability and energy efficiency. InstaView just needed to be useful to win.

The Design Has the Awards to Prove It

LG InstaView Refrigerators
LG

The ‘beautiful claim’ isn’t just my opinion, either. Over the years, different LG InstaView refrigerators have shown up in the Red Dot Design Award archive, from the original Smart InstaView panel to later door-in-door and bottom-freezer versions.

LG’s SIGNATURE line, which uses a transparent OLED display instead of glass, picked up an iF Design Award in 2025. The Smart InstaView French Door model won a CES Innovation Award in 2023. That’s a decade of design excellence, appliances that actually look nice in a kitchen.

The Features That Actually Stick Are the Boring Ones

Meanwhile, LG keeps adding capabilities to the InstaView refrigerator line. They aren’t flashy, but they do make kitchen management easier, helping food stay fresh longer while using less energy. They include better food preservation, lower energy draw, and AI temperature management.

I know those are slight upgrades, but they earn their place in the kitchen. You probably won’t check a compressor efficiency graph on your fridge’s app. But you will notice if your milk lasts a few extra days and your electricity bill is lower. That’s the kind of improvement people keep using for a decade.

What I’m Watching for Next

IFA 2026 will take place September 4–8 in Berlin. As an electronics show for home appliances in Europe, IFA typically gives LG the occasion to display its latest kitchen tech. If LG InstaView refrigerators are heading into their second decade, I’m curious if LG—like most other electronics brands—will focus more on AI.

The company’s already turned that direction with AI Fresh. It’s a new refrigerator feature that reportedly studies use patterns to pre-cool a fridge ahead of typical door openings. So it could cool down your fridge right before you’d typically open it to get, say, milk for breakfast.

My take: There’s no doubt that LG InstaView refrigerators have been a success. They solve a real user pain point in a fun way—who wouldn’t love knocking on their refrigerator door to see its contents?

What’s more, the line combines practicality with a design-forward look. In my opinion, that’s the winning combination: practicality and aesthetics. Have both in one product, and it can last for decades.

Author

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two kids.

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